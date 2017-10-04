Cheryl Legally Changes Last Name Back to Tweedy, Walks Runway at L'Oreal Fashion Show
Cheryl OFFICIALLY changes her namehttps://t.co/pl590Hpr1L pic.twitter.com/mEsvddjSAi— heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) October 4, 2017
From Cheryl Tweedy, to Cheryl Cole, to Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and back to Cheryl Tweedy. Earlier this year Liam Payne said Cheryl would legally go back to Tweedy.
In official documents for Cheryl's company, CC Couture, Cheryl signed off the paper work with Tweedy. Perhaps Cheryl Payne will be her next legal name change once married to Liam Payne?
In other news, Cheryl Tweedy walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week at the L'Oreal Fashion Show. She was accompanied by Helen Mirren, Queen Jane Fonda, and models Irina Shayk, Doutzen Kroes, Luma Grothe and Maria Borges.
.@CherylOfficial, Dame Helen, Jane Fonda and the L'Oreal Paris spokes models at the L'Oreal Fashion Show earlier today. pic.twitter.com/gxrNqDDNSw— CherylWorld (@CherylWorldNet) October 1, 2017
some girls work & walk runways at fashion week.
other girls go to work and do a 9-5 at Tesco.
ONTD, do you shop at Tesco?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
her name was the only good thing about her.
oop
GIVE ME THAT THING I LOVE
*no I will not be changing your name to anything other than Cheryl Cole in my iTunes and fuck up my playcounts. Byeeeeeee
also l'oreal ain't shit