Fifth Harmony gets mobbed in Brazil; Nominated for a MTV EMA

Tbh who isn't big in Brazil?

britney

Is this supposed to be a duck call for her die hards here on ONTD?

Ally was the savior once again, she's a fucking legend pic.twitter.com/JWbGgl00IA — Bruna loves Dinah (@bwcktolmj) October 4, 2017

the best member indeed!

Lmao I love her



My uncoordinated fave ! Reply

IDK EVERYTIME ALLY SPEKAS IT TAKES EVERYTHING IN ME NOT TO PUNCH HER INT HE FACE.



IDK EVERYTIME ALLY SPEKAS IT TAKES EVERYTHING IN ME NOT TO PUNCH HER INT HE FACE.

rly

I mean, It's the one time I sided with Camila. I lived for her messy leaked DMs.

Some people's children...

Omg I was so slow to get this reference. I was like who tf is Carmen. I got out of work, had kickass pho knocking me tf out and drank some beer 😪

LMAO

LMAO

YAAS KWEEN ALLY!!!!! DID IT ON EM, YA SHE JUST SHITTED ON EM, PUT UR NUMBER 2S IN THE AIR IF SHE DID IT ON YA!!!!!!!!

come to brazil

so that's why oscar freire was a mess last night, i thought it was yet another store opening filled with youtubers lol

No T, no shade, no pink lemonade. I mean, I have an obscure youtube video that somehow got thousands of views years ago. I probably have fans in brazil too off that, like who doesn't have fans in brazil besides iggy? If Ally Brooke can book a headlining gig with no songs out, gurl the bar isn't set very high.

hdu.



You will put some RESPECT on Ally Brooke's name! Reply

legendAlly is THAT impactful. who else can headline a festival with no solo music, sell out the whole thing & then cancel her appearance (causing the cancellation of the event)?

Well good for her. Hope she stays in Brazil for good.

lol @ dinah posting a video about it on Twitter. I feel this would really stress me out as a celeb, but I'm also an introvert so I guess being an on-screen or music talent isn't for me. i'd have to be behind the scenes somehow

Your icon tho 👁👁

Omg 💀

sheeet. i'd be scared af. brazilians stans don't play

This is fucking pathetic, they're screaming for this nobody as if Britney circa In The Zone era just walked out after releasing Toxic.

Love yourselves Brazilians, for real.



Love yourselves Brazilians, for real. Reply

iconic, BSB-level realness tbh!

Reply



Reply

Thats insane

John John???



Omg wait this got me remember this other ~high-end fashion store with John for its name. Is it Scott John?? Sean John??? 😩 Reply

john john is soooo tacky so it fits their image

"queens of Latin America"



LMAO, that's a good joke OP. Reply

