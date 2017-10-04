bflowseis

Ben Affleck Describes Henry Cavill's Mustache



As most know, Henry Cavill is currently rocking a mustache for Mission Impossible 6. His other film, Justice League, scheduled reshoots in the middle of MI6's production and Paramount Studios would not let Cavill shave it for the reshoots. Warner Bros. and a post-production crew will have to digitally remove it.

Ben Affleck recently commented on his co-star's mustache and physique:




"It was a full-on porn-star mustache. He looked like a porn star from the '70s, just with a better body. It's a different twist [on Superman]."



ok but what about his dick?

