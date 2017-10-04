Cam Newton Makes Sexist Remarks at Press Conference
Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (who believes America is 'beyond' racism) was taking questions today at a press conference when Carolina beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue asked his thoughts on how well one of his recievers has been running routes when Cam responded "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes, like...it's funny to me". Video can be viewed at below tweet.
When asked why he wasn't taken to task then and there instead of now on social media Jourdan responded
tl;dr Cam Newton stays disappointing
source 2 3
In the words of my intern @_itstyty, "What's being a girl got to do with it?!" #Panthers #CamNewton @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/AiVnyWqwgD— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) October 4, 2017
I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017
I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017
Somewhat related: I'm limiting conversation with a coworker/friendish person because today he thought it was fucking hilarious that his friend joked about getting my coworker's wife drunk and "having sex" with her. That's pretty much in verbatim. I pointed out that sounds fucked up and lacking consent (e.g., rape), and he told I didn't get the joke because it doesn't translate over in instant messaging.
Like- where's the joke? Even if the friend wasn't going to do that, it's fucked up and has no even veneer of humor. And the coworker thinks he's like a rape victim defender.
Just plays into the idea that masculinity is great and femininity should be ridiculed.
shove your useless dumbass sport up your ass
Also, he's an "all lives matter" asshole. So he's just trash all around.
Alienate more people Cam
