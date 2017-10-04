Céline Dion Comments On Vegas Attack

Céline Dion​ dedicated last night's show in Las Vegas to everyone affected by the shooting and donated all the proceeds to the victims. pic.twitter.com/96I1tGLDhk — E! News (@enews) October 4, 2017

• Céline has commented on the Las Vegas shooting, a summary is below for those who can’t watch• She starts off by saying that she needs to talk to the audience and that she never starts her show in front of the curtain• She says that she’s “sure everyone was asking a similar question. For you, it’s ‘do we still go to céline’s show just two days after the nighthmare?’. For me, it’s can I still do my show just two days after the nightmare? Should I still do my show?”• Céline the said she decided to do the show to show love and support to those affected.• She also said that the victims are going to need a lot of love and emotional support but also financial aid.• She then says that all the proceeds made that night will be donated to the victims and their families on behalf of the audience• Lastly, she thanks the doctors, first responders, and nurses for all their help and work they’ve done