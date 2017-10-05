2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

They forgot Carly Rae Reply

This probably won't happen but I want it to be all women. Annoying how Nina Simone has yet to be inducted. Knowing Radiohead's fanboys, they'll probably vote then in anyway even though I love them. Reply

You’re not wrong. I’m only awake rn to get thom yorke tickets for oakland so now i’ll go vote lol Reply

I'm so mad that all my faves seem to ignore that the Midwest exists except for Lollapalooza. So nasty and so rude. Reply

just saw this and was like 'whoa - nina simone isn't already inducted?' Reply

Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Nina Simone <3 Yas Kate Bush! Influenced all your favs.Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Nina Simone <3 Reply

YES KATE. Reply

KATE AND NINA AND THE ZOMBIES <3 Reply

OMG RADIOHEAD



also how has Nina Simone not been added yet do it now. Reply

Its a crime Sister Rosetta hasn't been inducted. She practically invented rock and roll.....

Still in shock Kate got nominated omg do you think she'll travel? Reply

The Zombies and Depeche Mode better get in. Yesss Nina, Radiohead and Rage. Some bitch on SiriusXM went off on first wave last year because it’s ROCK N ROLL and nwa was getting in over the cars. I’m like how do you know nwa took their spot? Isn’t rock n roll just synonymous for music and they were like ROCK!!!! I asked did you cry about it when the beasties got in and they never replied. So white, so delusional Reply

Whoever the lady who runs the hall and her entourage is to blame tbh. Look how long it took Rush, Heart, Chicago, and problematic Joan Jett to get in. Reply

Good point! Rush, Heart and Chicago took waaaay too long. Reply

I would have thought that Radiohead were already there... And The Zombies, too, somehow. Reply

You can’t be nominated until 25*** years after your first release but ok computer just turned 20 so pablo honey has to be 20. You’re right, lol what gives rock and roll hall of fame?



ONTD doesn’t read



Edited at 2017-10-05 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

It says 25 years in the post. Google tells me "Creep" was released in September 1992, so this means Radiohead just became eligible



edit lol, you were quicker than me



Edited at 2017-10-05 03:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Oh, I didn't know that. Then I expect they ll get in right? Reply

The Zombies have been nominated several times, but not actually inducted yet. I'd like to see them finally get it. Reply

i love nina simone, but is she really rock n roll? and ll cool j? Reply

Nina Simone yes. LL Cool J not so much. But neither was ABBA, NWA, Madonna (although she started out as a drummer) Reply

yeah, as the other reply pointed out the name of the honor seems a bit out of step w the more contemporary inductees Reply

It seems like the 'rock n roll' part of its name is a vestigial misnomer now, at least with respect to the specific genre. You're tapping into this debate: http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/music/la-et-ms-rock-hall-nominees-tupac-20161220-story.html It seems like the 'rock n roll' part of its name is a vestigial misnomer now, at least with respect to the specific genre. Reply

I think Radiohead is the band of my generation - but I'm not ready for R&R HHF status, it's too soon lol Reply

I mean, Green Day is already chilling there...they got inducted in 2015. (They had a serious leg up on eligibility date since they released music in the mid/late 80s under that name.) Reply

Yeah, I get it, I just don't wanna believe it's been that long (and I'm that old lol) Reply

I listened to Violator all the way through the other day because I've listened to it all the way through in years and it's just still so masterful. Reply

It's such a good album. Songs of Faith and Devotion is my favorite on but damn sometimes it's Violator.



And then sometimes it's Black Celebration



But then there's Construction Time Again so what's really my favorite album?

The struggle for us all. Reply

I'm always torn between it and SOFAD as being my fave. I can't decide! Reply

Rosetta, Nina and Kate, in that order pls Reply

Knowing Radiohead they probably think this is bullshit, so I'll vote for Nina Simone once the site is back up (assuming you can only vote for one act) Reply

Here was a funny interview about it



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.stereogum.com/1945632/radiohead-are-not-thrilled-about-their-imminent-rock-roll-hall-of-fame-induction-id-rather-be-sitting-at-home/news%3Famp=1 They do, pretty much every member except Colin finds it ludicrous so if they were inducted, I doubt they'd even show up.Here was a funny interview about it Reply

"Brits are not very good at slapping ourselves on the back" Reply

I’m not too into Radiohead but I’ve always Colin xD Reply

