How YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano cultivated his alt-right fanbase

I KNEW something was off about him and now I feel justified in hating his videos.



Also I hate the excuse of "Oh, I'm just trolling. I don't really agree with these views". Nope. You're actively profiting off of hate and only backtracking now that you got called out. Reply

Men are trash. Reply

I hate him and his face. Not even how his face naturally looks without expression, tbh, but the things he does with it (like breathing and talking) make him revolting. Reply

idk him (the only music reviewers i watch are ARTV + infinityonhannah) but i'm glad youtube is stepping up and demonetizing his shitty second channel. Reply

ARTV is lowkey an alt-right/anti-sjw type tho. Reply

welp i just saw he's friends with anthony. another one bites the dust. Reply

I knew this mother fucker was racist. He was always flippant about black people criticizing him and his opinions on black music which is mostly what he reviews and was gross about Zayn's urdu song meant for his father. Basura 🚮🚮🚮🚮 Reply

what the fuck did he say about zayn's song??? Reply

Thread



Idr exactly but he said it was a track trying to be genuine and deep and that he didn't like it but he fawned over Harry's song about blm/gay rights/miscarriages Sign of the Times lol Reply

Parent

what the fuck??? He can fuck right off. I fucking can't with yt ppl anymore. Reply

The picture of the women looking down while in headlocks is really upsetting and I’m not kidding. Reply

Another loser who thinks women and society owe him something Reply

But THIS asshole gets to earn money from his shitty channel, the primary one that is MEANWHILE a great movie reviewer got a bunch of her videos temporary demonetized and unless they get 1000+ views in 7 days, it's going to be permanent.

i've never heard of youtube setting a view count goal like that before. weird Reply

I heard about that, that's horrible. Reply

It's Halloween makeup tutorial season and YT is demonetizing everything with "simulated gore". Fuckers. Reply

Incels gonna incel. Reply

lmao Reply

I remember feeling uneasy about this guy and his views of music, especially made by black people and of course his fanboys told me he couldn't have been racist (though it wasn't the argument I was making) because he had (or has) a black girlfriend. Reply

His fans are pissed about the fader article and their biggest talking points besides "it's satire!" seem to be that he supported Bernie and has a black wife so he's the exact opposite of alt right as if that means anything and if having different personal beliefs prevents him from trying to profit by actively courting their viewership. Reply

Question: did you actually see any of these videos?



Because they (and the entire channel) were kinda obvious satire... Reply

Thread



It's weird how people act as if a lot of Bernie supporters weren't also racist lol Do you know how many white men and women who supported him talked down to me a woc and that I just HAVE to support Bernie, like I don't have to support anyone I don't want to especially not this crypt keeper ass old man 😴 Reply

Parent

The only video I've seen of him was some radiohead album ranking, and his attitude and general demeanor were so off-putting that I had to turn it off half-way through. Glad to know my instincts were right.



Edited at 2017-10-05 01:53 pm (UTC)

Has Fader... never heard of satire??? If anybody here ever bothered to watch these videos they're CLEARLY making fun of the alt-right and that culture, totally skewering them and beating them at their own game... like... what the fuck is this article on???



Anthony is a hard left progressive Reply

What the fuck kind of new troll are you?? Reply

lol Reply

I watched some of the re-uploaded ones and I don't necessarily think that they're as bad as the fader article described them as but they were definitely made for that 4chan crowd. I mentioned in the write-up that's what's worse for me is palling around with people like Sam Hyde. He knows his audience and he's making content for them. Reply

That's fine if the videos are supposed to be considered satire but then I would like to know why he gave a misogynist a platform where he went into detail about how he would beat a woman to death and the left it in for viewers to hear as he laughed along. Reply

That’s debatable. You gonna tell me Sam Hyde is a hard left progressive too?



You can judge a person based on who they pal around with. Reply

Honest question, could you give me some examples of his hard left progressive attitude? Because giving someone who describes how he wants to beat a woman to death a platform isn't satire. I'm not trying to be snarky, I'm just interested in how he usually expresses his political views. Reply

Thread

lol omg ur awful, get a clue Reply

He's a self-described centrist though lmao. Reply

Link

you're doing entirely too much. even if it was satirical, he's doing a godawful job therefore he should hang it up. Reply

I'm sick of yts. Reply

he's so annoying to me and i'm glad i now have an actual reason to dislike him Reply

