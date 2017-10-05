Nick Jonas performs his new bop 'Find You' on TRL

Listening to Nick Jonas hurts. Reply

Thread

Link

i read new flop Reply

Thread

Link

How long is this new TRL going to last you think? Reply

Thread

Link

3weeks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just keep reading that the show has zero music videos. like what do they do for an hour (although 30 minutes of that hour is wasted on commercials - i haven't forgotten mtv's nightmarishly long breaks) Reply

Thread

Link

what's even the point if there are no music videos? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If there are no music videos what the fuck are the audience totally requesting live? Youtube videos?



Edited at 2017-10-05 04:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ the fact that TRL is a thing again Reply

Thread

Link

i'm just so confused - what is the demographic of the audience? teens don't watch TV, and adults who watched the original show know it's not the same as it was back in the 90s, so we ain't watching it for nostalgia reasons. i still don't get what they're trying to do with this



especially when there are no fucking music videos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTV doesn't know what to do with itself outside of the reality shows they have. They've had a few scripted sucesses but not enough to invest more, not to mention the scripted side of business is so crowded at the moment. So they are trying to recapture past glory. With TRL, i'm not even sure they are understanding what made that show work. It is definitely a show of its time. It captured that period in music and pop-culture perfectly, in a way that can't be replicated imo.



Instead they should have called this a different name, get rid of the Total Request part since there is no need for vid requests these days. Invite celebs to come promote their projects, maybe have one musical guest who will play their own songs through the show with a couple of segments of 1) someone who will talk about their movie or tv show 2) News of the day if you will, you can go both entertainment and politics if you want. So said musician performs maybe 4-5 songs plus a bunch of guests for these youngins...or and put it online or something. Teens don't watch tv as you said.



I've clearly thought about this more than the producers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His music is white boy basic but I really like him as a person. He seems really nice irl and he has good musical talent. I met him once and he had a good soul energy. Very shy but also very warm. Reply

Thread

Link

I've met him a few times and he was always very nice, even though I was nervously rambling about enjoying him on Broadway and all that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP that title threw me the fuck off bc I forgot TRL came back and I'm like wtf did I time warp? Also that logo is ugly as fuck, cancel it,



Edited at 2017-10-05 04:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i really like this song, i'm looking fwd to his next album. his second was pretty solid! Reply

Thread

Link