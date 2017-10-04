Riverdale Cast square off against the Cyrus Clan on Fallon

Mads and lili both look amazing Reply

Lili has a great stylist Reply

She really, really does Reply

I think Cami looks super hot too! That top with that hairstyle looks great on her. Reply

Fallon is such a trash interviewer, that whole interview was just him hysterically fangirling



Edited at 2017-10-04 10:11 pm (UTC) Reply

as usual. Reply

the cyrus clan has got some strong, bad genes Reply

tish is dumb af, how do you not get belly button?



who has a more annoying speaking voice, cole or miley? Reply

Did Suite Life and Hannah Montanna ever have a cross over? Because I realized this is a weird reunion of former Disney stars Reply

pretty sure it was a suite life / hannah montanna / that's so raven cross over episode way back when where miley stays at the tipton. I have no idea why I know this. Reply

That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana Reply

There was also a Suite Life on Deck / Wizards of Waverly Place / Hannah Montana crossover. Reply

I would do so bad at something like this, under any time pressure my mind goes blank. Reply

also lmao i felt like cole was lowkey pressed in the last video when kj was chosen as the one most likely to only need one take, which is why he joked about kj being so monotonous. but i'm admittedly ready to see the worst in cole for everything. Reply

Oh god, imagine being trapped in a room with just the two of them. A fate worse than death tbh. Reply

Miley has the more annoying speaking voice while the words that come out of Cole's mouth are twice as annoying. Reply

Fallon is so bad at interviews, LMAO Reply

Fallon should rly just make his show like this instead. A variety show with celebs. Reply

Ia he seems to have more fun with this too. Reply

mte Reply

Ty mods for approving my post also DAMMIT we could've had three Riverdale posts in a row!!! I was gonna be all #riverdalestrong but nahhhh. Reply

Whoa that's creepy lol Reply

mesmerizing Reply

I love this gif it's gonna be my new go to Reply

A+ gif Reply

So much annoying in one video Reply

Mte cheryl Reply

It just dawned on me that the girls coordinated ponytails. Mads is high, Cami is mid, and Lili is low. That's cute af. Reply

the game show was cute. fallon should do more stuff like that cos he sucks at actual interviews. Reply

I lol’d at someone (Mads?) telling jimmy to look in the camera and say “I’m weird. I’m a weirdo.” Reply

Omg lmaooo Reply

KJ was cute to me at first but then I found out what year he was born...



Link

Shhhh Reply

why is noah looking at the camera like she's in the office? Reply

I like how Lili and Cole are dressed. Reply

