Bethenny Frankel: "I Couldn't Wait, Puerto Rico Needed Our Help NOW!"
- If you missed it, Bethenny Frankel has been working tirelessly to help bring supplies and aid to those not only in Puerto Rico, but in Houston and Mexico as well after the hurricanes and earthquake.
- Said she started with Houston because her charity partner Dress for Success had a Houston office that was unscathed from the Hurricane. She raised $300,000 and hit the ground running there to provide monetary donations to those who were left destitute.
- The earthquake in Mexico hit and Bethenny then knew where she had to go next. "So I go to Mexico City, and took a helicopter into a town of 7,000 where 73 people who hadn't even been dug out yet were dead under rubble in a town. We beat their own governor there. I was distributing cash on the street; they can't use cash cards where they are. We got out before the governor got in right when we were leaving. He shut the town town and wouldn’t let anybody else in. I don’t think they wanted people like us there. In Mexico, people said that if you don't hand donations directly to those [who need them], the government takes it and put it in warehouses. It's a political year and they want to be big heroes and distribute it themselves. "
- The aftermath in Puerto Rico and the lack of government response led Bethenny to Puerto Rico and she began calling all of her rich friends and worked directly with Delivering Good to get as much relief on the ground as possible. "I said, let's start all over again. Different celebrities and wealthy people who shall remain nameless — they were blowing me off. They were saying, "You can't get in there. Nothing's going to be able to happen. I can't help you.” And like in business, those same people are now chasing me down to try to help after [my efforts were] legitimized."
- The CEO's of Mary Kay and CostCo have given her their private planes, along with 3 other anonymous plane donors to bring relief to the area. So far she has raised and brought over $1M in supplies and other aid to the island. She's also been able to bring back about 25 people to the States to help them receive continued medical treatment that without, would've ended up killing them had they stayed in PR.
His response time to that gunman in Nevada vs his response time to the natural disasters that have been going on are so upsetting.
It took him how long to even visit PR?!
Actually I'm loving that Lu is getting her hands dirty while Dorinda, Tinsley and Sonya keep throwing money at Bethenny & Lue's charities.
-the way he said Puerto rico wasnt a "real" catastrophe compared to Katrina
-the way he insulted San Juan's mayor for standing up to him.
this video really showed how shitty the U.S treats its terretories
also there was some puerto rican member here who lived in florida who voted for Jill Sten because Hillary was a "war hawk" and so "evil", this is on you bb. (i think her user name was brownedeyedgurl
Go back to lipstickalley w that bs 👋🏼 .. they were saying Puerto Rico deserved it bc some are racist, anti black and/or some liked trump. 🙄😒
Considering one of the biggest campaign contributors to her campaign is also one of the biggest junk bond holders of PR's dent right now, she ain't shit either. Also, the US ain't shit either. If their treatment of my country these past 3 weeks haven't driven thay point home for you, you can gtfo.
bless her.
It's pretty pathetic when celebrities are more organized while Trump was golfing or some shit. I bet if Ramona went she'd ask the people of Puerto Rico to unpack her luggage.
She’s awesome for all her help ❤️
our country has always been a joke but this is amazing.