Riverdale Showrunner Stirs the Shipping Pot & New Promo and Clips
Season 2 is just a week away so that promo machine is whirring up as they keep going on and on about the "darkness, no parents" of this season
---
-More Reggie. Apparently he's in every episode they've filmed so far
-Return of dark!Betty though they might nix the wig. According to Lili, she's just really letting her dark side out and that it's all her inner demons and anxieties. Not just trying to torture fuckboys in a hot tub
-Going to different schools will cause strain for Bughead
-Archie/Betty is still a possibility as RAS hints that she could still have latent feelings for him since it's not like you can just turn off the kind of crush she used to have on him. And also the look Archie gave her in the finale. Mentions that Archie has "matured" as a result of the shooting
-The stuff between Veronica and her ex is reportedly "the darkest" storyline they've done yet
Also, now deleted audition tapes hint that Betty's long lost brother could be a street hustling prostitute and that Hiram Lodge is being investigated by the authorities and that Veronica's ex is somehow involved. Archie might get recruited to be a snitch
---
Lili showed up at rebooted TRL and shared a new clip of Kevin and Betty talking about Jughead and the Serpents
---
Have some dark!Kevin promo. Apparently he makes bad decisions and lies to his dad a lot this season
If you happen to be going to NYCC, the cast would like you to check out the Archie Comics panel
And then this generic group photo
Archie might get recruited to be a snitch
But yeah, Ashleigh (and all the other actresses really) is already skinny as hell so fuck whoever decided to slim her down some more (or maybe that was a compressed version I saw). And their weird heights and limbs
Also, both Cami and Lili are so beautiful.
tbh the most interesting thing about this cast is how they rly seem to want to be part of a popular "ship"
I'm so excited for more Reggie! I hope Charles is a good actor but.... statistics. Are we going to have a S1 Gossip Girl moment where Ronnie reveals she killed her ex-bf or helped him kill someone?
HOW can Betty and Jughead be in love when I swear it's only been a few months.
I crack up when I see the actors having to use that hashtag for promo
Lol, it really has been roughly two and a half months and their pre-series relationship seems like such a tangle of them all being barely friends, but I guess that's what whirlwind romance is :P That and teenagers, ha
Maybe Veronica and her ex ran a ring of illicit activity or some shit. I really hope he didn't rape her
I think it's possible that Jughead has had feelings for a long time while Betty, still hurt by Archie's flatout rejection, is extra receptive to affection. I mean, they're in high school, everyone falls in and out of love in 2 seconds, lol.
And yeah, I get that vibe that Jughead was holding a candle for awhile too. But I'm all for messy love octagons in teen dramas with very large ensemble casts, lol
that is something that has bothered me since it first aired. i don't buy their die hard omfg love. from jughead it's easier to believe because we had no insight over his previous feelings, but betty was super in love/crushing on archie and out of nowhere she never once thought of him again? it seems odd imo.
they're teenagers in highschool lol thats far from the most unrealistic thing about this show.
Growing up in the foster system, then living on his own since he was 18, Chic is tough, resourceful, rough around the edges, and distrustful of new people. He knows how to look out for himself–he’s a survivor–but his mysterious past is a secret only he knows. Chic didn’t finish high school, hustles to scrape together a living on the fringes of society. There’s a darkness to Chic that is both sexy and scary
