SVU Promo for 19x03: The Lorena Bobbitt Episode

I feel they're a little, uh, behind the times on this Lorena Bobbit themed episode. But I'm definitely gonna watch lol plus I saw a flash of Barba in the promo!

lol ia but they're doin a twist with the 3 women and not knowing the culprit, which is a good idea imo. and yep, barba's back next week!

I find it hard to believe that they're just now doing an ep on this...🤔

The very first ep of the show was about two women who cut of a man's penis - the man was a war criminal and raped both women. There was also an ep in like, season 5 (?) where a man who would hold women hostage, "marry" them, and rape them was found with his penis cut off. IDK if they've done any since.

seconding the above comment, it's not the first time they've done this but the show is 19 years old so that's to be expected, lol.

The MO of the rapist was nearly identical to one from a previous season (dunno which as they've all bled together) but it was way better than last weeks, where it seems like they edited the best scenes out of the episode. Case in point:





Reply

O M G



what a cute little scene! carisi is the best :') but idgi, they deleted THAT? why? why would they deprive us of more carisi and barba, i.e. the two best characters?

They also deleted these:













I've got no clue what they are thinking. I would have been happier just watching last week's deleted scenes on a loop!

lol damn, did they just decide to delete all the good scenes? i.e. all the carisi, barba and carisi/barba scenes? sigh.

thanks for posting these bb!



thanks for posting these bb! Reply

lol that was so qt and he called Barba by his first name :)

I know! :)

He just wanted him impress his BF with his lawyering, and from the look on Liv's face, she knew it too ;)

yesss i support this interpretation!

of course i miss a carisi-filled ep!! > : (

hi OP <3

hi OP <3 Reply

omg bb you need to watch it asap, it's got so much carisi, and he looks so good, too! you'll love it!

and hi <3333



and hi <3333 Reply

I really don't like the subplot about Olivia being investigated for "abusing" Noah like it's dumb and doesn't seem remotely plausible? Would they really be investigating someone like this for a bruise? Like Noah said Liv did it but did they ask him HOW she did it? And now that she's told them? Like with all the seriously abused and neglected kids in NYC flying under the radar it's hard for me to believe they'd devote resources to investigating this

ia bb ia! and idk how they can be investigating her for child abuse without suspending her! she's a lieutenant with SVU (i.e. special victims, i.e. children, sometimes). how is she still allowed to work as a cop? shouldn't the investigation conclude first?

but ngl idgaf about noah and that drama, so i really liked the episode because of the case (and carisi, of course)



but ngl idgaf about noah and that drama, so i really liked the episode because of the case (and carisi, of course) Reply

But when is McCoy coming on this show?! Bc that's when I will watch it. I read an article that he was, so this isn't a joke question!!

lol he is totally coming back! i was #shook when i read it but i didn't make a post because there was no actual information at the time! and there's still no info, at this point it's like "later in the season". as soon as we know more (like plot details or airdate) i'll totally let you all know!

Good, good. Because, my god, I love me some Jack McCoy.

