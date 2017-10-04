This season is kind of dumb but it's more entertaining than Freakshow so I'll give it that. Reply

Is there anything supernatural? Aliens? Monsters? Reply

Nope, which makes me wonder how the Halloween ep is gonna play out🤔 Reply

I'm bored. I'd rather re-watch Roanoke than this and I kind of hated Roanoke's ending. Reply

I’m not sure if this is worst than freak show or not yet, but it’s down there in the ranking Reply

It's like with every episode Evan Peters is subconsciously telling us he has better potential for the Joker in his pinkie than Jared Leto does in his entire body Reply

its.......bad. i have no one to blame but myself because i keep watching. but its bad. the fact that this got posted a whole day late is a testament to the quality of this season Reply

agreed. I thought there was some mistake that it wasn't posted or the original post was deleted, but realized it's because the season is so lackluster. At least we can all talk about THAT lol Reply

It's baffling to me that some people think this is biting political satire. So far I've seen hardly any shots at the alt-right but a ton of shots at liberals, white liberals specifically, Hillary supporters, "SJWs", etc. Kai is the villain, a red pill visiting, murderous, racist, sexist, homophobic trump supporter but I see the most love for his character online. And I totally understand liking villains but....him? Really?



Also is "liberals are the REAL bad guys" the message we need right now? And I don't care for Ryan Murphy making white people jokes and trying to be all ironic with his racism, like he didn't try to make Delphine Lalaurie sympathetic and intercut footage from civil rights era marches with a black salon getting shot up.



Edited at 2017-10-05 06:55 am (UTC)

Yup. It’s too “on both sides, on both sides” for me. Reply

This season is the worst. I was going to say that at least the narrative is really cohesive but at this point in the season it usually still is. Also how are these people so willing to join a cult and deal with murdering people? I would think it would take a long time before you could convince people to be okay with that. Reply

Why would anyone listen to Evan peters anyway? His roots are fucked up and he looks like he needs some dry shampoo. He screams "manager of a hot topic" not someone that people would follow and willingly murder for. Reply

i'm still mad i was invested in this season and then read an interview where evan peters nonchalantly dropped what seems like a big fucking spoiler and it's kinds ruined it for me



anywayz i just wanna know if meadow is alive Reply

i'm pretty sure harrison told the cop that meadow went to stay with friends. Reply

No, that's what he told Ivy when she asked where Meadow was. I'm pretty sure Harrison and the cop killed Meadow together. Reply

what spoiler Reply

this show has been lacking in quality since coven. i only continue to watch for evan and sarah. Reply

idk this is probably my fav season since coven. i just like how campy and satirical it is + leslie grossman is an icon so



hated freak show & hotel. roanoke i stopped watching after 2 eps but maybe i should give it another try Reply

Ivy continues to be the worst but I'm glad Ally has stopped screaming every thirty seconds and is catching on to Ivy's bullshit. Reply

This season is really boring. Reply

this season is not that bad, but why is it so... low budget?



Doesn't matter how shit the story was, at least every season had nice visuals Reply

