Former A*Teens Member Dhani Lennevald Nudes Leak.
OMG, he’s naked: Swedish Pop/R&B singer and former member of the pop group A-Teens, Dhani Lennevald https://t.co/pkSzKpwXAR pic.twitter.com/88otFaCX4w— !! omg blog !! (@omgblog) October 2, 2017
- Former A-Teens member Dhani Lennevald shows off in a series of restroom selfies!
who?
wer?
vem?
wie?
Fave A-Teens song? (I only had Teen Spirit and The Abba Generation so idk their other stuff)
I used to love them and met them a few times when they visited Slime Time Live. I also saw them in concert with Aaron Carter and another time with the Baha Men. Of course, I was more of an Amit girl though.
Edited at 2017-10-05 12:35 pm (UTC)
Being single sucks
Edited at 2017-10-05 03:11 pm (UTC)