Fifth Harmony gets mobbed in Brazil; Nominated for a MTV EMA
The Fifth Harmony ladies made a quick stop at a store to promote clothing brand "John John"
They're up against Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar & Taylor Swift
queens of Latin America & Europe, we love a worldwide impact!
Fifth Harmony arrives at store in Brazil as security keeps fans at bay https://t.co/G7iasLFnxV via @DailyMailCeleb— Fifth Harmony WWS (@FifthHarmonyWWS) October 4, 2017
#WelcomeToBrazil5H... #fifthharmonynobrasil ...Saída da John John pic.twitter.com/BKZQXEKgSI— Kelly Trentin (@KellyTrentin) October 4, 2017
#WelcomeToBrazil5H...chegada Fifth Harmony na John John pic.twitter.com/T9pDLUMyTt— Kelly Trentin (@KellyTrentin) October 4, 2017
you thought 26+ security was enough for this crowd? .... Haaaaa pic.twitter.com/125oUh2Zqp— ♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) October 4, 2017
Ahhhhh we are nominated for an #EMA! Incredible! Thank you @MTVUK ! VOTE HERE https://t.co/yhMeCqXTVE— Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) October 4, 2017
protect Ally
My uncoordinated fave !
IDK EVERYTIME ALLY SPEKAS IT TAKES EVERYTHING IN ME NOT TO PUNCH HER INT HE FACE.
I mean, It's the one time I sided with Camila. I lived for her messy leaked DMs.
You will put some RESPECT on Ally Brooke's name!
Love yourselves Brazilians, for real.
Omg wait this got me remember this other ~high-end fashion store with John for its name. Is it Scott John?? Sean John??? 😩
LMAO, that's a good joke OP.