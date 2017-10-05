Paris Jackson decided to embrace her fame for the greater good of the world


Michael Jackson's daughter spoke at People's One's to Watch Party about her decision to become a model and actress.

Paris said she initially had other plans for her life:
“I originally wanted to just kind of stay out of the spotlight and become a psychologist or a nurse at a psychiatric ward,”

But she made the decision to enter public life right before her high school graduation:
“I realized it would be a shame to waste the platform I was given,” she says. “Having the ability to go into the acting and fashion world, I just figured why not use that to make my platform bigger. That way, instead of helping the world one by one with patients, I could help the masses.”

She's currently the face of Calvin Klein and is set to make her big-screen debut alongside Amanda Seyfried next year.

