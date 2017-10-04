Kid Drama: Nick Show "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn" Faces Cancellation When Actor Abruptly Quits

Huh. Well, good luck to everyone then.



I saw one episode; It was actually pretty entertaining for what it was. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol @ 13 year old making that ig post himself. Reply

Thread

Link

did you see the posters on his bedroom wall? lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not his real room. He's on a movie set. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please tell me you're being sarcastic rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte im crying. he clearly didn't write that and its killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

serious and more divers roles, guys Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

getting a nick/disney show is like the pinnacle for kid actors...he's gonna have a hard time if he thinks he's gonna score a gig anywhere near as sweet as the one he had there Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo @ his IG post and the poster of a nude chick on his wall Reply

Thread

Link

this random ass post... surprised op isn't klutzy_girl Reply

Thread

Link

Hhhnnn...I don't know how to take this, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why, yes! I quit in part due to the awful people around me. I know there's terrible people in all environments but I hated the job, too. I was just collecting a paycheck and mentally checked out. So I was like, peace, bitches! (I lie, I just told my boss and didn't really say bye to anyone 💅🏼 They don't deserve a friendly goodbye from me) Reply

Thread

Link

Congrats on leaving your shitty job! I hope to be leaving mine in the next few weeks. I have a paid vacation scheduled for the middle of the month so after that I'm out of that shit hole. I can't wait. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes!! 🙌🏾 Once I realized I just needed to remove myself from the environment, I felt so empowered. Good luck to you bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good on you! Remove yourself from toxic environments. I know some will disagree but a paycheck is not worth it sometimes. You can always find another job. It may not be as much money. May not be your passion but being in better environment for yourself is worth it.

Good luck to you! Youre gonna do great! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I struggled with the decision for a year but ultimately, like you said, the money isn't worth my mental health. It got to a point that being there made my stomach turn, I stopped eating, and I would randomly cry at my desk. I also closed my door a lot and didn't come out except for bathroom breaks bc I didn't want to face the assholes in my dept. ugh! So bad. I feel so much better --despite the uncertainty of landing my next job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this being a post is killing me Reply

Thread

Link

mte i logged on @ 8 am for this? lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



You wound me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo it's hilarious tho 💖 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, thank you. At least I didn't get compared to quizblorg. That would just make me delete myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NNNN SIS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We have posts about youtubers. There's no bar anymore. Though admittedly, I was hoping they'd be more explicit about why these kids hate each other now. I dunno. It was amusing to see this pop up in my feed from Deadline of all sources. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg no it was no shade sis



i just found it funny relative to everything else posted here lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf Reply

Thread

Link

Tomorrow's my last day at Dairy Queen. I didn't quit just because of my coworkers, even though some of them drive me up the wall. I just don't like working fast food. I got a job I hope will be a lot better. Reply

Thread

Link

He did NOT write that shit LMAO

I love the ~im making srs movies now .. Look at the naked chicks on the wall on this movie set! Reply

Thread

Link

"I'm so excited to be back acting in some serious and more diverse projects."



shit, get him his Oscar. a serious actor now. Reply

Thread

Link

nice post kid, your mom's communications degree is FINALLY paying off! Reply

Thread

Link

just recast. not like anyone is going to know the difference Reply

Thread

Link

"love all 748K of you" is killing me Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck to him. I watched a few episodes with my niece and I have to say... I'd also want to move away if I'd be stuck playing a kid who is so stupid that in comparison Joey Tribbiani was a nobel prize winner. Reply

Thread

Link

My little cousin used to watch this show and I always wondered why the kid on the left looked like no one in his family, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

somehow im the most shocked that this kid has 750k followers... I've literally never heard of him or this show before in my entire life. who the fuck? Reply

Thread

Link

why his mom let him quit like that smh he's gonna be washed up just like she is Reply

Thread

Link

Proud that I haven’t heard of this show in all honesty Reply

Thread

Link

Call me old-fashioned, but jfc @ those ~hawt girl~ posters on the wall. The one on the ceiling with the girl in her underwear...call me old-fashioned, but if my 13-year-old son had a poster like that on his wall I'd be unhappy. (And yeah, I know it's a movie set, not his real bedroom, but still.)



/oldladyrant



Seriously, I wish him well. Dude's a literal kid and I always hope child actors manage the transition to bigger and better things with their health and happiness intact.



Edited at 2017-10-05 05:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What's bothering me the most about this is that either two of the kids are named Richard or they parents straight up named one of them Dick, which is already lol as a nickname.



(When we went to the US this year we drove by a Dick's Sporting Goods in Gainesville and my 13 year old sister had a fit of giggles until I explained to her it's short for Richard. Then she straight up laughed out loud) Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ naming two of the kids Richard. I can't believe that didn't occur to the writers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like, I get it that they want the names to match but, like...



Logic is a thing.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Could've done "Micky." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link