ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: The Horror Filmography of the 'Gossip Girl' Cast

Chace Crawford

Leighton Meester

Penn Badgley

Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr

Connor Paolo

Matthew Settle

What is your favorite CW show, ONTD?

Before an actor gets that breakout role, sometimes they have to do some movies or TV parts that they never want to discuss ever again. And sometimes they have to do more of these types of roles after they come down from their peak.Since it's the show's ten-year anniversary, why not look into the pasts of thecast? Members of the popular CW teen drama have moved on to better or worse things, depending on who you're looking at. Here are some of the horror movies the core actors have done in their careers so far.Before ever landing the role of Serena van der Woodsen, Blake Lively was in a low-budget slasher,, with Crispin Glover. Lively may be the most successful actor of the bunch sincewent off the air. Just last year, she had the surprise hit killer shark movie. She is married to Ryan Reynolds, with whom she shares two children.Chace had a supporting role in the so-bad-it's-good, a supernatural movie for anyone who likes to watch toned white boys walk around half naked. Sebastian Stan, anotheralum, was in the movie, too. Chace later played the love interest in the flopLeighton doesn't act as much as she used to in her early days, but she could be seen in STV slashers such as(with Penn Badgley) andbeforestarted. She single-white-female'd Minka Kelly in the thrillerBefore going full on hipster, Penn Badgley was a big Incubus fan by the online nickname of P.Funk , and he starred inwith future costar Leighton. His last horror outing was the panned remake of the '80s thriller. He'll be back on TV relatively soon with the Lifetime series, You British import Westwick was known for playing abusive prick Chuck Bass, but in his spare time, Ed played opposite Famke Janssen in the ghostly. He later portrayed a vampire in the underrated horror comedy. What is he up to nowadays? Who cares.Jessica starred in a few horror movies, but only one of them you have probably even heard of.Serena's younger brother had a part in the awful, which tried to use Jesse Eisenberg's five seconds in the movie as part of its promotion. That backfired. He was a main character in the post-apocalyptic vampire duologyandas well. His most recent scary flick is, which is currently in theaters. Spoiler alert: Don't see it.Before he was Dan's hot dad, Settle appeared in. He was partnered with someone who's not Rachel Bilson in the made-for-MTV thriller,in 2007. Most recently, he was the father in