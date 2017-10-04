celine on jimmy

Céline Dion Comments On Vegas Attack



• Céline has commented on the Las Vegas shooting, a summary is below for those who can’t watch


• She starts off by saying that she needs to talk to the audience and that she never starts her show in front of the curtain
• She says that she’s “sure everyone was asking a similar question. For you, it’s ‘do we still go to céline’s show just two days after the nighthmare?’. For me, it’s can I still do my show just two days after the nightmare? Should I still do my show?”
• Céline the said she decided to do the show to show love and support to those affected.
• She also said that the victims are going to need a lot of love and emotional support but also financial aid.
• She then says that all the proceeds made that night will be donated to the victims and their families on behalf of the audience
• Lastly, she thanks the doctors, first responders, and nurses for all their help and work they’ve done


SOURCE
