I'm not feeling her new music so far this era. Reply

she’s annoying the shit outta me this era, and it’s barely even started. 😂



the music is alright, but it’s not as good as i wanted it to be. Reply

Whenever I see her with straight hair, it's like Reply

wth lol Reply

So unbelievable with Winona playing Jo. Reply

I'm not feeling the aesthetic and the songs are just kinda middle of the road to me. Idk. Reply

Not that I hate him, but Antanoff needs to be stopped. Reply

I'm tired of Jack Antonoff ruining so many of this year's releases. Hope the rest of her album is better (though Los Ageless grew on me far more than NY at least.) Reply

this era is... not good. it sounds really boring and bland compared to her self titled album. bring me your loves and digital witness are good in-between of art rock and noise pop. but good on her to reel in a bigger audience i guess. Reply

