Erika Jayne sideeye

Harvey Weinstein lawyers up against NY Times over impending story


- NY Times and New Yorker are apparently both have explosive stories possibly regarding sexual harassment.
- Hired a crisis management team and lawyers that specifically work on sexual harassment cases.
- Apparently, Ronan Farrow has also been digging into Weinstein's past to expose him.

Source

Do you think he'll end up relatively unscathed like Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, ONTD? 
Tagged: , , ,