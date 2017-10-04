Gabrielle Union's Heartbreaking Struggle with Infertility



* she has suffered multiple miscarriages in attempted to have a baby with NBA star husband Dwyane Wade.
* she has faced three years of failed IVF cycles and being constantly bloated from the hormones.
* she never wanted kids, but changed her mind when she became the stepmom of Wade's three boys.
* she constantly is reminded of her struggle each time she’s asked by both family and strangers when she’s having kids.

Gabrielle Union is sharing her story in "We’re Going to Need More Wine", which is out Oct. 17

