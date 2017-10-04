McDonald's is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce for One Day Only Thanks to Rick & Morty
Rejoice Rick & Morty Fans, McDonalds US is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce for One Day https://t.co/0gwU7bnUWj pic.twitter.com/hY0SfLUNeh— Gizmodo UK (@GizmodoUK) October 2, 2017
A follow up to this and this post.
Finally this Saturday, October 7th 2017, you too, will be able to get your hands on that sweet ’90s, McDonald’s Mulan tie-in Szechuan Sauce, available for one day in the United States only. While the company doesn't mention the show - let's be real it's all thanks to Rick and Morty. This one day comeback is part of McDonald's release for their new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. It will also include the unveiling of their all new Signature Sauce, and give away “1,000 limited-edition, hand numbered, screen-printed posters for all 10 sauces in our legendary lineup.” And yes, that includes a poster (above) for the Szechuan Sauce, with a Rick and Morty touch to it don't you think?
To find out if your local is participating you can check here.
