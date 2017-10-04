Riverdale Showrunner Stirs the Shipping Pot & New Promo and Clips

the most interesting from that TVLine interview was that the CW wasn't happy with that '"dark" Betty scene almost kills Chuck' scene either



Archie might get recruited to be a snitch



he's way too dumb for that



Edited at 2017-10-04 10:53 pm (UTC)

nhf the envitable rape storyline with veronica and her ex Reply

it does read like that :/



Edited at 2017-10-04 10:55 pm (UTC)

Yeah, it really does read like that and it's just... This show trying to tackle something like that will just be a huge mess. Reply

Yeah that's too much for this show to handle. They need to keep it comic book-y fun. Reply

right considering they can't even properly handle the drama they've got already Reply

LMAO



But yeah, Ashleigh (and all the other actresses really) is already skinny as hell so fuck whoever decided to slim her down some more (or maybe that was a compressed version I saw). And their weird heights and limbs Reply

LOL



He's such an ass 😂 Reply

get thee to a nunnery Reply

Get some help Reply

Jesus take the wheel. Please. Reply

I can't deny I'm kind of into Archie and Betty. It seemed like there were some hints to them in the final episodes of S1.



Also, both Cami and Lili are so beautiful. Reply

Im pretty sure Betty/Archie are/were endgame until Bughead exploded. KJ even said he wants Archie with Betty over Veronica. Reply

ia Reply

tbh the most interesting thing about this cast is how they rly seem to want to be part of a popular "ship" that was when they'd only shot a few episodes tho. he switched to #varchie pretty quick.tbh the most interesting thing about this cast is how they rly seem to want to be part of a popular "ship" Reply

i ship archie/his guitar/the bottom of the ocean Reply

Link

Kevin looks better with his hair styled that way. Reply

I will forever wonder what he would've looked like had he gone blonde. Reply

Lol, I remember one of those "this is what the cast should look like" videos on YouTube took a rough stab at it Reply

Yeah, I think Casey's better with more relaxed hair rather than a style that's aggressively plastered to his head Reply

Link

Yes he looks sf 🔥 Reply

Link

Riverdale: "It goes there" teas Reply

I'm so excited for more Reggie! I hope Charles is a good actor but.... statistics. Are we going to have a S1 Gossip Girl moment where Ronnie reveals she killed her ex-bf or helped him kill someone?



I'm so excited for more Reggie! I hope Charles is a good actor but.... statistics. Are we going to have a S1 Gossip Girl moment where Ronnie reveals she killed her ex-bf or helped him kill someone?

HOW can Betty and Jughead be in love when I swear it's only been a few months. I love the OP and the other influx of Riverdale articles!!!!!!!

how? because CW, sis! its always true love :D Reply

Link







I crack up when I see the actors having to use that hashtag for promo



Lol, it really has been roughly two and a half months and their pre-series relationship seems like such a tangle of them all being barely friends, but I guess that's what whirlwind romance is :P That and teenagers, ha



Maybe Veronica and her ex ran a ring of illicit activity or some shit. I really hope he didn't rape her



I crack up when I see the actors having to use that hashtag for promo

Lol, it really has been roughly two and a half months and their pre-series relationship seems like such a tangle of them all being barely friends, but I guess that's what whirlwind romance is :P That and teenagers, ha

Maybe Veronica and her ex ran a ring of illicit activity or some shit. I really hope he didn't rape her

Edited at 2017-10-04 11:22 pm (UTC) Thank you!

Link

I'm with the Veronica helped her ex do something illegal (or made the dude do something illegal, whatever) rather than the Veronica got raped by her ex plot. DNW anymore rape on this show. Plus, t'll show us that she's more her criminal parents' daughter than she tries to project.



I think it's possible that Jughead has had feelings for a long time while Betty, still hurt by Archie's flatout rejection, is extra receptive to affection. I mean, they're in high school, everyone falls in and out of love in 2 seconds, lol.



Edited at 2017-10-04 11:12 pm (UTC)

Link

I'm sort of into the subreddit's hope they ran a drug ring at their school or something, ha



And yeah, I get that vibe that Jughead was holding a candle for awhile too. But I'm all for messy love octagons in teen dramas with very large ensemble casts, lol Reply

Link

They're teenagers. Moving fast is what they do lol Reply

Link

HOW can Betty and Jughead be in love when I swear it's only been a few months.



that is something that has bothered me since it first aired. i don't buy their die hard omfg love. from jughead it's easier to believe because we had no insight over his previous feelings, but betty was super in love/crushing on archie and out of nowhere she never once thought of him again? it seems odd imo. Reply

Link

HOW can Betty and Jughead be in love when I swear it's only been a few months.



they're teenagers in highschool lol thats far from the most unrealistic thing about this show. Reply

Link

I think Jughead likely had feelings for her for a long time but it is weird that they make a special point of saying/showing that Betty doesn't care at all who Archie dates anymore. Like, she was hardcore in love with him and got rejected, I think even if she was moving on it'd be a normal human emotion to still be stung by it. Reply

Link

when is this show coming back?



and is it going to be acceptable to thirst after cody this season or are we still gonna hate ourselves for it? Reply

yay! thanks sis :) Reply

Link

Cody is a racist and abusive POS so you should always hate yourself for it Reply

Link

Veronica had so much potential. Fuck the writers for screwing her over. Reply

We could've had it all. Reply

Link

they really screwed her over Reply

Link

Mte! I don't care about her daddy issues, give her something juicy. Reply

Link

I get the vibe from RAS that he's always been a Betty fan (and I've heard that Veronica is written really horribly in his Afterlife comics) so I'm not really surprised at how she's turned out Reply

Link

ia they ruined her by writing her as reformed to the point of just being a mildly more sassy betty



she should have more cheryl in her Reply

Link

Also, now deleted audition tapes hint that Betty's long lost brother could be a street hustling prostitute



is it joaquin 👀 Reply

Lol, I wish. The casting description says they're looking for blonds, and he sounds like a typical street-smart scrappy person



Growing up in the foster system, then living on his own since he was 18, Chic is tough, resourceful, rough around the edges, and distrustful of new people. He knows how to look out for himself–he’s a survivor–but his mysterious past is a secret only he knows. Chic didn’t finish high school, hustles to scrape together a living on the fringes of society. There’s a darkness to Chic that is both sexy and scary Reply

Link

Ugh, that description sounds like the backstory of probably 90% of the Southside Serpents. I was still holding out hope that he'd be a secret agent like in the comics (and how could they pass up the opportunity to reference Twin Peaks again with an Agent Cooper!) Reply

smh, they should've gone there with joaquin being the secret bughead 1.0 baby for the ultimate drama Reply

Link

Archie/Betty is still a possibility



Link

same

he only wants her now bc she isn't available anymore Reply

Link

Exactly, it's fuckboy 101. Reply

Link

It's classic Archie to do this but show!Betty is better than this, come on. Reply

Link

Ugh mte Reply

Link

I'm rly into that pic of Lili and Cola. Reply

Betty doesn't deserve the punishment that is Archie. Reply

Link

so true Reply

Link





http://blondetricky.tumblr.com/post/166050408218

http://freetimefase.tumblr.com/post/166048569488

short ads with lots of kissing:

