Joan Smalls, Yoncé

French new wave actress Anne Wiazemsky has died


  • Wiazemsky was discovered by Robert Bresson who cast her in Au Hasard Balthazar

  • She married Jean-Luc Godard when she was 20 and he was 37 and the appeared in many of his films

  • In her later years Wiazamsky wrote many books including many semi-autobiographical novels. The movie Redoutable is based on her novel Un an après

  • She died at the age of 70 after a long unspecified illness.


source
Tagged: ,