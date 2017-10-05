Brandon Flowers releases statement about Las Vegas shooting.

I went to Chap my freshman year. God I hated that place. Reply

This is such a beautiful statement. Reply

What a touching post Reply

This made me tear up 😢 Reply

what a nice statement Reply

They arrested a guy at the University my husband teaches at last night.



He had a gun on him and more in his truck including body armor. Claimed he wasn't going to hurt anyone but allegedly has told people he doesn't fit in there or get along with the other students.



He was in the Armed Forces and is now a security guard which he claims is why he has so many weapons.



This is Scranton Pennsylvania. I used to think it was only big cities that this could happen in. It's Anywhere USA now. Reply

I'm more leery of people in small towns these days tbh lol Reply

I'm now leery of everyone. I went to grab lunch yesterday and found myself scouting for the exits :( Reply

"he doesn't fit there or get along with the other students" oh boo fucking hoo, does this guy ever get out of his house? it sounds like someone who never has Reply

Yeah and the proper solution is to just off everyone. ok. Reply

this is a shitty comment, though i am by no means excusing what the aforementioned person may have been intending to do Reply

Its oversimplifying the issue. You see people here feel alone/depressed, and their solution is to seek therapy. Once again, no one wants to talk about and ignore why the first instinct of these men is to arm themselves and take out their problems on others. Reply

i completely agree, and i'm by no means implying that mental illness should absolve anyone of the responsibility for acting violently towards others. i was just struck by the comment i replied to on a basic level implying that anyone who feels disconnected from others is simply not trying to connect. Reply

male entitlement, honestly. so many men think they're entitled to a perfect life without working for it. Reply

Nah, it happened in the town I was born in just a few years ago and it’s kind of a shellshock to go from hearing about it on the news to it happening just down the street/where you grew up. I’ve been weary of so many things since then tbh. Reply

I miss my town, I miss my mom, I miss these victims I didn’t even know, but I look forward to getting together with you real soon to keep their memory alive.



Reply

KING. Best statement released yet Reply

i would heartily approve of sending any and all gun nut to an island far away from the mainland and leave them there with their guns and see how their precious 2nd amendment's going to help them now



like there's no excuse for weapons anymore, it's not fucking world war 2 Reply

I don't live close to Vegas, but a few local people were at the festival, including someone who got shot (but is okay). Reply

I got sad but I'm not a saddle Reply

What a beautiful statement. It made my eyes get filled with tears :(. Reply

This was lovely. I still can't believe what happened. I mean, I can because it seems so common now, but man. Reply

That's sweet.



Apparently the shooter had plans to shoot at another concert, one that my friend who lives in Vegas was visiting. My heart goes out to the victims, and realizing my friend could have been one of them is even more chilling. Reply

Like, another concert in addition?? Or instead? Reply

Instead, he was planning on shooting Life is Beautiful apparently. Reply

shit :/ Reply

jesus christ Reply

http://abcnews.go.com/US/authorities-investigating-gunman-targeted-las-vegas-concert/story?id=50274253 Something called a Life is Beautiful concert that was a bit earlier; Reply

oh my fucking god. what was his problem. Reply

what a beautiful statement tbh. and yeah concerts are an escape for so many people :( Reply

He's a good writer Reply

Anyone else getting fucking Glock ads on the front page, or am I just lucky Reply

I've gotten it while on mobile (no adblocker) quite a bit over the last few months Reply

Yeah, I’m also on mobile, and maybe I’m just now noticing it, or my browsing stories about this shooting has affected the ads algorithm, but god is it jarring and infuriating seeing an ad boasting the confidence boost of a 9mm. That mentality is exactly why shitty, insecure men are using guns to exact revenge on the world. Reply

im getting it too, idk why tho. Reply

What an amazing love letter to Vegas. Reply

That was beautiful, I teared up a little.

Reply

wasn't somebody told me shot in vegas?



good letter.. Reply

thank you for posting this OP.



it's a beautiful statement. <3 Reply

