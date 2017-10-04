Cheryl Legally Changes Last Name Back to Tweedy, Walks Runway at L'Oreal Fashion Show

why?



her name was the only good thing about her.

would you wanna carry your cheating ex husband's name on for the rest of your life? Reply

Lulz at it taking her years to get rid of Ashley's name. Reply

lol @ how the media is still calling her cheryl cole despite her legal change

oop

Lol yesss Reply

gosh i miss her music and this era in general Reply

My fave Lily song Reply

This anthem Reply

Mte lmao Reply

Lily Allen must be laughing Reply

Why? She recently changed her own surname back so. Reply

I genuinely don't know how to respond to this comment given the one DIRECTLY ABOVE MINE. Reply

YASSSSSSSSS CHEZZA*



GIVE ME THAT THING I LOVE





*no I will not be changing your name to anything other than Cheryl Cole in my iTunes and fuck up my playcounts. Byeeeeeee

fkn love me some tesco tbh Reply

it's a supermarket... Reply

no it's a way of life Reply

asda >>>> Reply

Nope Waitrose ftw Reply

LIDL +ALDI >>>>> Reply

The lack of love for Sainsburys in this thread is shocking tbh Reply

the faces she made while walking were horrendous Reply

Everything was horrendous what is she wearing and why does it look like that on her and that walk egads. Reply

wasn't she trying to just go by cheryl for a while? i guess that didn't take off lol



also l'oreal ain't shit Reply

I remember when Alan Carr introduced her as just CHERYL at some event, and you could actually hear the audience think for a second before realizing he meant Cheryl Cole and start clapping lol Reply

Hopefully she gets another "Tweedy" bird tattoo which inevitably leads to another cover-up tattoo that covers the rest of her body. Reply

Oh so I wasn't the only one that made that connection. Reply

Waitrose > M&S > Tesco Reply

I prefer M&S because I like to pick up Canapés and designer handbags in one place. Reply

I love M&S but I find Waitrose food more exciting. However M&S cakes are the best. Especially before Christmas. Reply

Wish I could afford m + s lol it's so pricey Reply

I'm not English so I don't really know but M&S has Percy pigs so >>>>>>>> Reply

Sainsbury >>>>>>>> Reply

Yes exactly Reply

m&s food hals gives me joy tbh Reply

I'd say m&s for ready meals, waitrose for specific ingredients, and sainsbury's for general groceries (though honestly I end up in waitrose more often than not for everything, cause we have a big one close to my work. i sometimes shake my head at the prices of like idk, grapefruits, but otherwise it doesn't even come out that much more expensive) Reply

I mean, I get it, but that's the worst of the three if you ask me Reply

iawtc, it's a shame Cole isn't her maiden name. Reply

I am all about Aldi and Lidl. Reply

Change it to Payne! Reply

And this is why women shouldn't change their name based on their relationship status Reply

mte i’m NOT a fan of paperwork so i’m never changing my last name tbh 💅🏻 Reply

It was surprisingly easy to change my name to my married name. It was a bitch to change it back to my maiden name when I got divorced. So...never fucking again. Reply

