Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis is still more successful than you, releases two books
I'm so excited TODAY that my children’s books are available TODAY!So get one for you, your love ones, and tell your friends.@SimonKIDS pic.twitter.com/PAngoKXi6F— Quvenzhane' Wallis (@IAMQUVENZHANE) October 3, 2017
- Little Q is now 14 years old
- She has written two books: Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg and A Night Out with Mama which is based on her night at the Oscars
- The books were co-written with author Nancy Ohlin
- Even though she's rumoured to be attached to a few movies Quvenzhané says that right now she's focused on school
Book post? What are you reading right now ONTD? What are you writing about?
fucking weirdo
no this can't be right, she's eternally 8 years old
Child stars always make me feel old.
I'm still writing my continuation fic. I've been working on this for like a year at this point. I only have 5 more chapters to go and I'm done with it.
i haven't gotten to the brunt of it to have a valid opinion yet but i do like his prose
currently reading big little lies (without seeing the series) and the first bit grabbed me but im on a jane chapter and im not interested
