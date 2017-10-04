It's #WorldBalletDay, ONTD! Plus new ballet tv show airs on TNT Latin America
¿Cuántas oportunidades te da la vida?— TNT™ América Latina (@TNTLA) September 28, 2017
No te pierdas un nuevo episodio de #ElMaestro. pic.twitter.com/8wrn1oMI5i
"El Maestro" is a new Argentinean tv show airing now on TNT Latin America, chronicling the experience of retired ballet dancer Prat, as his passion for ballet awakens when a young prodigy comes to him for training.
It started airing September 24th on TNT on Thursdays.
~*~
#WorldBalletDay is back!@TheAusBallet are now live (we'll be with you at midday BST!):https://t.co/X7Xl3zgupp pic.twitter.com/KChkyOnYqU— The Royal Ballet (@TheRoyalBallet) October 5, 2017
Would you like to see the life behind 5 of the best ballet companies in the world?
The Australian Ballet, The Bolshoi Ballet, The Royal Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada and San Francisco Ballet are all live on #WorldBalletDay, October 5th.
World Ballet Day started 4 years ago when The Royal Ballet decided to start a day long live stream of a day in the company. Now, 4 other companies share the day through a live facebook stream with guests companies sprinkled through the day.
You'll be able to see companies doing daily class, rehearsals of works ranging from classic Petipa ballets Balanchine, McMillan and Wheeldon. Interviews with dancers, directors, choreographers and exclusive video behind the scenes of multiple productions across the world. Details of each of the streams are available at http://www.worldballetday.com/
Questions and commentary can be shared on Facebook or on Twitter with hashtag #WorldBalletDay
World Ballet Day started at 9pm EST with the Australian Ballet's company class in Melbourne.
Source 1 Tweet
Source 2 Tweet
Ballet post yay!
All I wanted was the dancing.
Flesh and Bone had just about everything and it should have edited.
Every dancer stereotype and doing my sis Diana so damn wrong and Sascha trying to be a playboy dancer was so damn weird to watch
And it went to so many different places that it did none of them right, idek.
The only redeemable thing might’ve been Ethan Stiefel’s choreography and apparently that was a one time thing bc his piece for the Washington Ballet was panned lol
But he’s a meh choreographer rn and I don’t quite understand what prompted Julie Kent to commission a narrative full length piece from him because he just hasn’t choreographed successfully enough imo, he was very ambitious but it didn’t seem to have worked. A real shame because Julie had an otherwise flawless first season as AD at washington. He probably just needs to get a lot more work and fuck up a few more times tho, he’s promising
i'm currently obsessed with rt's short ballet documentaries, especially the ones about the vaganova students. they inspired me to go take a ballet class at my school, but i got lost and was too embarrassed to show up 15 minutes late, so i just went home instead :( i'm thinking whether i should try again next week or see it as a sign from the universe haha
And besides, the Bolshoi always has the most boring segment on WBD
or better, see the light and come to our side :D
Center Stage is still superior to basically...any other ballet movie. It's ridiculous and I love it.
I just watched a doc on the NYC ballet where this dancer was creating new choreography. It was a little slow but I liked it.
Looking forward to the archive of this year.
52 of the best ballet companies in the world? The Australian Ballet,The Bolshoi Ballet, The Royal Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada and San Francisco Ballet
I could watch these videos all day.
Edited at 2017-10-05 05:58 am (UTC)
But I am uninspired by all the Russians so lol
No respect for mother England where y’all learned to dance and the legacy of Sir Frederick Ashton smh
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
The light brown hair suits Yulia Stepanova so much better. Dark brown was too harsh on her.
The Bolshoi ballet master was killing me earlier. "Kick your legs properly, not like retired people" was his comment while the boys were doing a grand battement exercise in the centre haha.