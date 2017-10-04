Most Important Member of One Direction, Liam Payne, is #1 on the Pop Charts

woulda never guessed zayn, niall and liam would have more relevant solo hits than harry, but it's what he deserves Reply

Someone is hyping Harry, its why he put out such a mediocre album and thought it was fire. Reply

harry must be seething. his album's got no hits on it and niall and liam haven't even released theirs Reply

It's that leechy jeff guy hyping him up Reply

lmao this. he was always hyped Reply

He's releasing Kiwi as a single but I doubt it'll do much for him Reply

it's what he deserves



but it's what he deserves.



yes.





Edited at 2017-10-04 08:30 pm (UTC) yes.

but it's what he deserves



ily Reply

The gall of the irrelevant one to name his song Slow Hands after Interpol graced us with perfection already. Reply

it's also highest selling of ot4 solo singles. proud of bae, even if it's still an embarrassing song Reply

Good for him, don't take this shit so seriously when your already sitting on millions for lipsyncing. Just have fun. Reply

i don't love liam's song but i love this legacy 1d is creating. when's harry gonna step it up, though. Reply

also i'm no fan of louis but i could actually see him releasing a song that got number one on the radio. based off his single with bebe rexha, he seems to be making the kind of stuff that's really trendy right now. except, like, actually decent. Reply

i feel the same - i liked the song with bebe rexha tho :x



EDIT: OH i misread your comment lmao, anyway yes i agree



Edited at 2017-10-04 07:43 pm (UTC) Reply

I've actually enjoyed everyone's music except Harry's. Niall's had to grow on me, but he's really good. Harry needs to step into the 21 century and take his head out of the clouds. Reply

his song w/ bebe peaked at #25 on radio :x Reply

delete this comment Reply

i really liked louis' song, tbh, lol Reply

I wonder if Harry's next album will go more 1d pop-rock lite or will he keep on this style of music. His music streams really badly even compared to his bandmates so I think it'd be wise to switch it up maybe Reply

I think Kiwi could be a big hit if he wants it to be Reply

lmao the one hit wonder tag Reply

This song is not good but the point of it was to be a hit on the radio so it served its purpose I can’t hate. I hope he has songs on his album that showcase his voice more though because he’s a great singer Reply

This song is awful and neither of his singles showcase that he's actually a good singer. Maybe the song with Charlie Pluth ft Bella Thorne will show his vocals more Reply

+100000000 sis Reply

disgusting Reply

I’m happy for Liam but also sad because this is one of the worst songs my ears have ever heard. Reply

Well go Liam. I didn't see that coming, neither did all the crazy harries probably. Reply

yeah yeah yeah yeah

These QTs Reply

i love this gif sfm Reply

I mean...I guess.



I see Harry tomorrow night and I'm pretty excited about it. I'm feeling tf outta that sleepy pop album. Reply

have fun! Reply

