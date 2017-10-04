Whiteface

Kid Drama: Nick Show "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn" Faces Cancellation When Actor Abruptly Quits



It's a Nickelodeon Show about quadrupulets that just filmed its fourth season. The future of the show is in trouble since one of the kids quit the show.

Nickelodeon and Mace Coronel (I guess he plays Dicky) say they "mutually parted ways", but rumor has it that the kid cast had simmering tensions related to growing personality conflicts. He ended up dropping out when they still had five episodes left to film, but they finished production without him and that season will air next year.

It's one of the channel's top performers, and it seems like it'd be hard to keep going without the actor whether it's because they recast or do something darker, so it might just get cancelled

The kid in question posted this three months ago about his departure


macecoronel: Hey guys so here's the news I can finally share! So in this picture I'm on a set for a new film I'm working on (no this isn't my real room). But basically I wanted to announce that as of 3 weeks ago I'm off Nicky Ricky Dicky Dawn! I made a mutual agreement with Nickelodeon and the show is going on without me, and I'm so excited to be back acting in some serious and more diverse projects. So say goodbye to "Dicky". Love all 748k of you ❤️ and I can't wait to move on and share the next stage of my life and work with all of you.


have you ever quit because you hate your coworkers?
