How YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano cultivated his alt-right fanbase


-Youtuber and music critic Anthony Fantano had a second channel where he posted meme videos making fun of rappers, SJWs, and more until yesterday:

Fantano updated it regularly, posting dense videos full of references to memes and other YouTube channels you probably haven’t heard of. His vocabulary took on a screechy, 4Chan-friendly slant — video titles from the past year include “pepe the frog triggers hillary clinton,” “I CHANGED MY GENDER CUZ DONALD TRUMP,” and “MEGA-CUCK SAYS POKEMON GO IS LIKE DOGFIGHTING.”

-His main channel where he posts music reviews is incredibly popular. The side channel where he posted 4chan-type meme content was much less popular but still had over 400,000 subscribers.

-Despite making a video where he explains why he doesn't use the n-word even when it appears in the title of an album, he doesn't seem to have a problem with pasting memes that do use it in his videos.

-Perhaps even more troubling than the edgelord videos is the company he seems to keep as he invited prominent YouTube anti-feminist Sargon of Akkad onto his podcast to discuss the rise of "authoritarian social movements" in music and Fantano reportedly concluded that "the gender debate distracts from more important issues".

-He also invited alt-right "comedian" Sam Hyde onto his podcast where he explained in graphic detail how he would beat Lena Dunham to death. Fantano laughs along.


-He defended interviewing people like Sam Hyde and Sargan of Akkad despite disagreeing with their "politics":

-Fantano shut his second channel down yesterday because YouTube was demonetizing his videos and absolutely not because he received a request for comment about the channel from a writer at The Fader:






SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5
