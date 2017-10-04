Ben Affleck Describes Henry Cavill's Mustache
As most know, Henry Cavill is currently rocking a mustache for Mission Impossible 6. His other film, Justice League, scheduled reshoots in the middle of MI6's production and Paramount Studios would not let Cavill shave it for the reshoots. Warner Bros. and a post-production crew will have to digitally remove it.
Ben Affleck recently commented on his co-star's mustache and physique:
"It was a full-on porn-star mustache. He looked like a porn star from the '70s, just with a better body. It's a different twist [on Superman]."
ok but what about his dick?
Source
That gif always delivers. Existential Ben.
...paired with a damn fine body.
Edited at 2017-10-04 10:48 pm (UTC)
SLAY OP, YOU KEEP THIS PLACE YOUNG
Re: SLAY OP, YOU KEEP THIS PLACE YOUNG
