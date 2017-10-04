Kid Drama: Nick Show "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn" Faces Cancellation When Actor Abruptly Quits
It's a Nickelodeon Show about quadrupulets that just filmed its fourth season. The future of the show is in trouble since one of the kids quit the show.
Nickelodeon and Mace Coronel (I guess he plays Dicky) say they "mutually parted ways", but rumor has it that the kid cast had simmering tensions related to growing personality conflicts. He ended up dropping out when they still had five episodes left to film, but they finished production without him and that season will air next year.
It's one of the channel's top performers, and it seems like it'd be hard to keep going without the actor whether it's because they recast or do something darker, so it might just get cancelled
The kid in question posted this three months ago about his departure
macecoronel: Hey guys so here's the news I can finally share! So in this picture I'm on a set for a new film I'm working on (no this isn't my real room). But basically I wanted to announce that as of 3 weeks ago I'm off Nicky Ricky Dicky Dawn! I made a mutual agreement with Nickelodeon and the show is going on without me, and I'm so excited to be back acting in some serious and more diverse projects. So say goodbye to "Dicky". Love all 748k of you ❤️ and I can't wait to move on and share the next stage of my life and work with all of you.
have you ever quit because you hate your coworkers?
I saw one episode; It was actually pretty entertaining for what it was.
Good on you! Remove yourself from toxic environments. I know some will disagree but a paycheck is not worth it sometimes. You can always find another job. It may not be as much money. May not be your passion but being in better environment for yourself is worth it.
Good luck to you! Youre gonna do great!
i just found it funny relative to everything else posted here lmao
I love the ~im making srs movies now .. Look at the naked chicks on the wall on this movie set!
shit, get him his Oscar. a serious actor now.
/oldladyrant
Seriously, I wish him well. Dude's a literal kid and I always hope child actors manage the transition to bigger and better things with their health and happiness intact.
