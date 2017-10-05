Kazuo Ishiguro wins the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature
BREAKING NEWS The 2017 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the English author Kazuo Ishiguro pic.twitter.com/j9kYaeMZH6— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2017
The Nobel Prize for Literature has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, the author of such works as The Remains of the Day (winner of the Booker Prize in 1989) and Never Let Me Go.
He is the 114th Laureate, the eleventh British writer to win, and the fifth Laureate of East Asian descent. This is also, for trivia fans, the first time since 1993 when back-to-back Laureates have written in the same language -- English in both cases. Last year, Bob Dylan won; 1993 was the last of three back-to-back-to-back English-writing Laureates (Nadine Gordimer of South Africa, Derek Walcott of Saint Lucia, and Toni Morrison of the United States).
As somebody with a long-term goal to read all the Laureates, I'd like to thank the Swedish Academy for not only selecting a worthy winner, but a worthy winner I'd already covered, and thus not adding anybody to my to-read list.
(the Buried Giant is unreadable, though)
But still, when are they going to award Atwood?
Likewise, between Munro, Dylan and Ishiguro, there’s now been three English-language Laureates this decade, which is about typical on average (they’ve sometimes gone as high as four).
anyway I'm happy about this pick, I have his books on my TBR and I guess they now fit the December ONTD Reading Challenge!
also Salman Rushdie's comment was great: “Many congratulations to my old friend Ish, whose work I’ve loved and admired ever since I first read A Pale View of Hills. And he plays the guitar and writes songs, too! Roll over Bob Dylan.”
I got him to sign my old edition of "A Pale View of Hills" when I went to a reading of "The Buried Giant". He was really nice.
this trailer gives everything away though :/
Honestly wouldn't have expected this guy to get the award, but it makes sense so congrats I guess?
Edited at 2017-10-05 02:34 pm (UTC)