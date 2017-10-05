Morrissey Expresses Support in Concert For Catalan Independence and for UKIP Anti-Islam Politician

This week's most cancelled pre-order: 'Low In High School' by Morrissey: https://t.co/IOlNcfFKZM — Norman Records (@normanrecords) October 5, 2017





I know pre-ordering got you presale tickets way before the other presales happened. Might be a bit of that as well. Reply

so why would they cancel? Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao Reply

what the fuck. how can you have so much right & so much wrong at the exact same time and in the exact same sentence. huh. Reply

I'll never understand him, I've just quit trying at this point.



(and I still sprung for tour tickets, whatev) Reply

lmao I feel this way about so. many. artists. Reply

Pretty much :/



Judge away, fuckers. Reply

I'm pretty sure everyone is fucked in the head in the entertainment industry, I've stopped trying to see the good in any of them. Reply

The sky is blue, water is wet, Morrissey is a messy asshole. As certain as the sun. Reply

tbh Reply

Morrissey's a racist dingleberry, news at 11. Reply

that's enough, Morrissey Reply

Retire bitch Reply

johnny marr remains superior Reply

I'm so glad Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have never done me like this **TOUCHES WOOD**



I'm so glad Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have never done me like this **TOUCHES WOOD**

Nah they're too busy raising 1.4 million dollars for Charity Water. Philanthropic kings. Reply

omg yes <3 Reply

I'm seeing them on the 10th and I am soo excited! Reply

They never will! True angels. Reply

Morrissey being a prick? Cue my lack of surprise.



Morrissey being a prick? Cue my lack of surprise.

lol i liked the implications of your comment before the edit too, that your lack of surprise would have to get behind the queue Reply

Didn't even think of it that way lol. I just panicked in horror with the image of my former English teacher going through my head. Reply

Lmao, ya'll shocked he's racist? Reply

I loved Morrissey 10 years ago, but I regret it so much now. Reply

i always think of the hilarious sex scene in his garbage dump of a book. he's so fucking annoying. Reply

omfg



here it is for everybody's delectation:



“Eliza and Ezra rolled together into the one giggling snowball of full-figured copulation, screaming and shouting as they playfully bit and pulled at each other in a dangerous and clamorous rollercoaster coil of sexually violent rotation with Eliza’s breasts barrel-rolled across Ezra’s howling mouth and the pained frenzy of his bulbous salutation extenuating his excitement as it smacked its way into every muscle of Eliza’s body except for the otherwise central zone.”



barrel rolling breasts and BULBOUS SALUTATION



i don't think EL James could write a sex scene that poorly



Edited at 2017-10-05 05:13 pm (UTC) Reply

The actual fuck did I just read? Reply

damn, what is punctuation? Reply

I like "the otherwise central zone" and that if u read it literally he's just smacking his cock on almost every muscle in her body. That's sexy af Reply

that is the longest sentence i've ever read in my life Reply

WTF @ this run-on sentence shit. D: Reply

i saw so many ppl on my timeline hyped up for him arriving on twitter like why... he already has enough forums with which to express his geriatric racist bullshit Reply

What does being anti-Sharia law mean? Being against the implementation of it in the UK? Or is that just another way of saying anti-Islam? Reply

sharia law is shit regardless of where it is Reply

They mean anti-Islam. These islamaphobes still think Sharia law is implementable which is...false as hell, lmao. Reply

mostly the former I think Reply

edit:

this kind of explains it & why they're controversial



there are unofficial sharia courts in the uk within communities which deal with family and inheritance law outside the official uk legal system, i assume that's what it refers to

edit:
this kind of explains it & why they're controversial

ppl think that every aspect of sharia is the hudud laws like getting your hand cut off for theft, being stoned for adultery, etc.... when that is not the case Reply

mte, lol Reply

