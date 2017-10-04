Puppies: Nicky J

Most Important Member of One Direction, Liam Payne, is #1 on the Pop Charts



IRL puppy Liam Payne's debut single Strip That Down sits pretty at No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Charts. The bop directly replaced Niall Horan's Slow Hands on the top spot this week, making this the first time two members from the same boy band have crowned the charts back-to-back.

STD is the third solo single from a One Direction alumni to top the charts. Zayn Malik was the first member to score a No. 1 with Pillowtalk back in May of 2016. 1D is now the first group in human history to spin off three solo artists with a No. 1 single on the Billboard charts. The record was previously held by Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé from Destiny's Child.




Lime took to social media to thank his fans for the support. His next hymn Bedroom Floor is expected to drop on the 20th of Halloween.

Sources: @Billboard. @Lime.

And none for Harold or Lewis! Buy and stream Get Low on Apple Music wherever fine music is pirated.

