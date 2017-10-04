Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography. Faces 4-7 Years in Prison.



He has pled guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
He has agreed to serve 4-7 years behind bars.
Salling must also register as a sex offender, have no communication with anyone under the age of 18.
Once he is released from prison, he must adhere to certain guidelines and will be under supervised release for 20 years.
He must stay 100 feet away from schoolyards and parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds, and video arcade facilities.
Salling was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to each victim who has requested it.
Salling was facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

