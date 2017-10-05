I'm laughing because she's laughing, but I didn't find anything funny Reply

same Reply

oldest trick in the book Reply

I feel like they all smoked a joint lmao Reply

i love her. she needs to do all the press for all the movies Reply

i've never seen the original blade runner (i know) so i need to get my shit together and watch it before i go see this. though super serious ryan gosling doesn't tend to do it for me Reply

Alison Hammond’s career is the dream. She’s really sweet so I’m happy for her. But her thing is flirting with a list men in a way where it’s presented as funny and absurd cuz they’d never be interested. idk how to explain it. But it results in the celebs laughing a lot and getting on well with her. Reply

Different morning show on ITV, but this is hilarious:



Reply

Now that is actually funny.



Edited at 2017-10-05 12:41 pm (UTC)

lol this was funny Reply

susanna is great Reply

I find it so irritating when people constantly talk over eachother, but this was cute. Her laugh is contagious and I find Ryan so charming. Reply

This is great; I love Ryan's laugh. Reply

"do you guys need help with the cameras" lmaooo this is the most personality i've seen from harrison in forever Reply

I thought that was more weird and awkward than funny, and I’m curious about the parts they cut out. Reply

Ford seems a lot less cranky than usual this promo cycle. Reply

He really does.

He and Ryan do seem to really get along and feed off each other well, probably because as she said they both have that dry sarcastic sense of humour. I think that's maybe making it more enjoyable for him. Reply

True Reply

I think it's partly because he enjoys ryan's company and he's also less miserable when the movie he's promoting is good. Reply

He looks like he's having a great time! Probably doesn't help that he seems immensely proud of the movie, he's already getting Oscar buzz and he seems to genuinely enjoy Ryan's company/sense of humor. It's fun to watch. Reply

Harrison is getting Oscar buzz for this film? Damn. My excitement just went up. Reply

Two of my favourite people. I knew this promo cycle wouldn't dissapoint. I love both of their senses of humour.



Ryan is such a charmer. Reply

I really like Ryan. He just seems so nice and cool. Reply

Ryan's DELIGHT at her not having seen the first Blade Runner is killing me, he's such an IRL troll. Reply

Yeah, he seems to not take Hollywood and all that shit too seriously. His reaction during the Oscars was perfect. Everyone was freaking out and he was worried that someone had died or something and then it was just a dumb mixup with the winner for best picture so he was laughing in relief bc it doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things. Reply

I loved that part so much! This was the best "interview" I think I've ever seen. Reply

'how much?' lmao Reply

Alison's personality makes up for a lot of her interviews. Like Ryan and Harrison had fun and they have no idea why. You are laughing cos she is laughing. And the video has had 400k views in 24 hours.



In an ideal world she wont be doing segments on This Morning. Unfortunately, the uk is evem worse than the U.S when it comes to giving black people their own shows. Reply

Hopefully the popularity of this segment helps her Reply

She's been around for a looong time. I dont think it would change anything. Reply

:( that's so sad, I wasn't aware. She's really adorable Reply

how is everyone not in love w this? lmao i find her so funny and charming tbh and harrison and ryan are rly great together



if i were them i'd be hype to get to do an interview like this in a sea of boring shit w the same four questions Reply

I still remember her breaking a table on Big Brother.



She has come a long way since then. I wouldn’t have expected her to be one of the most successful post-BB housemates but she’s earned it Reply

That season of Big Brother was legit amazing. It was such a good natured show back then, plus it gave us Dustin Hoffman's impersonation of that Geordie fireman (Johnny I think?). Reply

This is really cute. Ryan and Harrison pair well, and she's cute. Reply

My fave This Morning moments are mostly any time Phillip and Holly aren't here for Katie Hopkins.



Reply

omg this lady is cracking me up



ryan and harrison are great together



Edited at 2017-10-05 02:05 pm (UTC)

This was so great, I love how Harrison and Ryan were feeding off of Allison, and Ryan's mock offense of Allison bringing up his knitting habit and Ryan throwing the liquor bottle...and Harrison just cracking up.



I mean, this is how celebrity interviews should be, that's why I love Graham Norton and Conan so much, they just go off the rails. Reply

Lmao they're all so fun and adorable together here, I love it Reply

aww cute



her laugh is infectious Reply

oh MY GOD HER LAUGH it so great, she has the kind of laugh that if she even starts laughing you have to laugh too, it's like a superpower





also Ryan Gosling is such a gift Reply

LMAO I need her to interview everyone, ever. That was fucking great, and the whiskey... lmao. Reply

Anyone know where I can download Blade Runner 2007 Final Cut or at least stream it free?!



Reply

