"The Bold Type" Renewed for Two More Seasons, Gets New Showrunner

Wast "Sweet/Vicious" a flop?

It didn't deserve to be, it was amazing and miles ahead of anything MTV has done.

THIS. MTV didn't deserve it.

MTV is trash

tea

mte! i can't help but wonder if it would have been more successful on another network.

I wish someone would pick it up

Ratings wise, yes. It was a great show with good writing and some fine performances from the two leads, especially Eliza Bennett.

i really wish netflix or someone would pick it up. it has a solid fanbase and i think if marketed better would reach more people. the way it handled sexual assault was amazing and the leads were great. i especially wanted to see more since if they got a season two they were going to cover males being victims of sexual assault as well as lgbt and trans issues.

Always here for more Aisha Dee.

She is the reason I watch the show

mte. she's so cute and charming

she's fantastic in this

yes! I can't believe she's Australian irl, I was watching her other show, Chasing Life, on netflix and was like, "why is she doing this ridiculous accent?" before realizing it was her real accent.

This makes me happy

Cool

I loved this show so much more than I was expecting to. They had the best boss ever.

The boss is great!

i found all the leads very unlikeable

i marathoned this the other week and loved it so much

exactly my reaction

You and me both, I was such an emotional mess during the last ep lol but it was such a great ride.



Also, Sam Page can get it any-time any-where, I hope we will get more of him <3 Reply

🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 I fucking love this show. It's not the best ever, of course, but its premise and overall sentiment resonate with me as a twenty-something trying to make it in the corporate world in a big city. I do think their boss is a little too nurturing though, not necessarily true to life. But it makes for decent tv though.

And Amanda Lasher was one of my favorite Gossip Girl writers before the show went to complete shit. Hmmmmmm....



And Amanda Lasher was one of my favorite Gossip Girl writers before the show went to complete shit. Hmmmmmm.... Reply

their boss is WAY too nurturing its hilarious lmao

lmao tbh i was so worried their boss was gonna be a miranda priestly mess so i'm touched that she's not a heinous asshole

yayyyy! I am so happy I was worried it was gonna get cancelled

The showrunner was replaced because they want this show to have more of a SATC vibe. They're going to do a two-season arc on a fued that erupts over a favorite skirt that one of the leads borrows from another.

Loving that concept

lmao

OMG YES

i can't wait to see their romantic french vacation

The tone of this show was all over the place but I still loved it lol

LOL

I love this so much. It was such a surprise to me, but it's so empowering and I love these girls. So much.



I am slightly worried about a new showrunner because the show didn't need to change, but I have faith the show will continue to be great. Reply

