Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography. Faces 4-7 Years in Prison.

uh. How is child pornography worth just a 4-7 year sentence and he probably will only serve like half of it? Reply

Since its LA, he will definitely be out in 1-2 years with good behavior due to "overcrowding".



Isn’t this a federal case? You don’t get early release in a federal prison. Reply

I posted about this in a round up, but earlier this year my boss (completely unbeknownst to everyone at work, he lied and said he was on vacation when he was really at his trial) was convicted of possessing many child porn videos and images and was given EIGHT MONTHS in jail. That's it. Reply

my sister's ex had a relationship with a teenager (i think he had some images of her as well) and he got 3 years, but i think he got out around august so only ended up serving half of that. :/ Reply

Right? People get more time in the U.S. for weed possession. Like, how the FUCK does that make any sense? America is so fucked. Reply

he should be killed or be given a life sentence 🔫 Reply

I mean ideally we'd all want this due to the nature of the crime but in reality it's really important to remember that pedophelia is actually a severe mental illness a person is born with... they didn't choose it, all though they can choose to be strong and fight their urges to abuse (though in many cases, pedophiles also suffer from more mental issues, i.e. some have a hard time grasping reality/empathy/consequences or can have an almost child-like mind in many ways). It's such a tough area to navigate. On one end, there's not really any use in giving them a few years sentence because the recidivism rate is so high, obviously as they are not right in the head at all and they are abusing society's most innocent victims. (ETA: here I mean they need to have a long sentence where they also need to receive treatment - if you're ever letting them back out into society I don't think 4-7 years for the extent found on his computer is enough, clearly he doesn't have his shit under control at all and I hate to think about the younger fans... I hope nothing every happened there *cringe*)



But I also think screaming about how pedophiles should be killed or put away for life puts a halt to medical research that could help the issue way more than locking them up would. Who wants to fund research that will help them (even though, in reality, we would be helping the kids more than anything). Relieving some of the stigma could also potentially make some of them seek out help more easily as they know it's wrong. Who's going to seek out help when everyone who hears about your thoughts, even if you never acted on them, wants to kill you and cast you out of society.



Long story short, they aint shit and if they act on their urges they *have* to somehow be controlled so that they cannot hurt any more kids because kids safety>pedos, but they are born with this shit and we have to deal with it to help more kids.







I understand it's an illness and that sucks but ultimately it makes them unfit to be in society and they need to be locked up or chemically castrated or something. Reply

nah, this mentality is what brings so many to sympathize with pedophiles. we already have the whole "she looks so mature/asked for it/was dressed provocatively" bs in place, they don't need any more protection. he should be killed or be given a life sentence x2 Reply

Born with it? From most cases I've seen, they're usually a victim of abuse in one form or another themselves. Not that it makes it any less ghastly.



I do agree with you, though, in the sense that if we can research ways to stem the problem, that's better than just playing whack-a-mole. Especially considering how many perpetrators get away with it and go on to high-power positions to perpetuate abuse. Reply

To be fair, the vast majority of child molesters and men viewing child porn are not pedophiles (they're attracted to grown women or men as well), so you can't definitively say all abusers are born the way they are. Reply

Oh, ffs. One may be born with it (and nobody is sending people to jail or advocating to kill them for that) but you make a CHOICE to abuse children and to screw up their fucking lives. Should I also feel sorry for rapists who rape adults because they are sick in the head? Rape is a CHOICE and deserves way more punishment than it is getting, especially when it comes to children. Reply

how the everloving fuck does this only warrant 4-7 years. Reply

because he himself hasn't physically abused a child? I get it , consumers of child porn are the reason that shit is made in the first place but there needs to be a difference between producing and possessing Reply

Does there? Reply

just because he hasn't doesn't mean he won't. Reply

Not really. Consumption of this shit drives the production and abuse of the children. Both need to be equally held responsible. Reply

there is a difference but it shouldn't be that big of a difference bc these sickos are financing that shit. reminds me of that teenage pedophile article where he said that seeing a video of a one year old baby screaming in pain was what made him realize that the kids weren't liking the abuse and he was guilty of it too. Reply

The difference should be that watching child porn gets you 25 to life, and producing it gets you a bullet to the head.🔫🔫🔫 Reply

Good, it really disturbs me to think about how many young fans he was around during all the glee tours a few years ago. Reply

