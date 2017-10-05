halloween

Ash vs Evil Dead season 3 gets premiere date, plot details revealed




The third season of Ash vs Evil Dead will premiere on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

There will be ten episodes total. After season two, Ash's deeds have transformed him from local boogeyman to hometown-saving hero. After Kelly witnesses a televised massacre which has Ruby's fingerprints all over it, she has to rally Ash and Pablo for another fight against evil.

The upcoming season will also find Ash discovering he has a daughter called Brandy, played by Arielle Carver-O'Neill.

Bruce Campbell, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo and Lucy Lawless will all return, and new showrunner Mark Verheiden will take over from Craig DiGregorio.

2018?!?!??!
