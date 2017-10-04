Script page from "The Chilling Adventure of Sabrina" revealed
Perfect project for October as the #Riverdale family expands… And 9 days to premiere night… pic.twitter.com/Kprlxjiz5H— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 3, 2017
.@TheCW's #ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina Script Reveals Her Twisted Origin Story and Introduces 'Hunky' Harvey https://t.co/R8SVZwkEb6 pic.twitter.com/68ONzYOkA6— TVLine.com (@TVLine) October 4, 2017
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed details about the Riverdale spin-off starring Sabrina. She takes boyfriend Harvey out into the woods and tells him she wasn't born in the hospital but instead, in a grove of trees and can't go to a Halloween party with him that weekend because she'll be reborn at the stroke of midnight during a penumbral lunar eclipse.
It sounds interesting but I don't trust Berlanti's writing partners.
And I love Sabrina/Harvey like burning but I'm intrigued to see this take on their relationship.
Get a new line jfc
relatable.
1.) Dove Cameron, the obvious fan-favorite, but I think her face is just so adorable and I actually think she's a pretty good actress
2.) Sabrina Carpenter, although her name is also Sabrina so that could be weird, but I liked her on GMW and want to see her be successful
3.) AnnaSophia Robb, a CW teen drama veteran, who is super pretty, decent at acting, and has big ass scary eyes that I could see being all ~dark and ~moody
Although, I also don't really see them picking someone who already has a strong fan base. They'd most likely want to start from scratch with their leading lady, but who knows?
Also I am so so so excited for this. I can't wait to see who they cast.
Things I say to get out of social events
also can i say, scripts are always so awkward like it's so hard to tell the intention of everyone where as with a book you get the descriptions as well
expose hA