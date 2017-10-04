As Tom Cruise Gets Older, His On-Screen Love Interests Stay the Same Age
As Tom Cruise Gets Older, His On-Screen Love Interests Stay the Same Age https://t.co/kBe4Hy1e3b pic.twitter.com/JcW0XM8g7v— Film School Rejects (@rejectnation) October 1, 2017
In American Made, Sarah Wright (who plays Cruise’s wife in the film) was born in 1983 just a couple months after the premiere of Risky Business, making her 22 years Cruise’s junior.
Of his filmography, Cruise is definitively without-love interest in 9 of his 42 IMDB-listed movies: Endless Love (1981), Taps (1981), The Outsiders (1981), Interview with a Vampire (1994), Magnolia (1999), Collateral (2004), War of the Worlds (2005), Lions for Lambs (2007), and Tropic Thunder (2008).
Let’s look at some stats:
Is your love interest older, ONTD?
Also this article while relevant isn’t accurate. He didn’t have a love interest in more films than the 9 listed. He didn’t even have a love interest in Edge of Tomorrow. Emily Blunt wasn’t his lover she was a fellow idk colleague or whatever.
Co-star =/= love interest.
let me rewatch the sis
And we all know Brad was his love interest in IWTV
Seriously: The Nanny Diaries, Don Jon, Hunger Games, House at the End of the Street, Easy A, The Amazing Spiderman - all pretty normal age gaps. Lost In Translation, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Birdman - all against guys at least 15+ older.
lbr though, Brad Pitt was his love interest in Interview With a Vampire
Meanwhile they cast a 27 y/o's to play the mothers of 21 y/o's Lmaooo or cast Jennifer Lawrence to play a woman in her 40s.
had to cleanse myself with the Brendan Fraser version