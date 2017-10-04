Ballet: Nela my queen also the Black Swa

It's #WorldBalletDay, ONTD! Plus new ballet tv show airs on TNT Latin America




"El Maestro" is a new Argentinean tv show airing now on TNT Latin America, chronicling the experience of retired ballet dancer Prat, as his passion for ballet awakens when a young prodigy comes to him for training.
It started airing September 24th on TNT on Thursdays.


Would you like to see the life behind 5 of the best ballet companies in the world?

The Australian Ballet, The Bolshoi Ballet, The Royal Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada and San Francisco Ballet are all live on #WorldBalletDay, October 5th.

World Ballet Day started 4 years ago when The Royal Ballet decided to start a day long live stream of a day in the company. Now, 4 other companies share the day through a live facebook stream with guests companies sprinkled through the day.

You'll be able to see companies doing daily class, rehearsals of works ranging from classic Petipa ballets Balanchine, McMillan and Wheeldon. Interviews with dancers, directors, choreographers and exclusive video behind the scenes of multiple productions across the world. Details of each of the streams are available at http://www.worldballetday.com/
Questions and commentary can be shared on Facebook or on Twitter with hashtag #WorldBalletDay

World Ballet Day started at 9pm EST with the Australian Ballet's company class in Melbourne.






