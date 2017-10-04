Harvey Weinstein lawyers up against NY Times over impending story
Exclusive: Harvey Weinstein lawyers battling N.Y. Times, New Yorker over potentially explosive stories https://t.co/S5cGX3A7N7 pic.twitter.com/eJjyhG9oN8— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 4, 2017
- NY Times and New Yorker are apparently both have explosive stories possibly regarding sexual harassment.
- Hired a crisis management team and lawyers that specifically work on sexual harassment cases.
- Apparently, Ronan Farrow has also been digging into Weinstein's past to expose him.
Do you think he'll end up relatively unscathed like Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, ONTD?
lol, actually, I just realized Weinstein hired Charles Harder, who was Hogan's attorney, soooooooooo
Edited at 2017-10-05 12:19 am (UTC)
Do you think he'll end up relatively unscathed like Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, ONTD? Yes.
Seeing as how white men in Hollywood rarely face consequences for their actions I am pretty doubtful. I do hope the stories come out tho because they need to be out there. We already know he's disgusting.
Just knowing they're going to he digging into whoever comes forward and trying to smear them out the gate is so gross
Wasn't one/some of the leaked J Law pics originally meant/sent to him? He is disgusting.
Looking forward to the TMZ article slamming one of the victims for cheating on a history test in 4th grade.
she said in a vanity fair interview that they were for him
and no he won't face any repercussions unfortunately he faced sexual harassment charges in 2015 but they were dropped :/
idk why but grayden carter (former editor of vf) had a huge axe to grind with her tbh there was alledledy gonna be tea about her cheating on christ martin and her uppity ways etc
