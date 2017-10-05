Great British Bake Off Episode 6 - Pastry Week

I'm sad Julia went, she's a sweetie. But MY BOY LIAM GETTING STAR BAKER, YES LAD. Reply

yesssss liam is such a gem Reply

I FEEL LIKE A PROUD MOTHER. My baby is all grown up!! Reply

I adore him! Whenever the judges compliment someone on their flavors so much, I'm immediately a fan. Reply

omg no, Julia!! Liam or Yan had better win. Reply

SERIOUSLY I know Julia had a bad week but Stacey LITERALLY SERVED YOU PAPER WTF. I'll miss her, she's so cute :(



I'm rooting for Liam and Sophie (I feel like she's a little under the radar? She's very good but nobody seems to be talking about her). Reply

julia and liam are my faves, so much personality



and stacey suckssss Reply

I mean Julia had undercooked pastry, worse than leaving paper imo. I knew she was a goner Reply

I felt like I was loving this season but I'm clearly not because I forgot about this lol this post made me remember I need to watch it. Reply

I am SO thrilled for Liam. He deserved it in Caramel week but glad he got it this time.



I'm shocked Julia went. She definitely deserved to stay.



Stacey needs to gtfo. She's so smug. I HATE HER. Reply

thank you for making this post, OP <3



i am absolutely loving this season tbh Liam is a sweetheart! i love seeing him on tv



ughhhhh i was so mad at them sending julia home. stacy's been mediocre since the start i just wanted her to go home and have an all my faves line-up for next episode. i also need my man steven to get it together already bc he's been .. not the best for 2 episodes now and i can't accept that (his showstopper still looked flawless and i love him)



i'm happy for liam he deserved it <3 yan was star baker material too. tbh pie week just made me really hungry Reply

I can't stand Stacey since the very beginning, and not only she forgot the paper in her pie, but I feel she also took the easy way out with the theme pies? Everyone seemed to have put some thoughts in it, and then she goes 'my theme is love' and just dies some pastry decoration? She could had at least try coloring the actual pastry... Reply

I NEED to talk about how Liam was ROBBED during caramel week. Smhhh Reply

I legit thought stacey was going to go home with the paper inside and the collapsed pie, but nooo they had to let go Julia instead :( Reply

so happy for liam.

stacey needs to go. like now. i can't believe julia had to go home Reply

Liam is my baby and I love him. But Kate is also a low key favorite of mine. She seems sweet and lmao also kinda weird. I like it. Reply

Liam is such a sweetie, it's so inspiring to see young bakers do well on the show. :) Reply

