This season on Kevin (Probably) Getting Cancelled Saves the World

Jason Ritter deserves better. I'm still salty about Another Period getting cancelled... Reply

Another Period was pure hilarity. Reply

What? I don't think Another Period has been cancelled. Reply

i thought so too, but apparently s3 will air in 2018! Reply

i kinda love him ever since The Class, such an adorable show that got progressively better and was cancelled way too soon. Reply

Yay! Another AP fan! Reply

His hair is tragic.

It's ok.

I wish the sister niece thing was there. Just him and his angel/guide. Reply

Looks like getting a haircut in the 2nd up was part of "developing his spiritual powers". Reply

Oh interesting

But no him and his dad have/had shit hair.

I didn't watch, I like to watch some shows blind week to week.





*wasn't Reply

That’s a crapppppppy wig in the still. Hopefully they have a change planned. Reply

He has shorter hair in the 2nd episode. Reply

It's so so weird to me that this isn't a spin-off or Joan of Arcadia Reply

there's a show called kevin can wait AND an unrelated show called kevin saves the world??? too much Reply

kevin (probably) saves the world. Reply

educate ha Reply

give this to kevin give this to kevin givethistokevein kevins not here kevins not her kevins kevins not here KEVIN! Reply

LMFAO Reply

Shhh you let me have my grown up Dipper Pines show Reply

I can see it lol Reply

I guess it shouldn’t, but it still shocks me sometimes that seemingly 99.9% of TV shows are fronted by white people. It’s so boring omg! Make it stop! Reply

Is OP suggesting the show will get cancelled because it's not good or because the ratings are low neither of which are indicators of how long a TV show will last on network TV these days. Reply

Ratings are low for a new show. It won't last. Reply

That time slot has been a disaster for ABC for years now. If it can hold its audience and not drop lower than 0.7 it might be renewed Reply

CACKLING at the title OP Reply

enraging that the placement of probably implies that not that he probably saves the world but that his name is probably kevin Reply

it could imply either but since "probably" is an adverb first and foremost, it implies the former more. Reply

He was cute in Joan of Arcadia and Freddy vs. Jason. Reply

Jason Ritter always ends up in cancelled shows. :( Reply

I'm against this show because they replaced Cristela Alonzo. I hope it gets cancelled. Reply

Having seen both versions of the pilot, I can say that was right decision. Reply

Like most of the new shows, not terrible but not appointment tv either Reply

First time I saw him in something, and thought this is the type of man you bring home to your dad. Unfortunately, this show sounds canceled to me :/ Reply

im screaming Reply

This comment went from sweet to sad :( Reply

Bae can't seem to catch a break with tv :( Reply

Haven't watched it yet, but they should have kept the original title IMO. It used to be called The Gospel of Kevin. Reply

Reminds me of The Book of Kevin Reply

I really really liked this and wow, I never really thought of Jason Ritter as charming, I always thought he was just...there, but I found him so great and so charming. I hate that this is going to be cancelled. Reply

