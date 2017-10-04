

best thing ever, lmao Reply

Yaassss Reply

what's the context? Reply

this was when la la land was mistakenly announced as best picture at the oscar's last year and moonlight was just announced as the real winner Reply

He's laughing at La La Land being told they actually lost and Moonlight was the winner. The 2:12 mark, you can see Gosling laughing immediately as he finds out what's happening on the far left.







Edited at 2017-10-04 10:43 pm (UTC)

omg lol. i didn't notice. i think that's part of his charm, he doesn't seem to take himself too seriously Reply

lol he said that from everyone's horrified reactions he assumed someone had been seriously injured and then started laughing when it was something dumb like a name being wrong Reply

I love emma stone lol "oh my god..oh my god" Reply

It took them way too long to get tf off the stage. Still annoyed about this Reply

THIS. I'm pissed Barry didn't get his moment, I bet he had an amazing speech prepared and everything + I wanted to see their genuine reactions in their triumph. Reply

exactly Reply

1. hot rami gif

2. i was just thinking about this, do you think maybe the moonlight team will get their own little moment at the upcoming oscars? they deserve their own round of applause Reply

2.that would be great! they deserve it Reply

1. ty bb. are you ready for next wednesday?

2. I really hope so, invite everyone back and do something Reply

Disrespectful to Breaker High - his TRUE finest work. Reply

truuuu Reply

i love/hate his clearly made up talk show anecdotes. king of bad trolling.



his green suit is beautiful tho Reply

you telling me fecal jackson pollock never happened? Reply

i hate to be the one to break it to you, buddy Reply

That chicken skit was so dumb, but it still made me laugh. Reply

The way he screamed "She's a chicken!" killed me tbh. Reply

lol, i love him Reply

he's a cutie, i love his humor Reply

i love his dweeby brando-voice self Reply

I thought the part where he asked Jimmy about growing up in LV and Jimmy sharing little anecdotes about Vegas was super sweet.





wow. loved this watch, he is so kind. trying to bring a little light to jimmy and make his job a little easier during these trying times. so much respect Reply

I normally don't find Ryan attractive but his genuine interest about Jimmy growing up in Vegas is incredibly cute. Reply

It was really sweet. I was watching this last night and it was almost like a therapy session for Jimmy, and it shows that Gosling isn't thirsty for attention. He was happy to feed Jimmy questions and let him get it all out. I'm not a fan of either one of them, but Jimmy has really stepped up lately and Gosling seems very low key and chill, which is a refreshing change from people like Eglesnort and Timberlake. Reply

I loved this. Ryan seems such a kind and sweet man.

Gosling seems like he's genuinely a good egg. I'd be sad to find out if he was an asshole. Reply

this is so sweet, you can tell it helped jimmy's mood a little. also, for some reason, i've always had a soft spot for ryan and i don't know why. i guess it's because he seems like a laidback and genuine guy. Reply

he's literally the sweetest<3

I really enjoyed when he was asking Jimmy about Las Vegas. His and Harrison's promotion of Blade Runner 2049 has been genuinely enjoyable. Especially this interview:







Edited at 2017-10-04 11:56 pm (UTC)

Aw that was adorable Reply

lmao omg this is great! One of the most enjoyable interviews I've ever seen. That interviewer's laugh is everything. Reply

Aw, that is cute. Reply

lmfaoooo this is such a cute interview Reply

thank you for posting this. I need the three of them to host their own early morning show. Booze with Blade Runner or some shit like that.



I don't think I've ever seen Harrison laugh that much in an interview before lol Reply

lmfaooo Reply

I find interviews outside of North America so much funnier and more real. This was cute, I love her laugh Reply

omg that was wild. we need more of this interviewing technique Reply

I love him so much. It was way too sweet that he spent 80% of his interview asking Jimmy questions about Vegas.

He's just a lovely individual. Reply

