McDonald's is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce for One Day Only Thanks to Rick & Morty

I wish there was more locations. The ones in Chicago are so scattered. In other news I think it’s hilarious that rick and Morty brought this one 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm mad because like only 4 locations in Chicago are going to have the sauce. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kinda ImpacT Reply

Thread

Link

that gif has some intense motion graphics omfg Reply

Thread

Link

Idgaf about rick and morty but that szechuan sauce poster is pretty cute. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte but idgaf about the sauce. that poster is what I want. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm confused. Didn't this already happen, like, a year or two ago? Or am I mixing it up with something else? I don't really want to go looking because my minor exposure to this show's fans has pretty much made me not want to engage in any way lol Reply

Thread

Link

I think they sent a bunch to the Rick and Morty creators or something but it wasn't something everyone could get. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's in the post, first line. first one was when the show premiered with the sauce mentioned.



the second the co-creator/voice actor got it.



i think they also auctioned a gallon of it or something. idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe you're thinking of when someone from 1D mentioned chicken fries at Burger King so they brought them back? (I think that's what happened anyway) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course all the locations in my state are in the Eastern part. Reply

Thread

Link





bring back the fucking pizza already! Reply

Thread

Link

Wth when did Mcdonalds have pizza? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did America have individual sized pizzas, because that's all we had in Canada; I don't think I remember being able to get a giant pizza you shared



Edited at 2017-10-05 02:04 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you wanted the whole round pizza they would sell it that way to you, but if you just wanted one slice they had a special triangle container for that too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised by how many words advertisements used to have. It's pizza. Now days it would be a meme inspired graphic that said PIZZA! Two for one low price! Available after 4! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Literally just said this out loud. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mcdonalds having pizza is one of my earliest memories, and only my sis remembers! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to go to the one location in the US on the other side of my state (Ohio) that still makes it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bish! One day only in a fucking lifetime? Quit playin!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just happy that the original Rodeo burger is back at Burger King. I went vegetarian and then I found out it was back...I've had 3 in the past 6 weeks. oops. Reply

Thread

Link

My coworker got the Rodeo King the other day and it made me want to eat red meat again. I remember being a BK addict in high school because of the Rodeo burger lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not a huge fast food person in general, and if I do get fast food it's normally just fries, but when that burger was originally around I was so obsessed with it. Burger King is generally pretty gross but for whatever reason that burger's amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those chicken strips are over-priced, IMHO. This might end up failing like Mighty Wings. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm actually surprised ours is getting one at a reasonable to reach location. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao same here. Turned out that it takes like a half hour there from where I live. Hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't care if they're made out of pink goop, their nuggets are better than their tenders Reply

Thread

Link

I just had some nuggets and signature sauce--it's pretty good. I wish they'd sell Mac Sauce already bc I'd buy it all. Reply

Thread

Link

they do sell Mac Sauce! at least in Canada they do...so I assume they do in the US too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope :( I should ask my family in Canada to send me some lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link