Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis is still more successful than you, releases two books

Fucking trash and this place likes her despite her misogynoir because she has ~funny~ clapbacks on twitter Reply

ontd has sorta forgiven her for this, hasn't it?



Edited at 2017-10-04 11:08 pm (UTC)

she was such an inoffensive child star lol I don't even know why you wouldn't like her in the first place Reply

i can't stand this **** dumbass. I'm glad Quvenzhané is prospering and will overtake this hack in achievements in a few years. Reply

mhmT chrissy took it oddly personal when people got (rightfully) mad at the onion for calling quvenzhane a c*nt



fucking weirdo Reply

Little Q is now 14 years old



no this can't be right, she's eternally 8 years old Reply

She's so big now!



Child stars always make me feel old. Reply

Lmao same. I'm shook. Reply

mte Reply

I think she was roughly five/six when the movie was filmed but she was nine when she went to the oscars for it so people probably think she is younger than she actually is Reply

I know! She's grown so much and she's so accomplished and pretty. I wish her all the best! Reply

i can't believe this much time has passed since she was nommed Reply

I'm reading There's Someone Inside Your House and I'm enjoying it so far.



I'm still writing my continuation fic. I've been working on this for like a year at this point. I only have 5 more chapters to go and I'm done with it. Reply

14???? Damn I feel old D8 Reply

I'm reading cairo: my city our revolution (re the Egyptian revolution), and our lady of the nile (Rwandan historical fiction). I also have the second volume of monstress but I don't really remember the first so idk if I should reread that. Reply

those sound great. adding them to my list! thanks bb



Edited at 2017-10-04 11:25 pm (UTC)

Those both sound good, I'm going to see if my library has them Reply

adding them to my goodreads, thanks bb! Reply

she could play chandra wilson's daughter Reply

she was on wendy willams yesterday. wendy is so weird with her questions Reply

I'm reading Goodnight Nobody by Jennifer Weiner, it's aight I'll finish it at least. (I thought it was new but I just looked and it's from 2005 lol) Reply

i'm reading a single man by christopher isherwood



i haven't gotten to the brunt of it to have a valid opinion yet but i do like his prose Reply

Aww I like that book. Love the movie lol Reply

I just ordered From Here to Eternity by Caitlin Doughty. REALLY excited to read it. I still need to get her first book too. Reply

I just started watching her videos! I JUST saw her mention her book in the cave diving corpse video, I think. I want to read it too!



Edited at 2017-10-05 12:39 am (UTC)

Aw she's so big now. Reply

Im happy for her. I hope her future turns out ok she seems to have great parents. Reply

I think so, she's very level headed Reply

Yeah child stars who've shitty parents end up mostly deadbeat. However, she has great parents. She was on Wendy and her mom was like no friends over in NYC (for Annie movie), and not wanting another kid to miss school. I'm rooting for you Quvenzhane! Reply

I just finshed “The Sun is also a Star” based on someone here suggestion and I really enjoyed it . I finshed the “Clean Room” comic series and I wish it was longer . My next book I plan on reading is “Butterfly in a Mosque” Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the brother twist [ Spoiler (click to open) ] aseef reveal and the sohrab suicide attempt



currently reading big little lies (without seeing the series) and the first bit grabbed me but im on a jane chapter and im not interested



Edited at 2017-10-04 11:13 pm (UTC) i just finished the kite runner for the first time ever and omg i know that everyone talks aboutbut for me thewas the actual omggg moment. the first twist i expected 100%

currently reading big little lies (without seeing the series) and the first bit grabbed me but im on a jane chapter and im not interested

I only saw the movie ,so I don’t think I could make it through the book Reply

i saw the movie after and it reduced all the awful things that happened in the book by like 50% Reply

