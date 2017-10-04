Final Justice League Trailer Drops Sunday + New Posters
BREAKING: New #JusticeLeague trailer confirmed for Sunday via new posters! https://t.co/Kg5ObRhNXQ— Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) October 4, 2017
#JusticeLeague Posters pic.twitter.com/bojfiIQBeG— DC Films Universe (@DCFUniverse) October 4, 2017
The final Justice League trailer is expected to drop this Sunday at 9am PST.
