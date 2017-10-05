She's so pretty 😍 but this is cute Reply

Thread

Link

rly? she's so thin, it kind of hurts to look @ her. that jaw looks so painful

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol, I didn't even notice. I think she's really pretty, regardless 🤷🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your body shaming is really cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it hurts to look at her??? when did u last leave your room sis i'm concerned! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it looks like she's actually gained weight in that pic tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so she can't be pretty? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does he literally always look like death walking



buy some vitamins dude Reply

Thread

Link

I was going to say he looks like someone stuck a strung out 60 year old rocker's face on a 20 year old body. Yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like if keith richards aged backwards but kept all the aftereffects of booze and drugs Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He honestly looks like he could be Edward Furlong's brother whom he obviously does drugs with. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

... I just think it's because he's British. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol ppl need to calm down... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fandoms scare me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks so good w a hat and sunglasses on... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like a deflated Zac Efron. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol the tweet tho... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she really that alarmingly thin or is it just the photos?



I don't understand how he has fangirls. Really?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They are cute but they will be broken up before ST ends. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Cute

She’s looking better and fuller Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh to be a hormonal 13 yr old fangirl again lmao



natalia looks cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pathetic lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO why are fandoms so goddamn embarrassing? Like there are plenty of shows I get horned up over but NEVER TO THIS LEVEL.



It's justa couple of 20 year olds dating..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like that guy who doesn't shower from the walking Dead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Embarrassing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is one of the most embarrassing tweets ive ever seen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's giving me young Edward Furlong vibes. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, hardcore. I hope he turns out better, sheesh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At least young Edward was cute. He's like current days Edward but younger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"young edward furlong"



lol what? a young edward furlong didn't look like a 45 year old Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Um, because Edward doesn't even look like Edward now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he looks just like him imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just commented this before I seen yours, glad someone else saw it too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES. I immediately thought he gave me Paris Hilton-era Edward Furlong vibes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not holding hands! Reply

Thread

Link

He should be cast as John Conner in the new Terminator. Reply

Thread

Link

she looked frightening thin at the Emmys :( Reply

Thread

Link

yas @ this emaciated couple. their chilren wouldn't be suited for cold weather Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

roflmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y'all it's to early for dis shit lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnn shut up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shrieking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a straight couple? in hollywood? groundbreaking Reply

Thread

Link

I agree with these kids. 3 Musketeers is whack. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope they used protection Reply

Thread

Link

How very PG. Reply

Thread

Link

everything about this show is mediocre from the plot to this relationship.



the only non-mediocre thing was barb. because barb was fucking atrocious. Reply

Thread

Link

y'all are so ott w the barb hate. let it go sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SHE GOT AN OSCAR NOM FOR DIPPING HER TOES INTO A SWIMMING POOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol agreed glad she's dead so people who were constantly left out and didn't get laid in high school can stop projecting 🙃 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The girl who plays Barb is qt irl, so nothing against her but yeah Barb sucked and her character on Riverdale sucked too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i hated barb from the moment she told nancy, "this isn't you!" fuckin bitch just jealous she couldn't get laid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't get the ppl so invested in her character but damnnn @ this thread lol. she was on screen for what felt like a min so i don't get the projection in some of these comments or why you would feel this strongly either lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The pneumatic it couple of today Reply

Thread

Link

...oh, I thought he was gay. He posted some pics on his IG a while back of himself & a dude being pretty snuggly. Well, whatever; be happy, youths. Reply

Thread

Link

he could be bi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, thank you for that explanation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link