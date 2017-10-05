Great British Bake Off Episode 6 - Pastry Week
Last week on the Great British Bake Off was Pastry Week. Bakers had to make four short crust pies, Portugese tarts and one hand raised pie with hot water crust show stopper.
Steve put a weird berry mash thing in his short crusts.
Stacey made a fucking awful pie.
Liam continued to be a cutie patootie.
Star Baker
Who went home :(
how furious I am Stacey LEFT BAKING PAPER IN HER PIE and still didn't go home over Julia.
Thanks for joining us on #PastryWeek. Anyone fancy a pie? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/I8Z4LsNur3— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 3, 2017
Steve put a weird berry mash thing in his short crusts.
A distressing shade of mash. #PastryWeek #GBBO pic.twitter.com/z2Jo1EG2vT— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 3, 2017
Stacey made a fucking awful pie.
“It’s going to leak everywhere” #PastryWeek #GBBO pic.twitter.com/xszmkLyfbd— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 3, 2017
Liam continued to be a cutie patootie.
Looks like Liam’s grandma Cynthia is in the running to be this week’s Star Baker! #PastryWeek #GBBO pic.twitter.com/K66xlhyPac— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 3, 2017
Star Baker
Well done, Liam! [Not shown: Cynthia, the *other* Star Baker]. #PastryWeek #GBBO pic.twitter.com/KBnmzgyk3A— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 3, 2017
Who went home :(
Watch my best baking buddy/tent dad @cluckmuckcook on the Extra Slice tonight at 22.00 on Channel 4 🤗🤗🤗 #GBBO #ExtraSlice— Julia Chernogorova (@JChernogorova) September 28, 2017
We are going to enjoy the show with some Apple🍏 & Peach🍑 filled Puff Pastries 😋! #lookatthoselayers #puffpastry #apples #peaches pic.twitter.com/hxqrtBccZx
Guys I mainly made this post because I need to talk to someone about[Spoiler]
how furious I am Stacey LEFT BAKING PAPER IN HER PIE and still didn't go home over Julia.
I'm rooting for Liam and Sophie (I feel like she's a little under the radar? She's very good but nobody seems to be talking about her).
and stacey suckssss
I'm shocked Julia went. She definitely deserved to stay.
Stacey needs to gtfo. She's so smug. I HATE HER.
i am absolutely loving this season tbh Liam is a sweetheart! i love seeing him on tv
i'm happy for liam he deserved it <3 yan was star baker material too. tbh pie week just made me really hungry
stacey needs to go. like now. i can't believe julia had to go home
Also, Yan loves to fave my tweets on Twitter.
STACEY SERVED PAPER AND DID NOT GET VOTED OUT. MY OUTRAGE AT THIS.
The following three are in a weird world Kate, Stacey and Stephen (Mr. 2 consecutive star bakers).