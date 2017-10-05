Kazuo Ishiguro wins the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature




The Nobel Prize for Literature has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, the author of such works as The Remains of the Day (winner of the Booker Prize in 1989) and Never Let Me Go.

He is the 114th Laureate, the eleventh British writer to win, and the fifth Laureate of East Asian descent. This is also, for trivia fans, the first time since 1993 when back-to-back Laureates have written in the same language -- English in both cases. Last year, Bob Dylan won; 1993 was the last of three back-to-back-to-back English-writing Laureates (Nadine Gordimer of South Africa, Derek Walcott of Saint Lucia, and Toni Morrison of the United States).

As somebody with a long-term goal to read all the Laureates, I'd like to thank the Swedish Academy for not only selecting a worthy winner, but a worthy winner I'd already covered, and thus not adding anybody to my to-read list.

