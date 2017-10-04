Riverdale Cast square off against the Cyrus Clan on Fallon
-They play a Family Feud-style game
-Miley and Cole Disney Channel reunion of two extra af people is kind of cute-ish I suppose
-Fallon is a fan of the show and has seen the first ep of Season 2, says it's crazy
-Gets to wear the Jughead beanie which apparently there's only one of and it never gets washed
-KJ and Cole unfairly dominate this clip
-The girls all look so beautiful (Mad's tush!)
-This is kinda gross tbh but just yesterday I commented about how I kiss all my friends so I'm a trash hypocrite
-The cast plays "most likely to" and Mads totes drags Cole @ 1:40
Video 1
Video 2
Video 3
Video 4
Edited at 2017-10-04 10:11 pm (UTC)
who has a more annoying speaking voice, cole or miley?