2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced
The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced.
In order to be eligible for a nomination, an artist, or band, must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to their nomination.
So that means you would have to have released music no later than 1992.
Yeah. 1992 was 25 years ago, fam.
Here is the list of nominees.
Bon Jovi
Kate Bush
The Cars
Depeche Mode
Dire Straits
Eurythmics
J. Geils Band
Judas Priest
LL Cool J
MC5
The Meters
Moody Blues
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Nina Simone
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Link Wray
The Zombies
Names in italics represent first time nominees
Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Nina Simone <3
YES KATE.
also how has Nina Simone not been added yet do it now.
same WTF
Its a crime Sister Rosetta hasn't been inducted. She practically invented rock and roll.....
Still in shock Kate got nominated omg do you think she'll travel?
Whoever the lady who runs the hall and her entourage is to blame tbh. Look how long it took Rush, Heart, Chicago, and problematic Joan Jett to get in.
but ok computer just turned 20 so pablo honey has to be 20. You’re right, lol what gives rock and roll hall of fame?
ONTD doesn’t read
edit lol, you were quicker than me
Nina Simone yes. LL Cool J not so much. But neither was ABBA, NWA, Madonna (although she started out as a drummer)
It seems like the 'rock n roll' part of its name is a vestigial misnomer now, at least with respect to the specific genre.
And then sometimes it's Black Celebration
But then there's Construction Time Again so what's really my favorite album?
Here was a funny interview about it
