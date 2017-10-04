She looks fantastic.



Does Nicky date anyone though? I remember he dated that one woman a long time ago who I think was singer but that's all I can recall. Reply

Delta goodrem haha I forgot that happened Reply

He dated some Miss USA a couple years ago and Demi told him to dump her. Reply

I remember she did but what was her reasoning?? Reply

he dated in order: miley, selena, miley, selena, some broadway singer/actress, delta goodrem, olivia culpo and now hes single Reply

Didn't she date Joe? Dating his brother would be super awkward. Reply

Yes, she dated Joe back in 2010 during the Camp Rock 2 promo and it was a MESS. They're friends again now though. Reply

They dated, but they never slept together (Joe lost his virginity to Ashley Greene), which I think makes this less awkward. Reply

I thought they fucked on a bunk bed at some party? Reply

I had a dream last night where Joe Jonas invited a bunch of girls to his party but not me so now I hate him. Reply

She's doing the Taylor Swift method. Leaving huge hints in her songs, but not revealing who it is in interviews.



In Ruin the Friendship, the lyrics spell out:



No

I

Can't

Keep

Denying

Every

Minute

I



In Only Forever, she references the Future Now tour (the joint tour she did with Nick) and the Jonas Brothers song, Shelf. Reply

i did not even pick up on these clues lmao, i was convinced when i heard the bit about the cigar Reply

LMAOOOOO I was so confused about what that was supposed to mean until I realized what the first letters spelled out. I hate when people do this because they will inevitably get tired of the media/fan focus on their personal lives but they are the ones who drew that focus. Reply

lol, wow, this is a bit more blatant, imo Reply

wtf i thought only forever was about wilmer Reply

why would it be if it's talking about waiting on someone to make a move tho Reply

She said in an interview that Ruin the Friendship and Only Forever are about the same person and the person isn't Wilmer. I think Lonely is about Wilmer though. Reply

she said those 2 songs were about the same person Reply

when does ellen's talk show contract end? i haven't watched the show in a while but it seems like she is over it. Reply

Also, did Demi do something to her nose? Reply

i need his gym routine immediately Reply

my jammmmmmm Reply

That fake laugh. Yikes Reply

Loving this era. Demi, you're doing amazing sweetie. Reply

is it just me or does concentrate and hitchhiker sound like the same song? Reply

I'm confused, isn't that Beetlejuice? Reply

mte Reply

Ellen gives the worst interviews, this is so awkward. Telling Demi you don't care about what you are asking questions about, lol Ellen does not give a shit. Reply

I feel like she was pretty good at them a few years ago but now she is absolutely terrible, she just doesn’t care anymore. Reply

or when she told katy she's never been married and katy was like yes i was Reply

She phones it in. She's over it. I don't why she's doing this show anymore. She should retire. Reply

i think i remember seeing a headline one or two years ago saying she was picked up for another 3 seasons, so if she wants to quit she'll be able to pretty soon Reply

lol, she really is the worst Reply

My God, Ellen is annoying. Reply

Lolll I'm weirdly invested bc it's just the right amount of scandalous? Nick getting with all 3 Disney girls? Joe and Demi being a giant mess that Joe basically was not here for? Demi pretending Nick is "like her brother ew" (which lbr is the number one signifier that a relationship is not sibling-esque) and apparently advised him to dump Olivia?



Also lol I always thought that Cher Lloyd verse in "really don't care" said "hey demi you picked the wrong brother" instead of "lover" so the culmination of years of ~gossip!! Reply

