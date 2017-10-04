October 4th, 2017, 09:03 pm theemii Kylie Introduces the New Kylie Cosmetics Purple Palette ''Kylie reveals The Purple Palette from Kylie Cosmetics Fall Collection launching 10.6.17 at 3pm PST only on http://KylieCosmetics.com''sourceBeauty Post!! Tagged: beauty / makeup, celebrity social media, kardashian / jenner Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 130130 comments Add comment
and then do a clay mask
My absolute favorite ones ever are Anthem from the KVD Mi Vida Loca palette and Mother of Dragons from Shiro Cosmetics. UD's Electric palette has some pretty great purples too but the pigments they used cause a lot of staining on the lid. Also I bought the Coloured Raine Queen of Hearts palette primarily for the two purple shades and both are so beautiful and apply so nicely but I'm allergic to Ladyship because of how much carmine is it and it causes my eyes to swell up and become scaley. :(
Edited at 2017-10-04 07:18 pm (UTC)
Resurfacing peels are wonderfullll, they are like microneedling but with super fast results. They have a lot of recovery time though, you will walk around with your skin peeling off funny for like a week. The best one is "The perfect derma peel", it works sooo good. But you really must to go a derm or a really, really good cosmetic nurse. Do not buy it off the internet, do your research and youll have wonderful skin. Peels arent a game, you can get permanetely burnt really easily.
And Dermaplanning, hmmm, I wish I could tell you but I am too afraid to try. I am hairy af and i feel it´d make my hair go out of control. But i´ve seen it on people irl and it looks really smooth, especially if you´re wearing foundation. With out make up I think it looks a bit weird, like the skin is too naked or something is missing, but really smooth.
She is so creepy.
Was she trying to poke herself in the eye?
I'm waiting to find out the rest of my boxycharm spoilers it's taking too long to release them for some reason !! Also I signed up for 1 month of birchbox because I had a could to get two boxes for 1 but I don't know if the extra box went thru?? It doesn't say I'm getting two. I'll be pissed if I don't because otherwise I don't think birchbox is worth $10 at all.
I've never heard of boxycharm. But I might cancel my ipsy and Birch and just get it.
I do ipsy and birch I enjoy them both. I get them mostly so my kid can pick and choose.