Ash vs Evil Dead season 3 gets premiere date, plot details revealed
The third season of Ash vs Evil Dead will premiere on Sunday, February 25, 2018.
There will be ten episodes total. After season two, Ash's deeds have transformed him from local boogeyman to hometown-saving hero. After Kelly witnesses a televised massacre which has Ruby's fingerprints all over it, she has to rally Ash and Pablo for another fight against evil.
The upcoming season will also find Ash discovering he has a daughter called Brandy, played by Arielle Carver-O'Neill.
Bruce Campbell, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo and Lucy Lawless will all return, and new showrunner Mark Verheiden will take over from Craig DiGregorio.
2018?!?!??!
They changed showrunners because Tapert wanted less comedy and more horror, I'm not opposed to that per se but I hope they'll still have some nice comedic set pieces like that.
ALSO I met Bruce this past summer at a book signing and he signed my shirt right by my boob so he accidentally touched my boob omg
your boob is now blessed
The show is entertaining but the seasons either need to be longer or they need to amp the story up a bit.
they're not gonna be queen kelly tho. i was randomly googling dana delorenzo and she's an amy winehouse impersonator on the downlow, like could i love this woman any harder.
Also please tell me Pablo still has those sick tats
