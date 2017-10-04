Céline Dion Comments On Vegas Attack
Céline Dion dedicated last night's show in Las Vegas to everyone affected by the shooting and donated all the proceeds to the victims. pic.twitter.com/96I1tGLDhk— E! News (@enews) October 4, 2017
• Céline has commented on the Las Vegas shooting, a summary is below for those who can’t watch
• She starts off by saying that she needs to talk to the audience and that she never starts her show in front of the curtain
• She says that she’s “sure everyone was asking a similar question. For you, it’s ‘do we still go to céline’s show just two days after the nighthmare?’. For me, it’s can I still do my show just two days after the nightmare? Should I still do my show?”
• Céline the said she decided to do the show to show love and support to those affected.
• She also said that the victims are going to need a lot of love and emotional support but also financial aid.
• She then says that all the proceeds made that night will be donated to the victims and their families on behalf of the audience
• Lastly, she thanks the doctors, first responders, and nurses for all their help and work they’ve done
SOURCE
Hope OP doesn't mind. Brandon Flowers aka Mr. Las Vegas made a statement too. I submitted it but mods rejected it because "enough celebrities have commented on it already." Wonderful. RME.
https://www.facebook.com/Thekillers/posts/10156093234690695
Anyway that’s such a sweet post, he seems like a sweet guy
Edited at 2017-10-04 10:11 pm (UTC)
I couldn't roll my eyes harder rn.
there's a ONTD quota for a fucken national tragedy apparently.
I still thank her for this moment too during another tragedy.
I just read the piece of shit may have planned to attack a Chance the Rapper concert or Lorde. At the Life is Beautiful festival.
Edited at 2017-10-04 08:57 pm (UTC)
Take a kayak!
It’s actually not from this particular interview, but I was watching one of her newer interviews when I was creating my account and then she said the phrase and I was like THATS IT. She says “open the television” a lot (whenever she means turnining on a television and watching it) and I thought it was cute and unique so I just did it.
But tbh after watching a video from when she was trying to sell her house, her tv’s aren’t out. They’re like hidden in stuff and then they pop up, so maybe she wa being literal and it’s a rich people thing lol
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
OP IS A QUEEN TOO!