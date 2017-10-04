Chris Hemsworth talks about his career & marriage to GQ Australia
Chris Hemsworth says he's had to develop a "thick skin" when dealing with movie critics: https://t.co/ipMIW4c0BH— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 4, 2017
On his career/recent flops: “You have blood, sweat, and tears in a project, and then in an hour and a half or an opening weekend, people decide if it’s a pile of shit or not. It’s gutting if a movie bombs. And I do feel responsible, but you have to develop a thick skin. You want people to enjoy it, so if it does occur, it’s a great feeling.”
On his marriage to wife Elsa: “My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he says. “In terms of work, Elsa has certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”
Source 1
Source 2
My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he says. “In terms of work, Elsa has certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”
Add the pics too!
UGH he's soooo fioooone
Every other job out there is the same dude.
hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
RE: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Your career is so important and something you do every single day. A relationship could always go tits up. For me a career is crucial.
RE: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
I was just talking to me SO the other day about potentially moving away from his hometown/his job if I get into an amazing grad school and we both agreed it would be totally worth it. When it's really your partner it's a push and pull IMO.
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Edited at 2017-10-04 11:04 pm (UTC)
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
absolutely_fucking_not.gif
Edited at 2017-10-05 12:19 am (UTC)
Re: hey ontd, would you sacrifice your career for your significant other?
But in all honesty, there would have to be a laborious discussion.
I can't imagine being that enamoured with fame tbh.
People here living on another planet. Sometimes as harsh as it sounds, sacrifices gotta be made. That's the way it is
2. People work in coffee shops and don't see their kids for years? What?
3. He doesn't work in a coffee shop. The first Avengers movie would've set his kids up for life.
especially men, like, they tolerate their kids and don't have any real interest in them until they are adults, if that.
I feel like this is most men, and this is why retirement is so frightening to them. They go back to living with people they feel responsible for but don't actually know. As always, sucks for women.
Edited at 2017-10-04 08:17 pm (UTC)