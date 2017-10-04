Fake News: Britney Spears is Not Terrified To Resume Vegas Residency After Sunday's Shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears NOT "Terrified" To Return To Las Vegas After Massacre, Despite Report https://t.co/2zshAoCGMT pic.twitter.com/VLHlf1H2BJ— Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) October 4, 2017
• RadarOnline ran a story earlier today claiming Britney Spears was scared to return to her Las Vegas residency after Sunday's tragedy. Went on to say that she wished to get out of the remainder of her contract because she did not feel safe to perform in front of a large crowd.
• Claimed that Britney's dancers were just about to quit due to safety concerns and that Spears was in talks with the casino to "quadruple the security."
• Reps for Spears are calling this #FakeNews and saying:
"This is completely not true and in fact the opposite of how Spears actually feels. While the performer of course feels horrible about the tragedy, she is not afraid to come back to Vegas. On the contrary, she is all about supporting the Vegas community. Vegas is her second home.”
Sources: 1 | 2
