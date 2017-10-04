How YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano cultivated his alt-right fanbase
The Needle Drop pioneered music review vlogs. His lesser-known channel was a bid to win the alt-right. https://t.co/nHZL2FJmyG pic.twitter.com/bNCemSmtk5— The FADER (@thefader) October 3, 2017
-Youtuber and music critic Anthony Fantano had a second channel where he posted meme videos making fun of rappers, SJWs, and more until yesterday:
Fantano updated it regularly, posting dense videos full of references to memes and other YouTube channels you probably haven’t heard of. His vocabulary took on a screechy, 4Chan-friendly slant — video titles from the past year include “pepe the frog triggers hillary clinton,” “I CHANGED MY GENDER CUZ DONALD TRUMP,” and “MEGA-CUCK SAYS POKEMON GO IS LIKE DOGFIGHTING.”
-His main channel where he posts music reviews is incredibly popular. The side channel where he posted 4chan-type meme content was much less popular but still had over 400,000 subscribers.
-Despite making a video where he explains why he doesn't use the n-word even when it appears in the title of an album, he doesn't seem to have a problem with pasting memes that do use it in his videos.
-Perhaps even more troubling than the edgelord videos is the company he seems to keep as he invited prominent YouTube anti-feminist Sargon of Akkad onto his podcast to discuss the rise of "authoritarian social movements" in music and Fantano reportedly concluded that "the gender debate distracts from more important issues".
-He also invited alt-right "comedian" Sam Hyde onto his podcast where he explained in graphic detail how he would beat Lena Dunham to death. Fantano laughs along.
-He defended interviewing people like Sam Hyde and Sargan of Akkad despite disagreeing with their "politics":
-Fantano shut his second channel down yesterday because YouTube was demonetizing his videos and absolutely not because he received a request for comment about the channel from a writer at The Fader:
Think I got a spicy HITPIECE coming my way from @thefader very soon. pic.twitter.com/WcMkc4SG80— thee anthony fantano (@theneedledrop) October 3, 2017
THATISTHEPLAN is dead. YT continues to demonetize every video regardless of tags, content, titles. There's really no use.— thee anthony fantano (@theneedledrop) October 3, 2017
Why take the videos down? YouTube has made it clear the content isn't welcome, that's all.— thee anthony fantano (@theneedledrop) October 3, 2017
And it feels weird crowdsourcing $$$ for shitposting on youtube. All Patreon donations have been 100% refunded.— thee anthony fantano (@theneedledrop) October 3, 2017
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5
Also I hate the excuse of "Oh, I'm just trolling. I don't really agree with these views". Nope. You're actively profiting off of hate and only backtracking now that you got called out.
But THIS asshole gets to earn money from his shitty channel, the primary one that is
Because they (and the entire channel) were kinda obvious satire...
Anthony is a hard left progressive
You can judge a person based on who they pal around with.