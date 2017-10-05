STAR 2x03 Promo "FUA... Good Night!"

While preparing for an upcoming TV appearance with recording artist Noah Brooks (Luke James), the girls quickly learn that they will be singing backup instead of co-headlining the performance. Anxious for the girls' next big move, Carlotta turns to the new A&R executive, Maurice (Lance Gross), for help on a new deal. Meanwhile, Jahil tries his hand at producing music, Cotton struggles with starting her new job and Star comes face-to-face with an unexpected person from her past in the all-new “FUA... Good Night!” episode of STAR airing Wednesday, October 11th on FOX.