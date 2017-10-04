As Tom Cruise Gets Older, His On-Screen Love Interests Stay the Same Age

Men are the worst. Reply

i recently saw minority report for the first time and was SHOCKED that his love interest was age appropriate and wasn't a bombshell

There...isn't a love interest in Minority Report. Unless you mean his ex wife?

well they get back together and she gets pregnant in the end, i'd consider that a love interest lol

I had to look up the cast because I couldn't for the life of me remember a love interest being in that movie, lol

Love that movie!

I love minority report.

I loved minority report. His wife went on to be in that CBS show Cold Case as a blonde



Also this article while relevant isn’t accurate. He didn’t have a love interest in more films than the 9 listed. He didn’t even have a love interest in Edge of Tomorrow. Emily Blunt wasn’t his lover she was a fellow idk colleague or whatever.



Co-star =/= love interest.



Edited at 2017-10-04 10:44 pm (UTC) Reply

minority report is everything



let me rewatch the sis Reply

Ugh, of course. Hollywood is gross. Maybe that's why M:I5 is so surprisingly great; because he doesn't hook up with Queen Ilsa at any point.

Just wait until the next movie

But Michelle Monaghan (who is...still Ethan's wife, maybe??) is coming back! Surely we're not headed for a love triangle or some dumb shit. I hope.

he's the same age as my dad so this is like my dad dating my sister. my skin is crawling at the thought

The Outsiders is actually from 1983



And we all know Brad was his love interest in IWTV Reply

Came in here just to see the Brad Pitt comment.

lol said the same thing to myself as i scrolled

Did a design school reject make that infographic, my god why would you use the "light" version of any font for body text if you want people to be able to read it

Shit ScarJo and Emma stone have never even played opposite someone their age or younger.

being a woman in hollywood sucks

I don't get why The Man Who Wasn't There is included on Scarlett's graph. Her character has a schoolgirl crush on BBT, but he wants nothing to do with her sexually.

The perfect loophole. The older man has a hot young girl crushing on him. It's still a male fantasy and a way to have a teen play romantically off of him and not offend the audience too much.

This is so gross

Good god

This is upsetting

she was 18 in LIT?! i didn't think of bill and her as love interests in that movie, but i thought she was at least 24.

its such garbage

Smh hate it sm. I was watching Pretty Woman the other day with my boyfriend and his friend (lol) and noted the age difference and was like ~this wouldn't be able to fly today~ and they were like LOL NO IT'S STILL BAD.... don't know what I was thinking bc nothing's changed

I am such a chart nerd and I love whoever made this.

since this isn't up to date i wanted to look up Paul W. Downs's age, and guess what, he doesn't have his age listed anywhere. oh Trey.

You know what's extra gross when you look at this a little closer? The realization that they tend to star against age-appropriate partners in their silly movies and then the gaps spike a lot for the awards-baity movies, as if you can't be taken seriously as an actress if you stick to love interests around your own age.



Seriously: The Nanny Diaries, Don Jon, Hunger Games, House at the End of the Street, Easy A, The Amazing Spiderman - all pretty normal age gaps. Lost In Translation, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Birdman - all against guys at least 15+ older. Reply

Um geez at ScarJo being 16 and playing a character that's the love interest of a 46 year old man. That shouldn't even be legal.

noooooo this is so gross

disgusting

That's part of why I don't like any of them.

I wonder what's his OT level

He's top tier OT level delusional.

the bar in hollywood for this is so low that I'm like "at least his co-stars aren't 21 to his 55"

In Tom Cruise's case, especially, I think he bears a lot of the responsibility for not having age-appropriate love interests.

yes, my love interest is 13 years older than me.



lbr though, Brad Pitt was his love interest in Interview With a Vampire Reply

She's their lovechild!

The funny thing is that we're expected to buy that Tom Cruise is a young 30 year old stud in these movies. As if.

I saw The Mummy yesterday and they really wanted you to believe he was no older than 35. It was crazy.

Meanwhile they cast a 27 y/o's to play the mothers of 21 y/o's Lmaooo or cast Jennifer Lawrence to play a woman in her 40s.

his face is so done in that movie



had to cleanse myself with the Brendan Fraser version Reply

he absolutely had a love interest in interview with the vampire, thank you very much

His $cientology approved "girlfriends" also keep getting younger as well.

