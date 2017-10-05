Nick Jonas performs his new bop 'Find You' on TRL
If you're looking for a new mid-tempo to soundtrack your autumn, look no further! This post brings you a chill live performance of Find You and more from Nick's appearance on the new TRL.
Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_841kr_QIz8&t=5s
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok8ODT2VYuQ
Edited at 2017-10-05 04:29 pm (UTC)
especially when there are no fucking music videos
Instead they should have called this a different name, get rid of the Total Request part since there is no need for vid requests these days. Invite celebs to come promote their projects, maybe have one musical guest who will play their own songs through the show with a couple of segments of 1) someone who will talk about their movie or tv show 2) News of the day if you will, you can go both entertainment and politics if you want. So said musician performs maybe 4-5 songs plus a bunch of guests for these youngins...or and put it online or something. Teens don't watch tv as you said.
I've clearly thought about this more than the producers.
Edited at 2017-10-05 04:10 pm (UTC)