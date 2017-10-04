Chris Hemsworth talks about his career & marriage to GQ Australia




On his career/recent flops: “You have blood, sweat, and tears in a project, and then in an hour and a half or an opening weekend, people decide if it’s a pile of shit or not. It’s gutting if a movie bombs. And I do feel responsible, but you have to develop a thick skin. You want people to enjoy it, so if it does occur, it’s a great feeling.”

On his marriage to wife Elsa: “My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he says. “In terms of work, Elsa has certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”