Apparently he was always creepy around the young fans too. Reply

i wonder what his castmates think now, if they look back and see things differently. i remember one of them mentioned something that alluded to mark being a creep and naya said she wasn't shocked about the cp charges. Reply

I remember reading somewhere that Kevin McHale wasn’t surprised when the charges came out so he had probably had been a creep all along. Reply

I worked on glee a bit (nothing really to spill tbh- Cory was the best, Lea was the spawn of satan) and I didn't like to be alone with him. Reply

GOOD. He should have received more time but I'm glad they didn't give him something ridiculous like a year - apparently they had been desperately (this pedophile's lawyers) trying to cut a deal for 18 months.



It's LA though. He will be out in 1-2 years from good behavior due to "overcrowding". Reply

Apparently federal inmates are required to serve 85% of their term and can only have time knocked off for "good behavior" start after the first year and even then it's less than 2 months per year. That said, you are probably right - this slimy fucker will be the exception. Reply

yeah but those 1-2 years will be torturous for him. other inmates will tear him apart. Reply

we can always hope someone shanks him before that. Reply

4-7 years?! Fucks sake. Reply

Lock that sicko up for good Reply

He's probably going to serve like 3 months.

I can't believe how his life turned out to be. And it's particularly gross when you know how young the Glee fandom was. Reply

I think this is through the federal courts so he'll do at least 4 years. Reply

I was exaggerating with the 3 months, but I don't believe for one second he's gonna do 4 years. Reply

naw he'll have to serve atleast a year Reply

The fact that sentence could have been weaker...pathetic. Hopefully he stays in there for the full 7 years. Reply

Not surprised all all. 4-7 years is what people who commit crimes against children usually get when they take the plea deal.



It's so disappointing.



When law enforcement executed a search warrant on Salling’s home they found more than 50,000 images and videos of child pornography on his laptop and another 4,000 images on a flash drive.



jeeeeeesus Reply

holy shit! that has to be in the triple digits of how many kids were featured. so awful. Reply

I don't understand how his sentence isn't more given how many images and videos they found. Reply

remember when people were like ~maybe those images were planted on his computer Reply

There's no way lol. People are so dumb. I mean maybe I'm wrong but I don't think it's easy to just go and find CP unless you really know how to find it. And you wouldn't WANT to know how to find it if you were a regular person. Not even to plant it on someone. Reply

yes that's honestly the only reason why i read the article. clearly that is not the case here D: Reply

that's an awful lot. barring the disgusting nature of it idg how you'd collect so much of it. Reply

oh my god, all those poor children



he can fucking rot



Reply

holy crap that's some dedication Reply

Hoooooooooooooooly fuck. 4-7 years is a joke. Reply

i love the american justice system. weed in your possession? jail for 15 years! damaging children for the rest of their lives with your perversion? 10 mins. and a little money??

Reply

Disgusting. 4-7 years, which he probably won't even serve half of, is not good enough. All of these sick fucks... Reply

that scene gives me chills. i remember watching this movie as a teen and bawling my eyes out Reply

what movie is this from? Reply

A Time to Kill Reply

A Time to Kill Reply

Very fitting gif.



Pedophiles DO deserve to die tbh, nothing will ever convince me otherwise. I read a lot of shit online before about how they're born that way and can't help it and it's an illness, and I almost felt sorry for them, but now I'm like nope...kill em all. Even if they aren't acting on their urges (yet), they're still walking around THINKING about it, looking at innocent little kids that way. Reply

Was he just in possession of random c porn from the deep web or did he like film it himself. I forgot the story tbh. Reply

Iirc he was in possession of c p but they weren’t his just photos and videos that he obtained.



........

Two yrs prior to the c p indictment, his ex gf had accused him of assault and battery. She was older than him (eg not underage or even close) and they had sex but then she said he forced her to have sex again without protection the caveat being that she consented to sex but only with a condom. She caught him in bed with someone else and in the ensuing drama he pushed her down and she hit her head hence the battery. I may not have all those details correct.



Anyway scuttle was that he settled with her for $2.7M which seemed pretty high at the time, but then there was speculation that she knew then he had possession of c p, used that against him, he paid a higher settlement to keep her quiet, but she was eventually someone who turned him in for for c p to the authorities.



*** going from memory, some may be out of sequence or I mixed stories idk. Reply

