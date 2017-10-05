Great British Bake Off Episode 6 - Pastry Week

Last week on the Great British Bake Off was Pastry Week. Bakers had to make four short crust pies, Portugese tarts and one hand raised pie with hot water crust show stopper.






Steve put a weird berry mash thing in his short crusts.


Stacey made a fucking awful pie.



Liam continued to be a cutie patootie.


Star Baker


Who went home :(




Guys I mainly made this post because I need to talk to someone about
[Spoiler]
how furious I am Stacey LEFT BAKING PAPER IN HER PIE and still didn't go home over Julia.


Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Tagged: ,