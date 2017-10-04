Natasha Denona is shook. Reply

Thread

Link

I cancelled my Sephora Play box this month. I already have so many deluxe samples to use up and they weren’t giving me anything interesting enough to make it worthwhile. Reply

Thread

Link

how long did it take before you were over it? I just ordered my first one but I hope its atleast good for six months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Over a year, and I did get the odd good item, too, so it wasn’t a complete waste or anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it better than birch box or the same? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You're going to using 'P' alliteration and NAWT throw in "pregnancy" or "preggers" there? Kris, you're slippin! Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I see a post about Kylie I get excited before realizing it's about the plastic fetus. Reply

Thread

Link

someone ik got plastic surgery and lip fillers and a boob job. its so sad, she used to be such a pretty girl (she still is but very unnatural looking) she deleted all of her social media accounts and started new ones, a shady friend was tagging her in old pics and it was a little funny to see lol Reply

Thread

Link

Some people really mind their own business Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a bit rude Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was, took awhile to get to it too. that friend was not very cute which is why i suspect she did it (dont know her) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would get so much work done if I had the money tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the shady friend sounds like an asshole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my skin is currently going crazy. what do you do when you have a breakout, ontd? Reply

Thread

Link

Spot it with a clay mask (I use a Caudalie one I have a deluxe sample of) and then the Origins spot treatment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been using the mario badescu drying lotion overnight and it works wonders. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i feel u i'm having a bitch of an outbreak rn AND i go on hols the day after tomorrow so i'm sitting here with a tea tree oil mask on like fix it @ god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good luck bb! i hope things clear up before your vacay Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is that the Twilight Zone episode where they have to wear masks if they wanted to get money from a will? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

curse the heavens



and then do a clay mask Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Benzoil peroxide Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Keep my skincare routine super simple, use a spot treatment on areas that haven't come to a head, apply antiseptic cream to anything that has to kill the bacteria and go about my day barefaced until it clears up. If I'm super desperate to pull everything out I use the Aztec Clay mask that pulses on your face mixed with equal parts ACV and water. It sucks out EVERYTHING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i usually use a cleanser that treats acne & then niacinamide + zinc serum from the ordinary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

attack my face with acids, niacinamide, and mizon spot treatment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cover them in COSRX pimple patches. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

take a step back on make up and actives and just let my skin chill with a trusted cleanser/moisturizer for a few weeks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

marula oil has been a godsend for calming my skin down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the idea of purple eye looks but purple is such a hard color to get right with makeup Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, it definitely sucks how it's apparently so difficult to manufacture because purple eyeshadows are hands down some of my favorites and what I reach for the most.



My absolute favorite ones ever are Anthem from the KVD Mi Vida Loca palette and Mother of Dragons from Shiro Cosmetics. UD's Electric palette has some pretty great purples too but the pigments they used cause a lot of staining on the lid. Also I bought the Coloured Raine Queen of Hearts palette primarily for the two purple shades and both are so beautiful and apply so nicely but I'm allergic to Ladyship because of how much carmine is it and it causes my eyes to swell up and become scaley. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is it hard to manufacture? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Plum works for my skin tone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Purple makeup always looks amazing on me. No idea why I don't just make it my staple Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As long as you have a range of different finishes, tones and depths of colour, it can look fantastic. Some cool tones (eg bluey purples), some warmer (pinky/red undertones), some darker (eg a matte dark purple), some lighter (a shimmery/metallic) and some midtones. Greyish transition shades (grey, grey-brown, dusky pinks) makes a great transition shades for purples as do peachy tones for a colourful look. Using complementary tones of purple (so cool + warm) gives a lot of dimension, neutral + neutral might be more understated whilst a matchy matchy look (warm + warm or cool + cool) is more full on and vibrant. matte purples are difficult to formulate, pastels particularly so don't feel bad about them being difficult to work with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. I've been having a hell of a time finding a shade of purple that is vibrant and also not patchy or hard to blend. It's such a difficult shade to do well. That's why I haven't bothered to buy palettes like the Tartelette Pro - the purpley shades look gorgeous in the pan but I hear they're hard to work with. Sound pretty typical for many brands. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All I've got to say is try to get your hands on the Nabla Dreamy eyeshadow palette Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has anyone tried one of those outrageous trend facials, like dermaplaning/microneedling/resurfacing peel? I want to hear some experiences with all that



Edited at 2017-10-04 07:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I use glycolic peels and also have a set of derma rollers that I have set to use but I'm gonna try to use it soon; I want to use the smallest needle on my eye bags, which are awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never have, but: https://youtu.be/I4cwzbOi9Fg I remember seeing this Nikki Phillippi video from when she did microneedling, maybe this will be helpful? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dermaroll at home, which is like microneedling and it really works. I notice a big difference the next couple of days. You need to read up a lot on it before though, and be careful to desinfect everything well. It´s scary at first but after the first time, you just go through it like nothing. I´ve been thinking of buying a dermapen machine like the ones they use at the praxis but they´re on the expensive side, unless you get a chinese one.

