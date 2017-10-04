Gabrielle Union's Heartbreaking Struggle with Infertility
* she has suffered multiple miscarriages in attempted to have a baby with NBA star husband Dwyane Wade.
* she has faced three years of failed IVF cycles and being constantly bloated from the hormones.
* she never wanted kids, but changed her mind when she became the stepmom of Wade's three boys.
* she constantly is reminded of her struggle each time she’s asked by both family and strangers when she’s having kids.
Gabrielle Union is sharing her story in "We’re Going to Need More Wine", which is out Oct. 17
In GU’s case, I hope she’s doing donor egg at this point because the chances of a successful pregnancy with her own eggs at this point, unless she’s using eggs she froze years ago, is slim to none.
Sometimes I just want to unload all my frustration and tears on people and make them sorry they asked, lol
My husband and I are still TTC our first, it's been a year now and it sucks. We're going to start IUI treatments later this month.
I really like Gabrielle. I wish she'd had a bigger career.