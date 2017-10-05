French new wave actress Anne Wiazemsky has died
- Wiazemsky was discovered by Robert Bresson who cast her in Au Hasard Balthazar
- She married Jean-Luc Godard when she was 20 and he was 37 and the appeared in many of his films
- In her later years Wiazamsky wrote many books including many semi-autobiographical novels. The movie Redoutable is based on her novel Un an après
- She died at the age of 70 after a long unspecified illness.
RIP Anne.