October 4th, 2017, 09:34 pm cecilia_tallis American Horror Story 7x06 Promo - "Mid-Western Assassin" (Airs October 10, 2017)source Tagged: american horror story (fx), evan peters, sarah paulson, television - fx, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
Also is "liberals are the REAL bad guys" the message we need right now? And I don't care for Ryan Murphy making white people jokes and trying to be all ironic with his racism, like he didn't try to make Delphine Lalaurie sympathetic and intercut footage from civil rights era marches with a black salon getting shot up.
Edited at 2017-10-05 06:55 am (UTC)
anywayz i just wanna know if meadow is alive
hated freak show & hotel. roanoke i stopped watching after 2 eps but maybe i should give it another try
Doesn't matter how shit the story was, at least every season had nice visuals
I kind of think this show will influence people to “act out”.
Idk. Art definitely imitates life IMO.
These “fantastic ideas” for TELEVISION will bleed into reality.
We run people over on GTA for the lols, but there’s a huge chunk who get a boner by doing so.
Sigh, I can’t compose my thoughts but I just feel like the media is so dangerous in every way.