It's #WorldBalletDay, ONTD! Plus new ballet tv show airs on TNT Latin America

I still haven't gotten over Flesh & Bone. What a bizzare ass show. With plenty of graphic incest so I know 1/3 of ONTD would salivate over. The dancing was pretty though. Reply

I literally stayed with that show for the dancing. I cannot believe how that show ended. I mean...truly WTF was going on? Reply

I stayed to see the ending and to see how horrified I could get with the main character's plot. Like the baby by her brother? Was that necessary? Just shut up and film her dancing beautifully please. Reply

Plus the guy from Center Stage was in it!



All I wanted was the dancing. Reply

Yeah (although I thought he was hot in Center stage and not this). He didn't have that much screen time. And that was because they devoted a lot of screentime to that bonkers dance director. Reply

Who is now in The Exorcist! I like him a lot more in that than Flesh and Bone because he was fucking insane. Reply

He is? In flesh and bone I remember there being some full frontal from him that dropped my mouth open. Reply

He is! He's a priest who had some bad luck with an exorcism. He's in the second season too.



Flesh and Bone had just about everything and it should have edited. Reply

Flesh and Bone was so weird.



Every dancer stereotype and doing my sis Diana so damn wrong and Sascha trying to be a playboy dancer was so damn weird to watch

And it went to so many different places that it did none of them right, idek.

The only redeemable thing might’ve been Ethan Stiefel’s choreography and apparently that was a one time thing bc his piece for the Washington Ballet was panned lol Reply

Ouch, I thought he was a successful choreographer lmao Reply

Like don’t get me wrong, I ADORE Ethan. He was the best dancer the United States of America ever produced and quite probably that they will ever produce. He starred in the frontlines of the golden age of ABT and was taught by every great master and it showed! He was just breathtaking to watch! I always felt like ppl exaggerated when they said stuff about former dancers being just unparalleled but that’s how Ethan is to me.



But he’s a meh choreographer rn and I don’t quite understand what prompted Julie Kent to commission a narrative full length piece from him because he just hasn’t choreographed successfully enough imo, he was very ambitious but it didn’t seem to have worked. A real shame because Julie had an otherwise flawless first season as AD at washington. He probably just needs to get a lot more work and fuck up a few more times tho, he’s promising Reply

Wow, you know a lot about ballet! Reply

i accept only 2 out of those 5 companies as "the best in the world" lol



i'm currently obsessed with rt's short ballet documentaries, especially the ones about the vaganova students. they inspired me to go take a ballet class at my school, but i got lost and was too embarrassed to show up 15 minutes late, so i just went home instead :( i'm thinking whether i should try again next week or see it as a sign from the universe haha Reply

Curious as to which 2 tbh. Or more like, the royal ballet and which other? Reply

you picked the royal ballet as more obvious than the bolshoi? SHAAAME! Reply

Sis that’s Nela Nunez on my icon, I’m the resident Royal Ballet stan here, it’s my job to pick them lmao

And besides, the Bolshoi always has the most boring segment on WBD Reply

lumping the bolshoi with the no-names that i wouldn't even call ballet companies is a personal insult, prepare to be reported



or better, see the light and come to our side :D Reply

I love modern ballet and ballet movies.



Center Stage is still superior to basically...any other ballet movie. It's ridiculous and I love it.

I just watched a doc on the NYC ballet where this dancer was creating new choreography. It was a little slow but I liked it. Reply

I spent hours watching the Royal Ballet's World Ballet Day feed from the past few years.



Looking forward to the archive of this year. Reply

5 2 of the best ballet companies in the world?



The Australian Ballet, The Bolshoi Ballet, The Royal Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada and San Francisco Ballet



I could watch these videos all day.



Edited at 2017-10-05 05:58 am (UTC) Reply

I wrong for doing Aus and SF ballet like that omg



But I am uninspired by all the Russians so lol Reply

perfect taste Reply

I am VERY PRESSED that Aus Ballet is doing Ratmansky Cinderella as opposed to Ashton.

No respect for mother England where y’all learned to dance and the legacy of Sir Frederick Ashton smh Reply

Also the Bolshoi just started. And tbh, their segment is always SO BORING! I remember like 2 years ago, they literally streamed someone trying to connect to the Internet and I was like wtf I am not up at 3 am for this! Reply

New doc on Netflix called "Restless Creature" about Wendy Whelan, who retired from the New York City Ballet a few years ago. It's good--it showcases a lot of dancing, including a big chunk of her final performance with the company. Reply

OMG RESTLESS CREATURE IS ON NETFLIX I NEED TO SEE THIS BRB Reply

Maria Alexandrova looking like the queen she is in purple!



The light brown hair suits Yulia Stepanova so much better. Dark brown was too harsh on her. Reply

Cool, I just started an internship at an opera and ballet company. I mostly focus on opera though. Reply

It's (inter?)national smile day as well. Source, me having to do a stupid instagram campaign for it. Reply

