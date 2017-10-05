Ash vs Evil Dead season 3 gets premiere date, plot details revealed

YUSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

That scene in the morgue from last season is probably the most I've laughed at anything since 2012, I thought I was going to die.



They changed showrunners because Tapert wanted less comedy and more horror, I'm not opposed to that per se but I hope they'll still have some nice comedic set pieces like that.

Omg. I almost barfed during that scene. It was amazing.



ALSO I met Bruce this past summer at a book signing and he signed my shirt right by my boob so he accidentally touched my boob omg

oh my godd!



your boob is now blessed

It really is. Lefty is jealous.

I want more horror over comedy, too :(

That is too far away. I want it now for Halloween :(

It feels like its been forever since the last season. I cant even remember what happened.



The show is entertaining but the seasons either need to be longer or they need to amp the story up a bit.

I wish they had gone with the original twist of time travel shenanigans in season 2 means that Kelly is now Ash's daughter. Instead they're bringing in someone new and meh.

aw we don't know they're meh yet...

they're not gonna be queen kelly tho. i was randomly googling dana delorenzo and she's an amy winehouse impersonator on the downlow, like could i love this woman any harder.

I didn't mean the actress would be meh, I meant meh to shoving Ash's daughter into the story anyway when it would have been 1000 times more hilarious if Kelly ended up his daughter through time travel.

Meh, I'm glad that storyline got changed.

I love the Evil Dead AND Bruce campbell and somehow have never watched this? Should I catch up with it for the third season?

The first season is disappointing (IMO) but the second is great. Feels a lot like the comics at times. Way more over the top than any of the movies ever were. Bruce can still get it at 55+

Oh my god yes watch it it is ACE

Whyyyyyy does Ash need a daughter



Also please tell me Pablo still has those sick tats

Ya I'm not sold on that either. Dnw ash as a dad

Just seems...idk, wrong somehow. I'm perfectly fine with Pablo amd Kelly being his "kids."



Edited at 2017-10-05 07:59 pm (UTC) Reply

ia, their dynamic is cute and you avoid the cliches

I lost interest when they killed off Jill Marie Jones' character.

