Paris Jackson decided to embrace her fame for the greater good of the world
Paris Jackson Opens Up About Finally Embracing Fame at PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party https://t.co/wHuS8Eq3G8— People (@people) October 5, 2017
Michael Jackson's daughter spoke at People's One's to Watch Party about her decision to become a model and actress.
Paris said she initially had other plans for her life:
“I originally wanted to just kind of stay out of the spotlight and become a psychologist or a nurse at a psychiatric ward,”
But she made the decision to enter public life right before her high school graduation:
“I realized it would be a shame to waste the platform I was given,” she says. “Having the ability to go into the acting and fashion world, I just figured why not use that to make my platform bigger. That way, instead of helping the world one by one with patients, I could help the masses.”
She's currently the face of Calvin Klein and is set to make her big-screen debut alongside Amanda Seyfried next year.
SOURCE
that way, instead of helping the world one by one with patients, I could help the masses
lets not get carried away tho sis
bitch, people in health care are actually saving people's lives and shit
Are you really? Really tho?
Well she got the ego to become famous
just say you like the money and lush lifestyle
She's currently the face of Calvin Klein
she is? i dont remember any ads
http://pagesix.com/2017/05/04/paris-jackson-is-the-new-face-of-calvin-klein/
also lol this related article: http://pagesix.com/2017/03/30/a-star-is-made-inside-paris-jacksons-calculated-rise/