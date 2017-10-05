This season on Kevin (Probably)
Getting Cancelled Saves the World
"Listen Up" - Yvette attempts to guide Kevin in his mission to help others, but when he tries to “help” a local brewer, Kevin’s good intentions go horribly awry. Amy struggles to understand Kevin’s strange behavior while still mourning the loss of her husband. Meanwhile, Kevin rekindles an old flame with unexpected consequences. Tune in to “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” Tuesday, October 10th on ABC.
source
It's ok.
I wish the sister niece thing was there. Just him and his angel/guide.
But no him and his dad have/had shit hair.
I didn't watch, I like to watch some shows blind week to week.
*wasn't