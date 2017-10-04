Piper and Leo

Script page from "The Chilling Adventure of Sabrina" revealed







Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed details about the Riverdale spin-off starring Sabrina. She takes boyfriend Harvey out into the woods and tells him she wasn't born in the hospital but instead, in a grove of trees and can't go to a Halloween party with him that weekend because she'll be reborn at the stroke of midnight during a penumbral lunar eclipse.

