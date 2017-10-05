Really?

Tyrese has something to say about the delay of Fast and Furious 9


Keyword is 'something';

tyrese #PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic

Follow-up to this post. Fast and the Furious 9 opens April 10th, 2020.

