Here's the funniest Blade Runner interview you'll see. Yes, it has more Ryan Gosling and giggles!
Queen Alison Hammond from 'This Morning' got to interview Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford while promoting Blade Runner and it's FUCKING HILARIOUS.
Source
ONTD, your favorite 'This Morning' moments? Mine has to be this one.
Source
ONTD, your favorite 'This Morning' moments? Mine has to be this one.
Edited at 2017-10-05 12:41 pm (UTC)
He and Ryan do seem to really get along and feed off each other well, probably because as she said they both have that dry sarcastic sense of humour. I think that's maybe making it more enjoyable for him.
Ryan is such a charmer.
In an ideal world she wont be doing segments on This Morning. Unfortunately, the uk is evem worse than the U.S when it comes to giving black people their own shows.
if i were them i'd be hype to get to do an interview like this in a sea of boring shit w the same four questions
She has come a long way since then. I wouldn’t have expected her to be one of the most successful post-BB housemates but she’s earned it
ryan and harrison are great together
Edited at 2017-10-05 02:05 pm (UTC)
I mean, this is how celebrity interviews should be, that's why I love Graham Norton and Conan so much, they just go off the rails.
her laugh is infectious
also Ryan Gosling is such a gift
Streaming/download