Morrissey Expresses Support in Concert For Catalan Independence and for UKIP Anti-Islam Politician
Morrissey lanza un 'free Catalonia from Spain' en la BBC https://t.co/HzBVCXCOV7 pic.twitter.com/RWXO474Ecl— El Periódico Cultura (@EPcultura_cas) October 3, 2017
- during a BBC Radio concert, Morrissey declared his support for the independence of Catalonia from Spain, saying "Free Catalonia from Spain. Free the bull from Spain. Free everybody from Spain"
- however he also said that the UKIP election in the UK was rigged, saying: "It was very interesting for me to see Anne Marie Waters become the head of UKIP. Oh no, sorry, she didn’t. The voting was rigged. Sorry, I forgot." Waters is known for her anti-Islam views and is the chair of anti-sharia organisation Sharia Watch UK. Some of his fans are disappointed in him and are calling him out on twitter for racism.
Morrissey could literally say "I am a racist", and dozens of apologists would dash to Twitter to say "This doesn't mean he is a racist."— Simon Price (@simon_price01) October 2, 2017
Dear music business/press/radio... please stop enabling Morrissey & his racist views just because you once loved The Smiths.— Luke Turner (@LukeTurnerEsq) October 2, 2017
Morrissey just suggested anti-Islam candidate Anne Marie Waters should have won UKIP leadership, putting him to the right of UKIP members. https://t.co/tTg1yp22Cm— J m ate son (@jimwaterson) October 2, 2017
I cackled
mandatory
(and I still sprung for tour tickets, whatev)
Judge away, fuckers.
I'm so glad Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have never done me like this **TOUCHES WOOD**
here it is for everybody's delectation:
“Eliza and Ezra rolled together into the one giggling snowball of full-figured copulation, screaming and shouting as they playfully bit and pulled at each other in a dangerous and clamorous rollercoaster coil of sexually violent rotation with Eliza’s breasts barrel-rolled across Ezra’s howling mouth and the pained frenzy of his bulbous salutation extenuating his excitement as it smacked its way into every muscle of Eliza’s body except for the otherwise central zone.”
barrel rolling breasts and BULBOUS SALUTATION
i don't think EL James could write a sex scene that poorly
edit: https://www.theguardian.com/law/2017/mar/01/inside-britains-sharia-councils-hardline-and-anti-women-or-a-dignified-way-to-divorce
this kind of explains it & why they're controversial
