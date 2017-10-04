Script page from "The Chilling Adventure of Sabrina" revealed

It sounds interesting but I don't trust Berlanti's writing partners. Reply

He is the definition of generic. I honestly don't understand why WB puts EVERYTHING in his lap. Reply

I still have no interest in Riverdale at all but I'm still really excited for this spin-off because it sounds interesting and fun and dark.



And I love Sabrina/Harvey like burning but I'm intrigued to see this take on their relationship.

“Like burning”



"Like burning"

Get a new line jfc

Read the comics. They're Worth It

i feel like Riverdale would be right up your alley

she wasn't born in the hospital but instead, in a grove of trees and can't go to a Halloween party with him that weekend because she'll be reborn at the stroke of midnight during a penumbral lunar eclipse.





relatable.

LMFAO

I recently read the first comic in this series and was thrown off by how dark it was.

Ohh i need to get on that

If you have Prime you can read the first few issues free!

Im scared they're going to give us an unsipid blonde girl with nothing special as the lead

My votes are (and note these are all three white-bread blondies, but I'm sorry I just don't see The CW going any other route unfortunately):

1.) Dove Cameron, the obvious fan-favorite, but I think her face is just so adorable and I actually think she's a pretty good actress

2.) Sabrina Carpenter, although her name is also Sabrina so that could be weird, but I liked her on GMW and want to see her be successful

3.) AnnaSophia Robb, a CW teen drama veteran, who is super pretty, decent at acting, and has big ass scary eyes that I could see being all ~dark and ~moody



Although, I also don't really see them picking someone who already has a strong fan base. They'd most likely want to start from scratch with their leading lady, but who knows?

oh, AnnaSophia is a good pick, the CW loves to recyle actors and doesn't look like she is doing anything rn

I love AnnaSophia and now this is all I want.

AnnaSophia would be perfect

lmao my first thought was AnnaSophia Robb but has she ever been in anything that hasn't flopped tbh 🙊

I've been vehemently against this spinoff for desecrating my Sabrina obsessed childhood but YES @ AnnaSophia Robb. Now this is the only casting I will accept. It she doesn't get it we will have been AnnaSophia ROBBED.

YAS BITCH!!!!!!!!! My fav comic is being adapted into trashy tv im so excited

Yo I just submitted a Riverdale post can we plz get three in a row, mods?!



Also I am so so so excited for this. I can't wait to see who they cast.

does she have magical powers tho?

Yes she's a witch

i wish this was on a different network or a streaming service, it'd be much better. riverdale is simply boring trash with no watchable elements and i don't want the two to be connected.

It's trash but I still love it. Are you going to give season 2 a shot? I have a strong feeling it's going to be much better than season 1, but I can be wrong :P

nah for me lol. it's already defined itself pretty well and it won't ever rise above that.

As long as Salem is there and talks and is basically exactly the same as he was on the original Sabrina show, I'm in. Unless they go with the uninspired Dove Cameron casting then they can Keep This Forever.

He shouldn't talk. Because if he does, the only perfect voice would be Nick Bakay's. Anyone else would be extremely awful in comparison.

Legit bring back Salem with the original voice actor and have him make jokes referencing the 90s Sabrina that break the fourth wall

i love this comic!

tells him she wasn't born in the hospital but instead, in a grove of trees and can't go to a Halloween party with him that weekend because she'll be reborn at the stroke of midnight during a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Reply

wait, this is actually happening?



also can i say, scripts are always so awkward like it's so hard to tell the intention of everyone where as with a book you get the descriptions as well



Reply

Sounds like I need this comic and show in my life right now.

also is dove cameron still suckin at this teet to be sabrina

Let ha hustle!

