As Tom Cruise Gets Older, His On-Screen Love Interests Stay the Same Age




In American Made, Sarah Wright (who plays Cruise’s wife in the film) was born in 1983 just a couple months after the premiere of Risky Business, making her 22 years Cruise’s junior.

Of his filmography, Cruise is definitively without-love interest in 9 of his 42 IMDB-listed movies: Endless Love (1981), Taps (1981), The Outsiders (1981), Interview with a Vampire (1994), Magnolia (1999), Collateral (2004), War of the Worlds (2005), Lions for Lambs (2007), and Tropic Thunder (2008).


Let’s look at some stats:

Tom_Cruise_Age_Gap



source

giphy7b41b.gif

Is your love interest older, ONTD?
