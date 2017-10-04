Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis is still more successful than you, releases two books


  • Little Q is now 14 years old

  • She has written two books: Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg and A Night Out with Mama which is based on her night at the Oscars

  • The books were co-written with author Nancy Ohlin

  • Even though she's rumoured to be attached to a few movies Quvenzhané says that right now she's focused on school


