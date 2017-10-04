Gabrielle Union's Heartbreaking Struggle with Infertility

Oof she said she's had between eight or nine miscarriages. That must be so emotionally and physically exhausting. </3 Reply

Ohhh damn D': Reply

I’ve worked in reproductive medicine and it works for so many women, sometimes improbably, and then there are cases where it just doesn’t for any discernible reason.



In GU’s case, I hope she’s doing donor egg at this point because the chances of a successful pregnancy with her own eggs at this point, unless she’s using eggs she froze years ago, is slim to none.



Edited at 2017-10-04 07:46 pm (UTC)

Bless you. A friend of mine ended up doing a donor egg + her H's sperm because they were trying IVF and failing for 5+ years because she had DOR and his counts were on the lowerside. Reply

i spent a few years as an ivf coordinator at a big practice in NYC! What about you? Reply

I also worked for a big NYC practice :) ...luckily there are so many big NYC IVF practices, I'm sure we weren't at the same one. Reply

“For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?'” she says. “A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say ‘no’ because that’s a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause.”



ugh, this

so well put Reply

I feel this so much. It just got easier to tell people I didn't want kids (though it did open up a whole nother bunch of crap opinions) but I couldn't deal to the entitlement of people wanting a run down of all I had/hadn't done to get pregnant; their opinions on what I should do and about the so-and-so they knew that tried xyz and it totally worked. Reply

It's like the epitome of "none of your business," but people never get that message. And yeah, the alternative invites more garbage.



Sometimes I just want to unload all my frustration and tears on people and make them sorry they asked, lol Reply

my sister in law has fertility issues and it came to a head in the last year or so that it's a slim to no chance of it happening and she didn't even want to go out when she was in town this summer to see old friends because she was tired of having those conversations and explaining her health issues and getting everyone's opinion. Reply

seriously...its crazy how socially acceptable it is to pester and pressure women over something so personal. Reply

Yeah, or when they say something like "tick-tock you're not getting any younger!" Please stop talking. Reply

"Not right now" became my go-to answer whenever people asked because my ex-husband and I were never able to have kids. Like she said, it's so much easier than "Well...my body hates me so I can't have them. Thanks for asking." Reply

I would never even think of asking someone if they wanted kids. So nosy Reply

She's spot on. Reply

meanwhile her messy ass man had a break baby in like the blink of an eye smh Reply

It's really such a shitty thing...not the child, of course, but the context... Reply

Ughh Reply

damn, how did she stay through that, I can't imagine how much that must hurt. Reply

She stayed cause she had no problems being with him while he was with his previous wife.



Edited at 2017-10-05 02:50 am (UTC)

:( Poor Gabby Reply

:(



Iconic kween Reply

Damn. :( That must be heartbreaking for her. And not to mention, it must have been tough for her when they broke up for a while & DWade had another child. Reply

:[ My heart breaks for her. I can't imagine.



My husband and I are still TTC our first, it's been a year now and it sucks. We're going to start IUI treatments later this month. Reply

Very best of luck! IUI works for sooo many people! Reply

Thanks bb. ♥ I think we're good candidates for it so I hope it only takes one try because ain't nobody got $ for this shit tbh. :[ Reply

I hope it works out for you. Looking forward to when you get to share good news with us :) Reply

Parent

Good luck! I've been sort of on-off irregularly trying for about two years, and it does suck. Now we're getting more serious, doing ovulation tests and all that... we'll see what happens. Reply

Good luck babes, I hope it works great for you <3 Reply

Good luck! I know lots of people its worked for. Reply

I can't imagine what she has gone through. IF is awful and there's virtually no way to predict it and paying for treatments is expensive Reply

That's heartbreaking. I wish people would leave well enough along. It's not your business to know if someone wants kids. I wish her well but at this point, it's not going to happen with her own eggs. Reply

Ugh, I feel so awful for her. I can't even imagine the emotional toll it would take on you to have that many miscarriages. Reply

That truly sucks



I really like Gabrielle. I wish she'd had a bigger career. Reply

Damn, his "friend" having his child and being conceived in the "2 week break" in his relationship with Gabby must have been even more devastating taking all of this into consideration. Reply

makes me even more shocked that she decided to stay Reply

It makes sense, actually Reply

I forgot about that, that's so fucked up Reply

two weeks?!!?!?! i thought it was a longer. fml Reply

that rlly is something. men are ridic. Reply

right :/ Reply

8 or 9 omg :/ Reply

Mte. That's a lot. Reply

So depressing Reply

So heartbreaking. Reply

