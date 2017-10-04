Demi Lovato Talks About Nick Jonas Romance
She discussed the rumors that the song Ruin The Friendship is about Nicky J.
- Says she will always keep to herself who she writes about
- She laughs a lot
- Ellen then asks Demi about her fave tv host and demi quotes the line from the song and ellen doesn't even know the song lol
Source
Does Nicky date anyone though? I remember he dated that one woman a long time ago who I think was singer but that's all I can recall.
In Ruin the Friendship, the lyrics spell out:
In Only Forever, she references the Future Now tour (the joint tour she did with Nick) and the Jonas Brothers song, Shelf.
Also lol I always thought that Cher Lloyd verse in "really don't care" said "hey demi you picked the wrong brother" instead of "lover" so the culmination of years of ~gossip!!