Bethenny Frankel: "I Couldn't Wait, Puerto Rico Needed Our Help NOW!"





Helping in any way that I can. You can help too. There is so much-still needs to be done in #Florida #Houston #PuertoRico #LasVegas #help pic.twitter.com/USzUpCVA7s — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) October 4, 2017

Lou ain't about to let Bethenny have all the spotlight. Reply

All of these celebs are doing way more for PR than Trump has been doing all week.



His response time to that gunman in Nevada vs his response time to the natural disasters that have been going on are so upsetting.



It took him how long to even visit PR?! Reply

Too late. Bethenny has been on it since Harvey lol.



Actually I'm loving that Lu is getting her hands dirty while Dorinda, Tinsley and Sonya keep throwing money at Bethenny & Lue's charities. Reply

so this is really fucking awesome of her Reply

good for her for doing this Reply

This is really amazing of her... I'm so grateful. With Trump's visit yesterday making light of things, I feel like we're going to need all the help we can get. I'm so emotional with everything going on back home in PR.



Also semi-OT, but my parents are on their way to the vet to see if we need to put our dog to sleep. She's old and seems to be in pain, but this is just adding insult to injury... Reply

That’s awful, I’m so sorry. Reply

Thanks 💙 Reply

Aw bb, I'm so sorry. *HUGS* Reply

Never want to see any of y'all talk bad about this queen again Reply

I know a lot of people dont like her, so yeah. lol Reply

I have yet to watch a single minute of RHONY but I feel the need to whenever I see this gif. I hear it’s a truly iconic episode. Reply

Truly the best rh series imo Reply

omg start now Reply

That season was incredible. I watch it randomly now and then and I'm always still amazed by it. This season was great too. Reply

best of the entire franchise IMO. Reply

omg this thread i'm gonna start watching tomorrow thanks y'all Reply

I'm honestly not even sure why ONTD hates her so much. Reply

That's not how it works. Reply

-the way he fucking threw the paper towels at them like they were some wild animals

-the way he said Puerto rico wasnt a "real" catastrophe compared to Katrina

-the way he insulted San Juan's mayor for standing up to him.



this video really showed how shitty the U.S treats its terretories





also there was some puerto rican member here who lived in florida who voted for Jill Sten because Hillary was a "war hawk" and so "evil", this is on you bb. (i think her user name was brownedeyedgurl



Edited at 2017-10-04 08:19 pm (UTC) Reply

idk if calling out one specific user who claims to have voted for a third party candidate and putting the blame on them for a natural disaster/national tragedy is productive, but go off i'm sure you'll get a decent number of replies/notifications! Reply

it isn't productive, ia. but i don't see the moral tragedy in naming people for voting preferences that they screamed about here for months. fair game imo Reply

Well considering I didn't vote for JS idk what to say. Hillary can still kiss my ass though. One of her biggest donors is also owner of a huge chunk of PR's debt btw. Said debt is crippling our country and now with Maria it's even worse. Reply

The last part of this comment is stupid and repulsive smh. Reply

“also there was some puerto rican member here who lived in florida who voted for Jill Sten because Hillary was a "war hawk" and so "evil", this is on you bb. (i think her user name was brownedeyedgurl”



Go back to lipstickalley w that bs 👋🏼 .. they were saying Puerto Rico deserved it bc some are racist, anti black and/or some liked trump. 🙄😒 Reply

Should have just backspaced the 2nd half of that comment.

That last part tho? Reply

Girl wtf @ that last part. Reply

the last part of your comment is the tea Reply

I know who you speak of yeah that person is such fucking trash.



Your comment is so on point bb! Reply

Lmao! Nice try trying to shame me for who I voted for. I ended up voting for Hillary btw, said so during the election night post, you can go back and look if you want. I moved back to PR in December, I couldn't handle one more second in your cesspool of a country.



Considering one of the biggest campaign contributors to her campaign is also one of the biggest junk bond holders of PR's dent right now, she ain't shit either. Also, the US ain't shit either. If their treatment of my country these past 3 weeks haven't driven thay point home for you, you can gtfo. Reply

wow. just wow Reply

she's really stepping up when she didn't have to do nearly as much as she has.



bless her. Reply

The way Trump and his vile supporters are talking about Carmen Yulín Cruz and trying to smear her is disgusting. Same with that fuckface Geraldo Rivera. When Clinton called some of them deplorable even that was too nice of a word. Fuck all of them. I want to launch them into the sun.



It's pretty pathetic when celebrities are more organized while Trump was golfing or some shit. I bet if Ramona went she'd ask the people of Puerto Rico to unpack her luggage.



Edited at 2017-10-04 08:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Ramona is so pathetic Reply

“Different celebrities and wealthy people who shall remain nameless ”



👀



She’s awesome for all her help ❤️ Reply

lol I want the tea soooo bad Reply

LOL right?? Name and shame them!

I'm so thrilled to see a lack of snark here and other places about what she's doing. It's fucking AWESOME. Reply

Bethenny would honestly make a better President than Trump Reply

lol mte...she's has better business acumen than 45 too Reply

This is incredibly awesome of her. I wish we didn’t have to look to RHONY and Pitbull for disaster response, but this is still great. Kind of a weird question, but has she said anything about her skin cancer diagnosis inspiring her to become super-involved, or has she done a lot of this in the past?



She only started when the hurricane hit Houston since her women's charity office was intact in that area, and her reasoning was that the disaster was putting women in crisis. When the earthquake hit Mexico, she realized she was getting momentum with the level of relief she was providing, and continued. Once PR happened, she was confident that she was GOOD at what she was doing and is now slaying the game.



I don't think her skin cancer has anything to do with it Reply

Yeah, that makes sense. I just wondered bc sometimes health scares can make you change priorities or refocus your life, but the onslaught of disasters would be enough. Reply

That's really surprising and awesome of her to do that. Reply

