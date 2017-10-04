Miley Goes On Howard Stern

Jaysus - stop with the tongue. It looks like a giant slug trying to escape your mouth. Reply

Thread

Link

whats this bullshit Miley Cyrus Week on the tonight show?? Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-10-05 04:08 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

if she were any more up her own ass...... Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder what would happen to her if she breaks up with Hemsworth again? Reply

Thread

Link

While she used to say it was because she stole her teacher's motorized scooter, Cyrus is now saying she got kicked out of school for telling the other kids what french kissing was.



Why is she making up weird lies? Reply

Thread

Link

...because she was a little kid and that's what they do? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know she decided she's "ageless" or whatever but she's not a little kid anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Disney definitely made her say the original excuse.. I don't blame her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i like when Tan Mom goes on the show.







Reply

Thread

Link

i wish there was footage of the prank sal/richard played on her with the lotion :( one of my fave segments of all time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her tit situation in the second video wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tan mom is likable now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Wrecking Ball" isn't iconic - it's insufferable. Reply

Thread

Link

While she used to say it was because she stole her teacher's motorized scooter, Cyrus is now saying she got kicked out of school for telling the other kids what french kissing was.



Reply

Thread

Link

But, I would do it with the mask on and that no one would know it was me. I never care about that, or that attention or that fame.



lol stop the lies



At least her Thor-in-law is honest about his thirst. Reply

Thread

Link

It feels like she's running out of reformed Miley things to say and now she's lifting ideas from Hannah Montana. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it when rich children of celebrities say they don't care about fame when they very obviously do. Reply

Thread

Link

Trash as usual Reply

Thread

Link

i like miley. she fights for animal rights and lgbtq issues, she's openly anti-trump, and she seems like her heart is in the right place. she's just not all that bright. Reply

Thread

Link

mte, she's so vocal about a lot of important issues and is so nice but she can be ignorant on a few things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she seems super sweet, but yeah, def ignorant. she's done some fucking weird things, but nothing that was ever mean spirited, as far as i can recall. but for a silver spoon kid she's at least attempted to do good. i don't think her need for attention is her fault, she was a child star for god's sakes. anyway, i'm ranting, but i don't get the hate for her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Didn't she appropriate a lot of black culture, and now that she's over it, she's pretending to be this "reformed" miley. I don't think ontd hates her, the comments are pretty harmless. But yeah, she's not really liked here, and not without reason.



And I think people need to stop with this "ontd hates my favs, they are harmless" .Ontd hates everyone Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She has a good heart, she's just not very eloquent or bright. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This thread. This racist has offended just about any race out there at some point or another as well as attacked mental illness, made joke of rape victims, made light of date rape, but SHE SEEMS SWEET!! Goodbye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all yall talmbout her good heart are def. white theres no other explanation



Edited at 2017-10-05 06:11 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao the decreasing amount of Miley's being dragged posts literally make y'all stans too comfortable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was when Snoop had said, "You smoke more than anyone I know." And I was like, "Alright, I gotta cut it out."



Lol bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? No way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I 100% believe that she would turn how much she smokes into a show in front of the right people tbh



so I wouldn't doubt this for a second, she's always been a poser lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link