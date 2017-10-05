New USUM trailers!!
Two new trailers have been released today, revealing UB Adhesive, some of the plot and possible villains.
Japanese one
Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon release date is November 17th
Honestly, finally hyped
Source 1 2
I hope my boy Guzma shows up.
I hope all of team Skull shows up, they were my favorite villains.
I'm thinking of waiting until black Friday and maybe getting the pokeball 2ds but I should prob just send my 3dsxl in and get the camera fixed instead
They're gonna get my money regardless but I'm still underwhelmed by this release so far. Are the UB even supposed to be Pokemon? Idgaf about them... and I was defending the ghost sandcastle not too long ago.
I am however ready for the Switch gen and I don't even have a Switch yet. Let this release be over quickly so we can focus on that.