Tyrese has something to say about the delay of Fast and Furious 9





LMAO! He has been BIG MAD about this and oh well boo - it's not on Dwayne to hold up his career because the Fast Franchise is the only thing happening in yours. I'd say try to beg Kevin Hart for a spot on 'real husbands of hollywood' but is that even on still? But DJ! He rented out a theater to take his daughter in #PrivateSchool to see Moana!!!LMAO! He has been BIG MAD about this and oh well boo - it's not on Dwayne to hold up his career because the Fast Franchise is the only thing happening in yours. I'd say try to beg Kevin Hart for a spot on 'real husbands of hollywood' but is that even on still? Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe DJ is doing this, after the conversation they had in his spinner.



Edited at 2017-10-05 01:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone call Jimmy, he'll know what to do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just STOP WITH THESE MOVIES Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you kidding? These are like printing money there's no way people won't want them. I never got into the storyline but maybe this solo Hobbs movie is the place to start. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know they make money but I’m so SICK of them! LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they're fun movies that cast a lot of poc and make an effort to be diverse, why u gotta h8 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hate them too but apparently ontd loves movies that make use of POC even if they're TOTAL CARICATURES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo SHIIIIIIIT



the baywatch slam was funny ngl Reply

Thread

Link

He's just a passionate film critic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



How you gonna up and leave me now

How you gonna act like that

How you gonna change it up, we just finished makin' up

How you gonna act like that









Edited at 2017-10-05 01:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao...throwback to when tyrese was a rising r&b singer with some good songs, and not a whiny, ignorant asshole who bitches all the time on sm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Simpler times *wistful sigh* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAOOOOO IKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish i could go back to the days of 5 and 6, before i knew that paul was a creep, dwayne was a manchild, and tyrese was tyrese.



(and han&gisele were still a thing)



Edited at 2017-10-05 01:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Tyreae has been tyrese long before these movies tho. He's just mad LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never paid attention to him before f&f tho! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

whats up w paul? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bless this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





statham better be in the rock spin-off, otherwise i'm just gonna skip it wait what does he mean #noshaw statham better be in the rock spin-off, otherwise i'm just gonna skip it Reply

Thread

Link





i have no idea lmao the same thing he means with #TeamDeWayne i have no idea lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo yeah you're right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all i know is that the rock hates vin diesel and i also hate vin diesel so i guess i'm team the rock?



Edited at 2017-10-05 01:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Vin Diesel is a one-note "actor" who just nods with his hand on the wheel in these movies.



He's also like a foot shorter than the Rock. The apple cart boy/girl works overtime when the two of them have dialogue together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Rock is everything Vin Diesel tries to convince himself he is.



Edited at 2017-10-05 04:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This public spat is so amusing to me but does tyrese actually think we need more F&F movies lol? Reply

Thread

Link

More like he's desperately trying a d failing to use the public as a cover for how much he needs them. I mean, what other jobs does he have?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His kid needs to go to private school okay?!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thats gotta be it. I can't think of anything else he's done in years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or to use to this as a cover against the child abuse accusations against him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooooooo the rock keeps getting that money Reply

Thread

Link





lmaooooooo @ "I'm just a passionate film critic" tho lmaooooooo @ "I'm just a passionate film critic" tho Reply

Thread

Link

lmao he acting like the 19th Furious movie is as urgent as Hurricane relief in PR.... chill buddy, you are still getting paid... Reply

Thread

Link

Does he have anything else going on with his career Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Must be annoying to realize that the best part of your franchise is indeed The Rock. He radiates charisma. He's a bona fide movie star, and the rest of the current cast is not. Especially you, Tyrese. Go ahead, try going solo.



(

tho he killed john cho in better luck tomorrow

kang should still be in more goddamn movies) Ooh, juicy.Must be annoying to realize that the best part of your franchise is indeed The Rock. He radiates charisma. He's a bona fide movie star, and the rest of the current cast is not. Especially you, Tyrese. Go ahead, try going solo. #rip han #even tho he killed john cho in better luck tomorrow #sung kang should still be in more goddamn movies) Reply

Thread

Link

Also, whenever I see Tyrese I think of that Donald Glover post where he wrote that long rambling note on hotel paper and said something like “I’m scared I’ll be Tyrese?” I still giggle at that. Reply

Thread

Link

lol aw



He's got real problems he's got to deal with, but dong lover will always be ten times more talented than Tyrese. Acting, comedy, improv, writing, what have you. It's kind of insane how talented he is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dong ... lover ... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao aww, Don. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shdjskandndkskad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CRYING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link