Resurfacing peels are wonderfullll, they are like microneedling but with super fast results. They have a lot of recovery time though, you will walk around with your skin peeling off funny for like a week. The best one is "The perfect derma peel", it works sooo good. But you really must to go a derm or a really, really good cosmetic nurse. Do not buy it off the internet, do your research and youll have wonderful skin. Peels arent a game, you can get permanetely burnt really easily.

And Dermaplanning, hmmm, I wish I could tell you but I am too afraid to try. I am hairy af and i feel it´d make my hair go out of control. But i´ve seen it on people irl and it looks really smooth, especially if you´re wearing foundation. With out make up I think it looks a bit weird, like the skin is too naked or something is missing, but really smooth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit i do peels and i want to try the derma peel now. its in my city too. maybe thanskgiving for healing time Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've done an entire facial wax twice (so including all the fine little vellus hairs, or whatever they're called), and both times I broke out afterwards, though the second time wasn't nearly so bad. The lady who does my facials just got trained in dermaplaning, so I'm gonna wait till she feels proficient to try it on me! I've wanted to do it for awhile now, I'm sure it would be much easier than waxing (also painless!). My facialist told me that in her personal experience getting dermaplaned, it actually kickstarted her sebaceous glands into producing more oil, so if you have dry skin it's kind of a nice thing to do, especially in the winter time. Obviously, depending on your skin type results may vary! Me, I'm dry as a desert, so I'm stoked to try it when she's ready lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did microneedling for acne scars on my chin and jawline and would recommend it. It felt like a tattoo gun running across my face so definitely not pleasant, I would recommend the numbing cream since I've tried it both ways and the cream makes a difference. My skin looked like an angry red beard for a couple days then it started peeling off and by about a week and a half it was healing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’ve been dermaplanning for years, your face feels weird and naked after but the results are nice



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ColourPop is releasing an My Little Pony collection, featuring the ponies from the 80s and my inner child is demanding that I buy some. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao @3;14 killed me dead. Reply

Thread

Link

I HAD TO GO BACK. I AM SCREAMING.



She is so creepy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr??? that was so robot-like! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was meant to be playful but the delivery was so monotone you almost couldn’t work out what happened lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Was she trying to poke herself in the eye? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao that's like a clip they would on The Soup. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

right that was so weird lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Lmfaoooo wtffff. Very stepford wife Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Inspired by Shay Mitchell LOL (3:48 in)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I neeed a purple palette any affordable recs?

I'm waiting to find out the rest of my boxycharm spoilers it's taking too long to release them for some reason !! Also I signed up for 1 month of birchbox because I had a could to get two boxes for 1 but I don't know if the extra box went thru?? It doesn't say I'm getting two. I'll be pissed if I don't because otherwise I don't think birchbox is worth $10 at all. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never heard of boxycharm. But I might cancel my ipsy and Birch and just get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's amazing all the products are full size and high end it's 200% worth the money even if you end up using only 1-2 out of the 5/6 I products Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, you definitely cannot do an entire purple eye Reply

Thread

Link

agree to disagree. I think full purple smokey eyes look great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does anyone know any cheaper dupes to the smashbox photo finish primer? I really do not wanna be spending 36 dollars on primer constantly tbh Reply

Thread

Link

i have used almost every nyx primer and they impressed me more than smashbox. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

which one is your fave? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



https://youtu.be/s7b-KhRoWjs It is only because I just watched it a while ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you guys like the Ipsy box? I was wanting to check it out since it's only $10. Reply

Thread

Link

I do ipsy and birch I enjoy them both. I get them mostly so my kid can pick and choose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TBH, I found it to be better than a lot of the cheaper boxes - But after a couple of months I was really over it. I cancelled and then signed up again later feeling stupid for giving up on it... But after another couple of months I wasn't impressed yet again. But that's just me! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's fun! I've done it in the past and got some cool stuff. And the bags are often cute af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated Ipsy tbh, a lot of the products were cheap and from brands I never heard of. I like Sephora Play for the reason that it’s also $10 and from brands I know/like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This ^ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup I cancelled ipsy after 4 months went to sephora play and I love everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked it for trying brands I never heard of but I switched to boxycharm since most products are full size. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got tired of it after a few months because I kept getting the exact same things. I always got brushes, some mediocre eyeliner in black, and the same shades of eyeshadow. Then there'd be one or two random things I wasn't even interested in. I thought it was because my preferences were super limited, but I changed it so I was interested in pm everything and STILL got the exact same things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't care much for ipsy. I maybe used 1 sample for every bag I got..the bags were the best part..I've tried a bunch of subscription makeup boxes and the sephora one is my favorite! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link