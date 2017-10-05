seb 1

Nick Jonas performs his new bop 'Find You' on TRL



If you're looking for a new mid-tempo to soundtrack your autumn, look no further! This post brings you a chill live performance of Find You and more from Nick's appearance on the new TRL.







Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_841kr_QIz8&t=5s
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok8ODT2VYuQ
