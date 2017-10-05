got | winter dany

Morrissey Expresses Support in Concert For Catalan Independence and for UKIP Anti-Islam Politician




- during a BBC Radio concert, Morrissey declared his support for the independence of Catalonia from Spain, saying "Free Catalonia from Spain. Free the bull from Spain. Free everybody from Spain"
- however he also said that the UKIP election in the UK was rigged, saying: "It was very interesting for me to see Anne Marie Waters become the head of UKIP. Oh no, sorry, she didn’t. The voting was rigged. Sorry, I forgot." Waters is known for her anti-Islam views and is the chair of anti-sharia organisation Sharia Watch UK. Some of his fans are disappointed in him and are calling him out on twitter for racism.










