"Mean Girls" Cast Asks Fans To Donate For Mean Girls Day

Totally Grool.



Yesterday, actor Brian Tyler Cohen posted a video with most of the cast from the film — including Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Jonathan Bennett — all asking that fans donate to the 'Mean Girls For Las Vegas' goFundme page. All of the proceeds will go to the National Compassion Fund, a program under the National Center for Victims of Crime. They've worked previously with the victims of the Aurora and Pulse shootings.



As of this posting, they've only raised 69K, so in response they've posted another video with Lizzy Caplan, Rajiv Surendra, and Miss Lindsey herself with a very awkward wink as her plus one.



You can donate here if you like!

--



Just thought I share! I saw this video earlier today while browsing and was happy to see the fundraising still up. Hope all you lovely people are doing okay today, wherever you are!

Source

