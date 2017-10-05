SVU Promo for 19x03: The Lorena Bobbitt Episode
Three women claiming to have been raped are arrested for cutting off their rapist's penis. Problem is, we don't know which one of them did it. Annabeth Gish guest stars, and Brooke Shields makes her first appearance in what is going to be a recurring role.
ONTD, did you watch last night's episode? Was it kinda awesome, or was it me? I was expecting a Benson-fest but it was everything but. My bae Carisi got so much screentime (oh but there was no Barba, just letting y'all know), there were tons of hilarious lines, and we even got an interesting case! What the hell? Is SVU back with a vengeance? Also, watch this promo to see Carisi and Fin's reaction upon finding a severed dick.
what a cute little scene! carisi is the best :') but idgi, they deleted THAT? why? why would they deprive us of more carisi and barba, i.e. the two best characters?
I've got no clue what they are thinking. I would have been happier just watching last week's deleted scenes on a loop!
thanks for posting these bb!
He just wanted him impress his BF with his lawyering, and from the look on Liv's face, she knew it too ;)
but ngl idgaf about noah and that drama, so i really liked the episode because of the case (and carisi, of course)