Cam Newton Makes Sexist Remarks at Press Conference

ugh. i'm from charlotte and he stays embarrassing us. so f--ing condescending



His little fucking smirk just made it worse too. I clicked his name on twitter and to no surprise it was so many men acting like it was no big deal. Men are trash. There is nothing worse than knowing so much about a sport and a man tries to mansplain it or act shocked you watch. I remember one time in college (where I was playing soccer on a goddamn scholarship) this dude trying to mansplain soccer to me. Then when I told him I was a huge United fan he was so ~shocked~ I knew every player and history. He was legit like "wow you know so much about the league for a girl." Some of my closest friends are big sports fans like me and I know they don't even bother talking about it around men bc it's not worth it. Most men are so fragile and weak - and if they find out you can talk circles around them that bothers them even more. Reply

I remember when I was younger (sadly as late a year or so after I graduated from college) I'd get gratification from guys being impressed by my knowledge about certain sports and players until it happened every. single. time. I talked sports with anyone of the male gender. When I was little I wanted to be a sports writer and I'd be able to tag along to events with other sports writers and I was just this cute little kid who the athletes I looked up to found endearing and who the coaches would encourage to keep at it. Then puberty hit and suddenly I was an object. That dream went down in flames real quick. Reply

the disconnect men have between encouraging little girls to follow their dreams to leering at them as soon as they develop is horrific. they really don't see women as ppl Reply

awww, bb :( Reply

Men take the joy out of so many regular and simple things girls and women should enjoy and deserve to enjoy. Like, even going for a walk is a nightmare. Reply

I’ve had cis guys mansplain periods to me. PERIODS. Men think they know everything better than women on literally every and any topic. Reply

I agree. If you know more than them, they're always waiting for the "Aha! You fucked up" moment to gloat and brag like they're the lead expert on something.



Somewhat related: I'm limiting conversation with a coworker/friendish person because today he thought it was fucking hilarious that his friend joked about getting my coworker's wife drunk and "having sex" with her. That's pretty much in verbatim. I pointed out that sounds fucked up and lacking consent (e.g., rape), and he told I didn't get the joke because it doesn't translate over in instant messaging.



Like- where's the joke? Even if the friend wasn't going to do that, it's fucked up and has no even veneer of humor. And the coworker thinks he's like a rape victim defender. Reply

Just plays into the idea that masculinity is great and femininity should be ridiculed.



shove your useless dumbass sport up your ass

I love how understanding something male dominated is viewed like an achievement. "Congrats simple woman you actually know something important".Just plays into the idea that masculinity is great and femininity should be ridiculed.shove your useless dumbass sport up your ass Reply

it's hilarious and revolting at the same time how men have the guts to act like we make a big deal out of things when they wouldn't last a week in a woman's shoes. Reply

I literally work in sports marketing for a sports network so this legit got my blood boiling. Shit is hard enough trying to break into the sports world without a QB spouting out bullshit like this Reply

He's not even mansplaining. He was being out and out rude. Could you imagine him daring to speak to anyone else that way? Reply

How old is he? This sounds like something a 12 year old would say Reply

God I hate being a panthers fan this year. Reply

Fuck him. I hope he breaks a leg. Reply

Being a woman in a male dominated field that exclusively covers other male dominated fields is hard enough, having the spotlight put on you where you're not only humiliated by the sexist exchange but it puts you at risk for being further targeted by the asshole you interviewed, their co-workers, fans and other colleagues. Fuck Cam Newton. Edit: Shit, she's a Panthers beat writer? Holy fuck, this just gets worse.



Mte. Seriously, fuck him. She probably already has to deal with a bunch of sexist bullshit without having this crap on top of it. She's definitely going to have a bunch of Panthers fans who worship his dumb ass come after her for no reason other than being a woman doing her damn job and asking a question he's probably been asked 1000 times before. Reply

I'm incredibly happy that the Post has female beat writers covering all four major sports, and if I E V E R see them get this kind of shit I will explode. Reply

Yaasssss SIS! 👏👏👏 Reply

gdi I was rooting for you Cam Reply

Men were a mistake.

Also, he's an "all lives matter" asshole. So he's just trash all around.



Unhappy men are the deadliest weapon on earth. — Victor LaValle (@victorlavalle) October 2, 2017

and tbh Reply

Alienate more people Cam

Oh this makes me happy!Alienate more people Cam Reply

ugh, that smirk. so douchey Reply

Hearing any guy refer to women as "females" is enough to set off alarm bells for me. Reply

yuppp mte Reply

mmmmhmmmm Reply

mte...its sf condescending Reply

Yeah, you already know they’re all up on Reddit getting “enlightened” and shit. Reply

Oh god. I hate that shit. Reply

same, I hate it so much Reply

this Reply

Same Reply

100% trash use the term "females" to refer to women Reply

mte Reply

it’s so gross Reply

same Reply

tea, and so many of them talk like that and don't realize Reply

fuck him Reply

I'd like to put on a pair of this dumb motherfucker's tacky cleats and curbstomp him



The fact that he only thought it and felt totally comfortable saying it is awful but what makes it worse is I'm sure he's getting a lot of support for saying it and people privately telling him he said nothing wrong. Reply

there r too many sycophants and bigots out there for patting each other on the back in private, there's nothing in it for them to embrace a progressive perspective on whatever oppression doesn't affect them Reply

