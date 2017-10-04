Chris Hemsworth talks about his career & marriage to GQ Australia

He's married to GQ Australia? Reply

Thread

Link

All of Australia said yes (to gay marriage) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



This seems like an odd thing to share but I appreciate his honesty. My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he says. “In terms of work, Elsa has certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.” Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really not sure what he's trying to go for image-wise. He's sort-of all over the place for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was going to say, I thought his marriage was a big part of his image? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. I'm like "ok sis" but also "two for you glen coco for admitting that". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I smell divorce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It feels like they separated for a while. Or he did a Stan Wawrinka and decided to focus on his career instead of his family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you imagine if a woman said that? Yeah, I have a few kids but their father is taking care of them while I work so I can set up my career longevity, nbd. It'd be a shit show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's sweet that he cares very deeply about his projects. Reply

Thread

Link

More than his family. Bless. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sheeeeeiiiiit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

superior white boy chris tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Chris Hemsworth for GQ Australia. pic.twitter.com/JALW2sTBlH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2017





UGH he's soooo fioooone UGH he's soooo fioooone Reply

Thread

Link

You're not meant to be a superstar. You only got Thor, so slip off and go be with your wife and kids. Reply

Thread

Link

You have blood, sweat, and tears in a project, and then in an hour and a half or an opening weekend, people decide if it’s a pile of shit or not.



Every other job out there is the same dude. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think he's implying that it's not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd say my job is absolutely nothing like this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've never found my passion so i don't think it would be hard for me to sacrifice my career for someone else but i also develop resentments really easily so it probably wouldn't be a good idea. Reply

Thread

Link

In a heartbeat, but at the same time part of why I love him so much is that he would never ask that of me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah same here. even if i don't care about my job, i'd resent being expected to give up my career for someone else. plus there's the added worry about what happens if the relationship doesn't work out and then i'm in the hole. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Career > SO



Your career is so important and something you do every single day. A relationship could always go tits up. For me a career is crucial. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No way! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm stupid in love so yeah I probably would...there's a lot I'd probably sacrifice if they were 100% the right person... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

depends how often i'm getting the d, how good it is, and how much money comes with it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you have only yourself to depend on if shit hits the fan, so you have to take care of yourself first Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think everyone says no until they meet the right person. If my SO asked me to give up my dreams just cause I'd be like fuck no but if it was for a practical reason (we needed to move for an opportunity for him, meaning I would have to quit my job), I would do it without thinking. And I know he'd do the same for me.



I was just talking to me SO the other day about potentially moving away from his hometown/his job if I get into an amazing grad school and we both agreed it would be totally worth it. When it's really your partner it's a push and pull IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think there are times where a partner may have to compromise on their career options, but I don't think a career should be sacrificed per se (unless you are completely happy in doing so). My fiancé and I used to be long-distance, and he took a job offer that was in my city so I wouldn't have to move. Now he's at a point where he's looking for another job, and I'm willing to leave the current leadership positions I have within my office so I could support him. And on his end, he's applying to cities that have branch offices of my company, so I could ideally still stay with the firm. I told him as long as I can keep working, I'm happy. I personally don't see myself as a stay at home mom.



Edited at 2017-10-04 11:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I wanna say no but....deep down sis... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop.



absolutely_fucking_not.gif



Edited at 2017-10-05 12:19 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't currently have a career so probably yes.



But in all honesty, there would have to be a laborious discussion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't he buy her a castle or someting Reply

Thread

Link

No that was Adrien Brody. I think he took it back at some point? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Adrian Brody was bitter? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope, that was Adrien Brody Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he didn't see his wife for a few years, because she was at home with the kids, wouldn't that mean he didn't really see his own kids?



I can't imagine being that enamoured with fame tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Especially when he mostly has a middling franchise to his name. I appreciate the positivity but c'mon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus, people work at a shitty coffee shop and don't see their kids for years, trying to get them to college one day. He had the chance to make his kids set for life, that's a pretty sound fucking decion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte



People here living on another planet. Sometimes as harsh as it sounds, sacrifices gotta be made. That's the way it is Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol mte. are people forgetting just how much money celebs make? he could easily spare 5-10 years of his life to work a lot and that could pretty much guarantee that his kids won't even have to work if they don't want to, which is a lot more than most people working 9-5 jobs could ever get. making sure your kids are set for life is a big deal to a lot of parents. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is true my dad has and still works abroad to provide for us its meant he's missed out on a lot but we've grown up with a roof over our heads Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

1. I wasn't insulting him. I was wondering if that's what he was saying.



2. People work in coffee shops and don't see their kids for years? What?



3. He doesn't work in a coffee shop. The first Avengers movie would've set his kids up for life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah my dad never made it to a school play and always came home late but he put four kids through college so none of us have any debt. People need to have perspective. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think they still saw each other, just not very often because of the different locations Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh hella parents do that even with normal jobs



especially men, like, they tolerate their kids and don't have any real interest in them until they are adults, if that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They picked a bad photo for the cover. Reply

Thread

Link

No wonder he and Tom have such great chemistry--they've bonded over anxiety of "So You'd Never Be B-List Without Marvel" Reply

Thread

Link

Hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“In terms of work, Elsa has certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”



I feel like this is most men, and this is why retirement is so frightening to them. They go back to living with people they feel responsible for but don't actually know. As always, sucks for women. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly. he's like every dude. not sure why anyone's giving him snaps for saying that lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Sounds pretty typical for a hetero marriage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His wife is an increds beautiful lady. Idk I like this guy, he seems honest and down to earth. Creds to him for being honest about the pressures of long distance Reply

Thread

Link