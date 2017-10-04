Final Justice League Trailer Drops Sunday + New Posters

The new trailer is just 2 minutes of Diana smirking and doing leg sweeps



give the ppl what they want



Edited at 2017-10-04 08:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they base most of the movie around Diana because she's the only hope out of the DC franchise at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im only 20% interested in watching this film and she's 100% of that percent.



Thor 3 has me less interested in that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's all I want. Maybe the new characters will surprise me, but I'm here for Diana. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like the posters a lot Reply

Thread

Link

feels like they have been promoting this movie for years now Reply

Thread

Link

also, i wonder if joss managed to sneak in parts of his original wonder woman script #feminist Reply

Thread

Link

He's going to have someone call her a bitch or insult her costume for being too slutty or some mess. Probably both Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when batfleck puts her in her place we're all gonna reverse nut Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Every trailer and clip has looked so terrible.



I can't believe Warner Bros managed to fuck this up so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

the posters are cool Reply

Thread

Link

this is still happening? Reply

Thread

Link

i love you but i'll fight you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my nipples literally got tight reading this title. thank u, op!



can't wait for the new trailer and thank fucking god for the new posters. promo so far for this movie has been fugly outside of the alex ross inspired banner.



imagine those 'all in' posters without the ugly text 😭😭😭👌🏽👌🏽 Reply

Thread

Link

The bottom row posters look stunning. Reply

Thread

Link

Whoever was in charge of Was Was promotional photography should've been put in charge of JLs. Reply

Thread

Link

ALL IN? Is this movie being sponsored by Adidas or something? The poster reminds me of Thor's rainbow posters. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm loving all this cool, coordinated promotional Justice League material without Superman.



Oh wait no it's fucking stupid. Reply

Thread

Link









they should put them in the right order according 2 level of how little of their skin you can see lmfaothey should put them in the right order according 2 level of how little of their skin you can see Reply

Thread

Link

I really dislike the use of logos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is so lazy and ugly. It makes me think of something someone would do in their Digital Art introduction course... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this... fanmade? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this must be fan made... like for real?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For some reason I just can’t like Gal Gadot. Reply

Thread

Link

She is a bad actress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She truly is. I so wanted Bridget Regan to play WW tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link