Tyrese has something to say about the delay of Fast and Furious 9
Keyword is 'something';
tyrese #PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic
LMAO! He has been BIG MAD about this and oh well boo - it's not on Dwayne to hold up his career because the Fast Franchise is the only thing happening in yours. I'd say try to beg Kevin Hart for a spot on 'real husbands of hollywood' but is that even on still?
the baywatch slam was funny ngl
How you gonna up and leave me now
How you gonna act like that
How you gonna change it up, we just finished makin' up
How you gonna act like that
(and han&gisele were still a thing)
statham better be in the rock spin-off, otherwise i'm just gonna skip it
i have no idea lmao
He's also like a foot shorter than the Rock. The apple cart boy/girl works overtime when the two of them have dialogue together.
lmaooooooo @ "I'm just a passionate film critic" tho
Must be annoying to realize that the best part of your franchise is indeed The Rock. He radiates charisma. He's a bona fide movie star, and the rest of the current cast is not. Especially you, Tyrese. Go ahead, try going solo.
(#rip han
#even tho he killed john cho in better luck tomorrow
#sung kang should still be in more goddamn movies)
He's got real problems he's got to deal with, but dong lover will always be ten times more talented than Tyrese. Acting, comedy, improv, writing, what have you. It's kind of insane how talented he is.
Forgot he existed
