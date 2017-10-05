Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Spotted Holding Hands
I ship it! https://t.co/uL6ZX4tc4W— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) October 5, 2017
Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer were spotted the other day holding hands. The two 'Stranger Things' stars have been rumored to be dating for a while.
Source
buy some vitamins dude
the pics
Re: the pics
Re: the pics
Re: the pics
Re: the pics
Re: the pics
RE: the pics
I don't understand how he has fangirls. Really??
Re: the pics
Re: the pics
She’s looking better and fuller
Re: the pics
natalia looks cute
RE: the pics
RE: the pics
It's justa couple of 20 year olds dating.....
Re: the pics
Re: the pics
Re: the pics
lol what? a young edward furlong didn't look like a 45 year old
a new stranger things clip was released btw
Re: a new stranger things clip was released btw
the only non-mediocre thing was barb. because barb was fucking atrocious.
I think in general British guys seem to be less-aggressively straight than US guys, but that's a super low bar to live by (and I've met plenty of assholes too).
Also, like the other user said, he could be bi.
Edited at 2017-10-05 03:20 pm (UTC)