Kazuo Ishiguro wins the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature

Yes! I finished Artist of the Floating World last year. It was so good, but Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go are probably still my favorites.



(the Buried Giant is unreadable, though)

you are SO wrong - The Buried Giant is iconic.

How long can they stumble through that fucking mist.

Dang never read his books. Guess I'm gonna have to add them to be reading list.

Never Let Me Go is one of my top ten favorite books. I need to read more from him.

I love him, great choice!



But still, when are they going to award Atwood?

Munro’s win in 2013 makes it unlikely another Canadian will win any time soon (indeed, it took 113 years for Canada to get one).



Likewise, between Munro, Dylan and Ishiguro, there's now been three English-language Laureates this decade, which is about typical on average (they've sometimes gone as high as four).

Probably not tbh.

oh I just submitted this! dang lol



anyway I'm happy about this pick, I have his books on my TBR and I guess they now fit the December ONTD Reading Challenge!



also Salman Rushdie's comment was great: "Many congratulations to my old friend Ish, whose work I've loved and admired ever since I first read A Pale View of Hills. And he plays the guitar and writes songs, too! Roll over Bob Dylan."

lol that's a cute comment

Omg reading your message reminded me that i didn't respond to your goodreads message about December, but i will lol! Sorry ❤

haha don't worry about it ;) it was just an update

Oh, I didn't even think of that! Maybe I'll finally read Remains if the Day

Fantastic. Ishiguro is a wonderful writer.

I'm so glad for him! Never Let Me Go is one of the most beautiful novels I've ever read. I couldn't finish The Buried Giant, though.

Oh my god, one of my favourite authors!! I'm actually so excited!



I got him to sign my old edition of "A Pale View of Hills" when I went to a reading of "The Buried Giant". He was really nice.

well deserved!!! my mom handed me never let me go when i was twelve and was like "this is a good book you should read this" and it traumatized me but it's also one of those books where i can remember exactly where i was and how i felt when i was reading it

I saw him trending on Twitter, of course my first thought was that he died, so now I'm over the moon with relief and joy. Normally I'd just be a bit happy.

I never read anything by him!

I watched the Japanese drama they made of never let me go. It was just okay. I suppose the book is better.

the film with Carey Mulligan/ Keira Knightley was very well done imho.. but i saw it before i read the book

this trailer gives everything away though :/





this trailer gives everything away though :/





This movie made me so sad, I got nauseous lol. It might have been the long plane ride I was on but lol it was not a good look.

Boring tbh.

Congrats! I think my favourite of his books is An Artist of the Floating World but all his novels are beautifully written and I've enjoyed every one that I have read.

I once had a professor who said he was never able to finish an Ishiguro novel because he's boring af and it made like the professor a lot more because I could relate.





Honestly wouldn't have expected this guy to get the award, but it makes sense so congrats I guess?

Love him, well deserved! Reminds me that I wanna reread Remains of the Day.

Edited at 2017-10-05 02:34 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-05 02:34 pm (UTC)

i've never read him, guess i better get on that

YESSS all this Buried Giant hate tho... that book was good sistrens!

congrats to him, a fine choice!

