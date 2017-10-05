make homer go something something

2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced



The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced.

In order to be eligible for a nomination, an artist, or band, must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to their nomination.

So that means you would have to have released music no later than 1992.

Yeah. 1992 was 25 years ago, fam.

Here is the list of nominees.

Bon Jovi
Kate Bush
The Cars
Depeche Mode
Dire Straits
Eurythmics
J. Geils Band
Judas Priest
LL Cool J
MC5
The Meters
Moody Blues
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Nina Simone
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Link Wray
The Zombies

Names in italics represent first time nominees



You can visit rockhall.com/vote to cast your vote for Depeche Mode who you think deserves to be inducted.


Source


Source
  • Current Music: Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,