i'm just not excited about her episode. Reply

i'm SUPER excited for it Reply

that's great! i just can't bring myself to like her. and i think she's a terrible actress. lol. Reply

I like Gal in comedy, her and Isla were a dream team in Keeping Up With The Joneses. Reply

yassss. i'm strangely in love with that movie after seeing it on an airplane. Reply

I saw it in the cinemas and i couldn't stop laughing the entire time. It was a good movie. Reply

didnt expect it to be good for what it was Reply

lmfao my parents LOVE that movie. they have seen like six times and saw it in the theaters too Reply

queen Reply

what a random, 6-months too late host... Reply

it's for justice league which comes out next month. Reply

these rubes... Reply

It really highlights how few people here plan to see Justice League. Reply

they're pretending. they always see these movies and then end up bitching about them in posts. ontd is good for one or two things: not reading and hating something then seeing it anyway. Reply

Ah. Thanks Reply

The fact that Leslie Jones pronounces her name the right way at the end yet is told to say "Gadeaux" bothers me lol Reply

lol me too! I had to unlearn dropping the T, don't confuse me more! Reply

Americans want names to be pronounced the American/Western way I guess. Reply

I'm just gonna pretend that was the joke lol Reply

i know, i'm confused Reply

couldn't they get her to host closer to the release of justice league?



also omg i wonder if ben affleck will host again, with shookus producing. Reply

SHOOKUS !



lmfao I can’t with that name Reply

lol srsly it never gets old! Reply

lmfao I feel bad laughing @ her name tho tbh Reply

she's so gorgeous 😍 Reply

in the comedy roles that ive seen her, i liked her a lot so i'm pumped for this! Reply

Trash Reply

im always excited for new blood hosting snl instead of justin timberlake or the rock for the 1000th time Reply

she's sooooo gorgeous. i cant even. Reply

She's so charming. Reply

looool this was cute. i love gal <3 Reply

Leslie's face when Gal bursts in 😂😂😂 Reply

those promos are never funny. i don't even know how they always achieve this Reply

