Cam Newton Makes Sexist Remarks at Press Conference

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (who believes America is 'beyond' racism) was taking questions today at a press conference when Carolina beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue asked his thoughts on how well one of his recievers has been running routes when Cam responded "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes, like...it's funny to me". Video can be viewed at below tweet.




When asked why he wasn't taken to task then and there instead of now on social media Jourdan responded








tl;dr Cam Newton stays disappointing

source 2 3
