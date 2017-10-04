Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray Talks Representation, Getting Confused for Other Black Actresses, & More









Also, in case anyone wants to read Teen Vogue's pieces with Lili, Mads, and KJ, they're all pretty interesting and have some new tidbits about Season 2:

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/kj-apa-archie-andrews-riverdale-season-2

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/lili-reinhart-betty-cooper-riverdale-season-2#intcid=dt-recirc-cral1_1

I read this whole thing today, and I watched this video yesterday and I'm straight up bouts to start stanning Ashleigh/Josie I fucking love her. Her story about being broke af before Riverdale is super inspiring to me lol.Also, in case anyone wants to read Teen Vogue's pieces with Lili, Mads, and KJ, they're all pretty interesting and have some new tidbits about Season 2:

Dude, YES!! The part where she talks about selling all her shit but now she's got her face on billboards all over Time Square and stuff. It's great! And she's great on social. I remember when she posted screenshots of some dumbass who tried to come at her by saying that cops kill more white people and that reverse racism is a thing, SMFH



I like that Lili re-emphasized that it's not okay to send threats to Vanessa



And I'm intrigued about Cheryl's outfits

she is so fucking cute

Even in commercials, my friends or friends of friends would tag me in photos and be like, "Oh my God, is this you?" It's the most random other black girl. It doesn't look anything like me, we're not even the same age





urg, that's awful

mods, can we please get a tag for the new season?

Yikes. Ashleigh is 29 and Yara is 17. They're both beautiful but they don't look like each other...

:( that's so shitty. power to her! she's one of the few good actors on this show, lol.

I rly like her. She is freaking GORGEOUS. Also, hmm, love hate with Reggie huh. That's gonna be fun to watch!!



(Also i said this in the roundup. but I saw Madaleine aka Cheryl IRL the other day and i swooned)

Ooo was it around the time they were going to be on Fallon?

It must have been! It was 2 days ago.



She's so pretty, way prettier IRL than on the show



Why couldn't I have run into archie tho 😢😢💔

That always seems to be the case where they look better in person



And lol, if you want a guy that's similar to KJ I can let you know when my next family gathering is

I'm so excited for Charles/Reggie. Everyone talks about how he's perfect for the role and he's so douchebro-y irl I think he actually will make Reggie fun and entertaining like he's supposed to be. One article I read said that he's been in every ep of season 2 filmed so far which also makes me happy!

Yes!!! I loved Reggie when I used to read the comics lol i probably still have my Reggie's Revenge issues. so I'm excited that he'll be in the show so much

Was it that interview with RAS? Because I read that too! If that's the case about Charles showing up in every episode then he's definitely getting promoted to regular

That shit is annoying. It happened to me just over the weekend at work. This guy comes up to me and confuses me with another black guy that works there. I said, "No. That's not my name. That's the other black guy that works here." Also there's been a trend lately if no one knows my name, they call me Curtis. I guess that's the only stereotypical black name they know. Reply

Oh my god @ Curtis. That's unbelievably racist. I would've verbally smacked a bitch if they did that to me.

jfc

Mess

That's fucking rude.



One time I walked in on a customer saying bye to my co-worker, and he called her by the wrong name. I asked her what was up with that, and she said he had decided that her actual name (Melissa) wasn't ~~interesting enough so he decided to call her something else. Just so fucking unbelievable Reply

bless her

Damn let me stan her some more. She's so gorgeous and talented, and I hope they give Josie a lot more screen time in S2!

Lots of celebs get confused for other celebs, but it would be weird for a friend to get you confused.

i thought she sounded very eloquent for a 20 year-old then I googled and saw she's 29. it's ironic how she's the oldest yet looks so young whereas people like cole and the dude with coca cola can colored hair look haggard as fuck.

At work everyone confuses me with the other black women I work with who are all 15-25 years my senior , and to make matters worst I'm the only one who wears a turban . One lady swore I was my coworker who had braids and I was wearing a brightass yellow turban

Love her

i wanna support ha but i don't want to watch riverdale. i hope she gets more roles.

