Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography. Faces 4-7 Years in Prison.
He has pled guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
He has agreed to serve 4-7 years behind bars.
Salling must also register as a sex offender, have no communication with anyone under the age of 18.
Once he is released from prison, he must adhere to certain guidelines and will be under supervised release for 20 years.
He must stay 100 feet away from schoolyards and parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds, and video arcade facilities.
Salling was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to each victim who has requested it.
Salling was facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars.
source
It's fucked.
But I also think screaming about how pedophiles should be killed or put away for life puts a halt to medical research that could help the issue way more than locking them up would. Who wants to fund research that will help them (even though, in reality, we would be helping the kids more than anything). Relieving some of the stigma could also potentially make some of them seek out help more easily as they know it's wrong. Who's going to seek out help when everyone who hears about your thoughts, even if you never acted on them, wants to kill you and cast you out of society.
Long story short, they aint shit and if they act on their urges they *have* to somehow be controlled so that they cannot hurt any more kids because kids safety>pedos, but they are born with this shit and we have to deal with it to help more kids.
Edited at 2017-10-04 08:40 pm (UTC)
I do agree with you, though, in the sense that if we can research ways to stem the problem, that's better than just playing whack-a-mole. Especially considering how many perpetrators get away with it and go on to high-power positions to perpetuate abuse.
To be fair, the vast majority of child molesters and men viewing child porn are not pedophiles (they're attracted to grown women or men as well), so you can't definitively say all abusers are born the way they are.
Edited at 2017-10-04 08:07 pm (UTC)
I can't believe how his life turned out to be. And it's particularly gross when you know how young the Glee fandom was.
It's so disappointing.
jeeeeeesus
he can fucking rot
Mte, Sam.
Pedophiles DO deserve to die tbh, nothing will ever convince me otherwise. I read a lot of shit online before about how they're born that way and can't help it and it's an illness, and I almost felt sorry for them, but now I'm like nope...kill em all. Even if they aren't acting on their urges (yet), they're still walking around THINKING about it, looking at innocent little kids that way.
........
Two yrs prior to the c p indictment, his ex gf had accused him of assault and battery. She was older than him (eg not underage or even close) and they had sex but then she said he forced her to have sex again without protection the caveat being that she consented to sex but only with a condom. She caught him in bed with someone else and in the ensuing drama he pushed her down and she hit her head hence the battery. I may not have all those details correct.
Anyway scuttle was that he settled with her for $2.7M which seemed pretty high at the time, but then there was speculation that she knew then he had possession of c p, used that against him, he paid a higher settlement to keep her quiet, but she was eventually someone who turned him in for for c p to the authorities.
*** going from memory, some may be out of sequence or I mixed stories idk.
Edited at 2017-10-04 08:10 pm (UTC)