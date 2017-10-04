Miley Goes On Howard Stern
From weed to her VMAs controversy to Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus covered it all in her Howard Stern interview. https://t.co/N9DuJcAo6N pic.twitter.com/jYNNtSqk1R— E! News (@enews) October 4, 2017
Earlier today, Miley sat with Howard Stern to promote her new album, Younger Now, and reveal some secrets on her past and present. Cyrus covered a lot of areas from her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, "Wrecking Ball", her controversial VMA's performance, and more. Here are some highlights:
1) She's Been Sober for 8 Months
Miley hasn't smoked cigarettes or weed in 8 months (February 2017). She shared, "This record means so much to me and I want to be able to tell people what I feel about the record in a non-stoned way. I think it set some paranoia into me and then it started going into my real life when I wasn't stoned. It was when Snoop had said, "You smoke more than anyone I know." And I was like, "Alright, I gotta cut it out."
2) Liam Accidentally Bought the House She Recorded Her First Album In
Remember Meet Miley Cyrus, aka the album that brought ONTD the bop "See You Again"? When she broke up with Liam in 2013, he decided to move to Malibu to clear his mind post-breakup. When he came to tour the house, the owner moved all of the plaques of her to the garage so he wouldn't see, and he bought the house. Cyrus then said, "He went to move in and was like,' F--k. I cant get away. This b--ch is all over my house."Miley now lives there too.
3) Got Kicked Out of Evangelical School
While she used to say it was because she stole her teacher's motorized scooter, Cyrus is now saying she got kicked out of school for telling the other kids what french kissing was.
4)The VMA's Made Her Realize Her Influence
"I didn't like it because I thought I had done something that was gonna make everyone talk about me. That's not why I liked it," she explained. "The reason why that's the best thing that's ever happened to me in my life is that's when I realized my power," she celebrated. The next year, Miley brought a homeless teen as her date to the show because she understood the attention she would get and wanted to channel it into something productive. She also shared she knows "Wrecking Ball" is iconic and will follow her forever.
5) She Doesn't Care About Fame + She's Not Going on Tour
"If someone just wants to listen to my music and listen to my lyrics, that's enough for me. I really don't care. Fame comes with being able to have your albums be heard. It really helps that I have this amazing platform and I have so many fans. But, I would do it with the mask on and that no one would know it was me. I never care about that, or that attention or that fame. I cannot help but write songs." She also added, "Literally the only reason I'm not touring is because of those f--king pigs. That's how much I love those pigs."
Source
Edited at 2017-10-05 04:08 am (UTC)
Why is she making up weird lies?
lol stop the lies
At least her Thor-in-law is honest about his thirst.
And I think people need to stop with this "ontd hates my favs, they are harmless" .Ontd hates everyone
Edited at 2017-10-05 06:11 am (UTC)
Lol bullshit.
so I wouldn't doubt this for a second, she's always been a poser lol
Edited at 2017-10-05 04:41 am (UTC)