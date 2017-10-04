"The Bold Type" Renewed for Two More Seasons, Gets New Showrunner
‘The Bold Type’ Renewed for Two More Seasons at Freeform, Names New Showrunner https://t.co/euHvC2CecW— Variety (@Variety) October 4, 2017
- New showrunner is Amanda Lasher from MTV's "Sweet/Vicious". Was also a co-producer and writer on "Gossip Girl".
i marathoned this the other week and loved it so much
Also, Sam Page can get it any-time any-where, I hope we will get more of him <3
And Amanda Lasher was one of my favorite Gossip Girl writers before the show went to complete shit. Hmmmmmm....
I am slightly worried about a new showrunner because the show didn't need to change, but I have faith the show will continue to be great.